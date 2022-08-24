The Barnstormers are getting to the point in a baseball season, and a pennant race, where bad losses and dramatic wins resonate.

They avoided the former and pulled out the latter with ninth-inning dramatics Wednesday.

Ariel Sandoval’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth gave Lancaster a 7-6 defeat of the Long Island Ducks before a crowd of 3,220 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win, coupled with Southern Maryland’s 3-2 loss to York, gives the Barnstormers a 3.5-game lead, over Southern Maryland, in the Atlantic League’s North Division, second-half race.

Sandoval was huge Wednesday, with three singles and a double with two runs scored and three RBI.

So were the two guys Sandoval drove in in the ninth, Melvin Mercedes and Andretti Cordero.

Mercedes had two hits and scored twice. Cordero also had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

With 13 hits, the Barnstormers outslugged their mistakes, which were considerable. They walked seven, had two fielding errors and a mental lapse or two.

Sandoval has been one of Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples best finds of a summer full of them. Acquired from Sussex County of the Frontier League July 21, he’s hitting .336 here.

Mercedes and Cordero, whom Peeples called, “maybe the two best players in the league,’’ have been rocks. Mercedes leads the AL in runs scored, Cordero in batting average and RBI (99 in 109 games).

“We’re trying to hold it together,’’ Peeples said. “The guys like to complete, they like to play at home, they love our fans.’’

They’ve also pitched; they’re fourth in the AL in runs allowed, and the mound staff has, arguably, been a little better than that. Critically, they got three innings of scoreless relief work from Bret Clarke and Cam Booser Wednesday.

“The pitching’s been good; defense has been big for us,’’ Peeples said. “When we play good defense, we’re fun to watch.’’

In the space of eight days in early July, the Barnstormers lost Kelly Dugan, who may have been the Atlantic League’s MVP to that point, and starting centerfielder LeDarious Clark to serious injuries. Everyday catcher Colton Shaver was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays organization and starting pitcher Brooks Hall by the new York Mets.

Dugan, Clark and Shaver had combined for 47 home runs and 148 RBI in about 70 games, which was most of the offenses’ power and run production.

It appeared that the Barnstormers’ who had started the second half of the AL season promisingly, were toast.

It didn’t work out that way.

Lancaster was 11-2 in the second half as of July 19. They they hit the wall, losing five of six at York and at home to Southern Maryland, which reeled the Barnstormers all the way in, actually taking the North Division lead for one day. Then Lancaster got a rainout, which may have been a break straight out of the film, “Bull Durham.’’

The Barnstormers won 11 of their next 13, including nine in a row.

Shaver and Hall are back. Leadoff man Shawon Dunston, Jr., out with a hip injury, soon will be.

Peeples has danced as fast as he can, making about 20 roster moves in a little over a month.

“We’re still looking for a bat,’’ he said. “We’re not in any way a finished product.’’

The current series and homestand ends at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, righty Brooks Hall (3-1) on the mound for Lancaster.