Home runs by Connor Owings and Thomas Dillard in the bottom of the first provided Lexington with all the offense it needed Wednesday as the Counter Clocks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 5-1 at Counter Clocks Field. The loss was Lancaster’s sixth straight away from Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Owings drove a pitch from Nile Ball (2-3) over the left-field wall with one out in the bottom of the first inning. Dillard followed with a blast to right, the first time Lancaster has allowed back-to-back homers all season.

Lancaster, despite having the leadoff runner aboard five times in the game, only managed to score in the third. Yeison Coca drew a leadoff walk from Mike Kickham (1-0). Two successive hitters grounded into force plays, but Melvin Mercedes kept the inning alive by drawing a walk. Andretty Cordero singled through the left side to score Marshall Rich .

The throw home sent Mercedes to third and Cordero to second.

Catcher Mitch Ghelfi attempted to cut down Cordero and missed, but Lancaster sent Mercedes home and he was cut down easily on a perfect return throw to the plate.

The Counter Clocks scored insurance runs in the sixth.

Lancaster and Lexington will play a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Thursday. Brandyn Sittinger (3-4) and Bret Clarke (0-4) will make the starts for the Barnstormers.