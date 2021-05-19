It would be relatively easy, the theory went, for the Lancaster Barnstormers to find players in the first season after a severe contraction of the minor leagues.

It hasn’t turned out that way, quite. The Barnstormers are in good shape, a few days into spring training and a week from the Atlantic League season opener. But not as good a shape as they were before three members of the starting pitching rotation - Ryan Eader, Brandon Lawson and Tyler Hert - were signed away by the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners’ organizations.

“That all happened in the course of about 10 days,’’ Ross Peeples, the Barnstormers’ veteran manager, said Wednesday. “It’s just where we are right now and where a lot of people I’m talking to are: We can’t find nobody. There’s nobody out there.’’

Spring training began Monday at Clipper Magazine Stadium with 24 players. Peeples said he intends to start the season with 27, ideally by adding an infielder, a starting pitcher and a left handed reliever.

The roster includes some familiar names, like outfielders Caleb Gindl, Blake Gailen and Trayvon Robinson, infielder Melvin Mercedes and pitchers Scott Shuman and Garrett Grantitz.

Gailen is one of the most accomplished players in Atlantic League history. He won the league’s Player of the Year award for Lancaster in 2012, hitting .338 with 22 home runs and 89 RBI.

The most intriguing name among the pitching staff could be Heath Fillmyer, a right handed starter who spent time in the big leagues with Kansas City as recently as 2018 and ’19.

Among the newcomers to Lancaster, Peeples mentioned outfielder B.J. Boyd as a player to watch. Boyd was a fourth-round pick of the Oakland A’s in the June, 2011 draft, and his .323 at Class AA Midland in 2017.

Then he decided to try college football - he was an all-state running back at Palo Alto (Calif.) High School - and enrolled at the College of San Mateo.

Now he’s 29 and back to baseball, a 230-pound lefty outfielder who can run. He has that in common with Mercedes, Robinson and a few others among the position players.

“I like to build my team around some speed and guys who can get after it defensively,’’ Peeples said.

Starting Monday and continuing through next Tuesday, the Barnstormers are working out in the mornings and playing exhibition games against AL or other independent teams in the afternoon.

The club’s Fan Fest is Saturday at Clipper Magazine Stadium. There will be a media day Monday. The team will travel to North Carolina Wednesday, and help christen the new Gastonia franchise, the Honey Hunters, with the first game in that club’s history Thursday, May 27.

The home opener, and opener of a three-game series with the York Revolution, is Friday, June 4 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Emotionally at least, after a year away from the game, Peeples is ready.

“There’s probably going to be a lot of stuff where I have to refresh my memory,’’ he said. “But I’m stoked to be back out here. I’m thankful that we’re back to playing the game we love to play.’’