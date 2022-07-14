Major League Baseball’s second annual Field of Dreams game is coming up next month. It will be played on a field adjacent to that featured in the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner in which the main character builds a baseball field in the middle of an Iowa cornfield.

Any sports fan will likely be able to tell you the most iconic line associated with the film: “If you built it, they will come.”

Molly Stager is applying similar thinking to the upcoming first annual Biking For Brittany event in Elizabethtown this Sunday morning.

Cost for riders is $50 apiece, with all proceeds benefiting Brittany’s Hope, an Elizabethtown-based non-profit that provides grants to families adopting foreign children with special needs. Brittany’s Hope also supports orphanages in Ethiopia, Kenya and Vietnam.

“We were looking for ideas of an event that would pull in a different demographic of people into the organization,” said Stager, Biking For Brittany chairwoman.

In other words, a new biking event should attract cyclists looking for a course they have not yet ridden.

“There are many local rides that are very popular,” Stager said. “There’s the Chocolate Tour in Hershey. There’s the Covered Bridge Classic in Lancaster. I thought this could be a successful ride like an annual ride that could get hundreds of people.”

The ride will begin at the famed Star Barn, part of the 275-acre "Stone Gables" Estate in Elizabethtown. Rolling starts, where riders can begin at their own discretion, will be held Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There are two options for riders: a 31-mile course down to Marietta and back, and a 62-mile course taking riders towards the Susquehanna River, through Middletown and Hershey and back to Elizabethtown.

The event is not a race, but instead a cyclist-friendly ride.

“It’s not a hilly ride,” Stager said. “It’s not going to be a difficult ride. I would call it a scenic, non-difficult ride on safe roads that will not have a lot of cars because it’s Sunday morning.”

Brittany’s Hope was founded in 2000 by David and Candace Abel of Elizabethtown in remembrance of daughter Brittany Anna O’Connell. The Abels had adopted Brittany at age 12 after she was deserted by her birth parents when her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Brittany later died in a car wreck in 1999. At the time of her death, Brittany was a senior at Clarion University pursuing a social work degree, hoping to eventually help abandoned children.

Since 2000, Brittany's Hope has aided in the adoption of nearly 1,500 children from 34 countries, and now supports approximately 3,000 children across six orphanages in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Vietnam, according to Dana Myers, the organization’s director of charitable giving.

If you go:

When: Sunday, rolling starts from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

What: Biking For Brittany, offering a 31-mile ride and a 62-mile ride

Where: Beginning at Star Barn, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown, PA., 17022

Cost: $50 for either ride

How to register: Online registration ended Thursday night, but riders can sign up the day of the event

For more information, visit brittanyshope.org/events/biking.