If your best pitcher isn’t at his best, a straightforward approach to the problem is to just hit and hit and hit.

And hit.

The Barnstormers scored 14 runs in the first four innings on the way to an 18-5 romp over the Wild Health Genomes at Clipper Magazine Stadium Friday.

The locals have won three straight, six of nine, and are 3-1 in the Atlantic League second half.

In case you don’t follow the Atlantic League, the Wild Health Genomes are named for a health-care organization and the haploid set of chromosomes in a gamete or microorganism, or in each cell of a multicellular organism.

They are in their first year of existence, based in Lexington, Ky., share a ballpark with the AL’s Lexington Legends, and came into Friday 36-32 overall.

It was a tough night at the office for the DNA-sets, but they did manage to generate some offense against a pitcher who hasn’t yielded much of late.

Lancaster starter Nile Ball came in leading the league in ERA, and was 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA in his last three starts.

Three pitches in, Wild Health’s Luke Becker drove a Ball offering over the center field fence.

Three innings in, the Genomes had six hits and four runs, impressive against Ball and paltry compared to what was happening when Lancaster was at the plate.

The Barnstormers scored four in the first on consecutive hits by Shawon Dunston, Jr., Kelly Dugan and Colton Shaver plus a walk drawn by Melvin Mercedes.

They scored another in the second on Dunston’s single and Mercedes’ triple.

Soon came the bloated and dense bottom of the fourth, again started by Dunston’s single (theme alert). The eight-run inning included 13 plate appearances, two errors, six hits, a sac-fly RBI and two hit-by-pitches.

Those HBPs felt like a sign from beleaguered WHG starter Ryan Kellogg, as in, “what do I have to do to get out of here?”

That did it, it turned out.

Lancaster had scored 14 runs in four innings without the benefit of a home run, with just two extra-base hits (to go with 12 singles). And one of the outs in the fourth came when Mercedes, on the bases, got hit by a batted ball.

Dunston was 4-for-4. With five innings left. He finished 5-for-6, four singles and a double. The out was a hard-hit ball to deep center.

Only one Barnstormer - Adam Godwin in 2012 - has ever had six hits in a game.

The Barnstormers finished with 20 hits, and every Stormer who got to the plate had at least one. Dugan, now hitting .335, went 3-for-5 and scored three times. Andretty Cordero had two hits and four RBI, and Trayvon Robinson went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

In case you suspect the Genomes, by leaving Kellogg in so long, were effectively waving the white flag, consider that they eventually started bringing position players in to pitch.

Starting left fielder Felix Pie got the call in the eighth, and his first pitch was four feet outside. The catcher didn’t even wave as it went by.

The series continues at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, righthander Brooks Hall (1-1) on the mound for Lancaster.

The Barnstormers confirmed that outfielder LeDarious Clark sustained an ankle injury in Wednesday’s defeat of York. He was placed on the seven-day disabled list.