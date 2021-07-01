The Barnstormers were one out away from inching over .500 for the first time this season when an unsightly implosion came.

Long Island scored four runs in the seventh - of a seven inning game - to beat Lancaster 6-5 before a crowd of 2,002 at rainy Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The rain was only intermittent, but the threat of much more was the reason both sides agreed to go just seven.

Which was, for Lancaster, one too many.

The Barnstormers (15-16) got a second straight solid start from pitcher Cody Boydstun, who made his Atlantic League debut here Saturday. Boydstun struck out only one, but threw strikes, kept the ball in the park and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.

His earned-run average is now a very, very un-AL-like 1.04.

The Lancaster offense, which leads the AL in runs, got going in the fourth on singles by Blake Gailen and Alejandro de Aza and Kelly Dugan’s two-run double driven to left-center.

Melvin Mercedes, who came in hitting .381 with a .506 on-base percentage, delivered a two-run single in the middle of the Barnstormers’ three-run fifth.

They led 5-1 at that point. The bullpen held up enough to send Lancaster into the seventh with a 5-2 lead.

Long Island (16-14) got seven of its first eight hitters on base in the final inning, including a critical error and a critical two-run single by L. J. Mazzilli.

The Barnstormers got a runner on with one out in the seventh but, but the game ended, in an insult added to an injury, with a caught stealing.

The Barnstormers got multi-hit games from de Aza and the relentless Caleb Gindl, still leading the AL in home runs (12) and now hitting .328 with a 1.109 OPS.

Lancaster makes the short trip to York for a weekend series beginning Friday. Lefthander Augie Sylk (1-0) will start on the mound Friday for the Barnstormers.