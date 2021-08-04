Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples considers himself an old-school baseball man. Suggest a newfangled change to the game, and his instincts are to be dubious.

Yet as the Atlantic League embarked on its latest - and perhaps most controversial - rules experiment Wednesday, Peeples admitted that, “To be honest, this generation has probably outgrown 60 feet, six inches.’’

That has been the standard distance from the pitching rubber to the back tip of home plate since 1893. The second half of the AL season began Wednesday with experimental shift back a foot to 61-6, as York beat the Barnstormers 12-3 at Clipper Magazine Stadium

It’s part of a partnership with major league baseball that, since 2019, has turned AL ballparks into baseball laboratories. In this case, the idea is to slightly increase hitters’ reaction time, cut down on strikeouts, increase balls in play and, at the end of the rainbow, bring more action and pace to the game.

Peeples remembered 7-8 years ago, when he felt the Barnstormers had the best bullpen in the AL because he had three relievers whose fastballs reached the low 90s (in miles per hour).

Now it seems that most major league pitchers and many AL pitchers routinely hit the mid-90s.

“The players are bigger, stronger, faster,’’ Peeples said. “I don’t really have a problem with trying it.’’

MLB officials say research indicates the change will have no physiological effect on pitchers. Peeples, and several Barnstormers pitchers, said Wednesday they doubt the change will make a sizable difference.

Pitchers scheduled to start games this week for the Barnstormers have been throwing to 61-6 in their bullpen sessions, since that involves only moving the plate back a foot. Everybody else has been throwing the traditional distance.

“I don’t think it’s going to be bad,’’ Wednesday starter Zach Smith said before the game. “Maybe guys with real high spin rates will have to adjust a little. Guys with sinkers, that kind of thing, won’t have to change much.’’

What about, say, a sinker that would have been a strike at the knees and will now be an inch low?

“That could happen,’’ Smith admitted. “Maybe it will mess up the hitters’ timing a little. It’s a game of adjustments.’’

The mound on the field at the Clip had to be changed Wednesday morning. During the offseason, Barnstormers’ VP of Operation Mike Logan and his crew invented and installed in the mound a device that allows the rubber to be switched back and forth.

The device was buried in the dirt of the mound, and the players didn’t even know until recently that it was there.

About two hours before the game Wednesday, York pitchers tested the reworked mound and were dissatisfied. Much digging and rebuilding ensued, and continued until about 40 before game time.

Once the game started, the change was not noticable.

The Barnstormers’ epic struggle with run prevention continued. York scored eight in the third inning, which included a solo home run by Nellie Rodriguez and a three-run double by Jack Kenley.

Five Lancaster pitchers issued 13 walks. They threw 207 pitches, only 110 of them strikes.

York lefthander Austin Nicely, meanwhile, handled the Lancaster offense about as well as anyone has, allowing just four hits and a run through eight innings. The Barnstormers did get a two-run homer from LeDarious Clark in the bottom of the ninth.

The series with York continues Thursday, righthander Augie Sylk (2-3) pitching for the Barnstormers vs. York righty Eduardo Rivera (2-0).