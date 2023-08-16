The Lancaster Barnstormers and Long Island Ducks will have unfinished business Wednesday afternoon.

Alex Dickerson clobbered a three-run homer to right on the final pitch before rains struck Clipper Magazine Stadium, giving the Ducks a 7-6 lead. The game will be continued from the point of suspension with two outs and nobody on base in the top of the eighth inning.

The Barnstormers had taken their first lead in the bottom of the seventh. With Long Island leading 4-2, Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston Jr. opened the inning with consecutive singles, pinch runner Chris Proctor stole third and, on the next pitch, Dunston swiped second.

Right-hander Jack Anderson picked up two quick outs but hit Melvin Mercedes to load the bases. Yeison hit a game-tying, two-run single and Andretty Cordero followed with a two-run double.

Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game will begin at 6:30 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game, whichever comes later.