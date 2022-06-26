When President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law in 1972, he didn’t know he was changing American sports. No one did.

The legislation was, on its face, an almost under-the-radar provision in the Education Amendments Act. It reads: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

There’s no mention of the participation of women or girls in sports. But the interpretation of the new code lit the fuse on a revolution in sports.

It wasn’t the end of a fight, but a beginning.

And it was a fight Yvonne Kauffman has been waging since she was a little girl growing up in Manheim, just wanting to play baseball and basketball and tennis and any other game that happened to be going on.

Ironically, it was a woman — her own mother — who stopped Kauffman from playing on the first organized team she wanted to join. It was a youth baseball team in Manheim, and her teammates and coaches were OK with it.

But.

“It was just playing with all boys,’’ Kauffman, now 79, said Tuesday. “You didn’t do that. Nobody had.’’

Kauffman ended up building a life in sports, going on to coach basketball, field hockey and tennis at Elizabethtown College for a cumulative total of 89 seasons and 1,143 wins — making her one of the winningest coaches in the history of American sports.

Building a life in sports

Kauffman started at Elizabethtown College as a graduate assistant and physical education teacher, and she ended up a full professor — the only one in the athletic department — and an associate athletic director.

The first person to nudge her down her life’s path was a senior at Manheim Central named Elsie Anna Henry, who taught her to play tennis.

“I wanted to be a phys-ed teacher because that’s what she was going to be,’’ Kauffman said.

The only sports for girls at Central then were tennis and field hockey, “unless you wanted to be a cheerleader,’’ Kauffman said. “I was not a cheerleader.’’

Then came Bridgewater College, in Virginia, where she played field hockey, basketball and tennis.

Owen Wright, who had built Elizabethtown College’s men’s soccer program into a powerhouse in the 1960s, was a Bridgewater graduate. He knew Kauffman, and a job offer from Elizabethtown came right out of college.

For the first year, though, it was a teaching, not a coaching job, and not a dream come true.

“They gave me the cheerleaders and lots and lots of phys-ed courses,’’ she said.

The next year, she became field hockey coach. Basketball came next, then tennis.

She coached all three from 1970-83. In the early years, she had no assistant coaches, and she coached the varsity and the JV. She carried a heavier course load than any other physical education teacher — Elizabethtown was 60% women, and she was the only woman in the athletic department.

She went to graduate school, refereeing local high school girls hoops on the side.

“I had a lot more energy then than I do now,’’ she quipped.

Women coaches made less money then and went to the back of the line for practice time and funding. There was no NCAA competition for women. Elizabethtown gave athletic scholarships but only to men.

The landscape, however, shifted with the advent of Title IX.

Soon there were NCAA women’s championships. And Elizabethtown’s Middle Atlantic Conference began including women’s sports.

Navigating a new landscape

School President Mark Ebersole put Ken Zirkle, Elizabethtown’s administrator in student affairs, in charge of finding out how a small, low-budget school with declining enrollment could become Title IX compliant.

“He was a really nice guy,’’ Kauffman said of Zirkle, “and he wanted to be a college president, so he really wanted to do this. And he had two daughters.’’

Zirkle informed Kauffman that they were going to Washington, D.C., to meet with government officials about Title IX issues. Kauffman said he told her, “not to tell any of the men in my department I was going.’’

They met with Margo Polivy, an attorney who was something of a celebrity within the Title IX movement and an official from the U.S. Department of Education.

An article soon showed up in a newsletter of the Women’s Equity Action League, based on an interview with Zirkle, headlined, “How One College Did It,’’ about Elizabethtown’s desire to offer more women’s sports, hire more women coaches, equalize access to facilities and reach equal funding for men and women over a three-year period.

Kauffman was in the U.K. on a summer trip with her field hockey team when word of the article reached the college’s athletic department.

“That’s when the (expletive) hit the fan,’’ Kauffman said.

One man in the department told her, “I’ll never trust you again,’’ she said. Another said, “I’ll never talk to you again.’’

When she walked into a lounge within the athletic office, she said, everyone in the room, all men, would either leave or go silent.

“One coach told me he felt sorry for me but wouldn’t talk to me while other men were around,’’ Kauffman said.

“I spent so much time in our locker room, crying, because that was a place I could get away from the men.’’

National champions

A hard truth of the time was that small-budget departments like Elizabethtown’s were going to achieve equality not by adding, but by taking away. Men’s programs were cut.

“The men had to go along with it because the president was pushing it,’’ Kauffman said. “It was a terrible time.’’

Meanwhile, despite all the drama going on around her, Kauffman was becoming a great coach.

She was an active and diligent recruiter when, in small-college women’s sports, not everyone was.

In the late 1970s, she had found two players, Donna Molder and Beverly Hall, at an Army tournament she was officiating at Fort Indiantown Gap. Molder was a 6-foot, 2-inch rebounder and rim protector. Hall was a do-everything small forward.

They were the final pieces — along with Berks County’s Page Lutz, Peggy Longo and Donegal High grad Sherry Kinsey — of a team that rolled to the inaugural NCAA Division III national women’s basketball championship in 1982. The Blue Jays beat UNC Greensboro in a 67-66 OT thriller, finishing with a record of 26-1.

All five starters were 1,000-point career scorers.

“I’ve never played on a team like that,’’ Sherri Gorman, who later had a successful run as coach at Lancaster Mennonite and coached the Blue Jays from 2012-15, told Kevin Freeman of the Intelligencer Journal for a 1997 story on Kauffman. “There were no selfish players. No one worried about themselves. Players gave up their glory so the team could get better. That was our philosophy.’’

Elizabethtown reached the national championship game in 1983 and ’84 and won it all again in 1989.

Growth and acceptance

In the 1981-82 school year, Kauffman won the national title in hoops, reached the NCAA Final Four in field hockey, and one of her tennis players, Beckie Donecker, won the D-III singles national championship.

The work environment got better, as acceptance set in and, over time, admiration blossomed.

“The school has shown their appreciation to me in a lot of ways,’’ she said.

Skip Roderick, Elizabethtown’s longtime men’s soccer coach, recalled times, after a tough loss, when he’d be sitting in his office, brooding in the dark.

“She would come in, turn the lights on, and we’d just sit there and talk about the game,’’ he said. “When you’re down, she’s the first person there with some encouragement.’’

Kauffman received the George W. Kirchner Award, a lifetime achievement honor, from the Lancaster Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association in 1997. Even then, though, the plaque she received said she was honored, “for his contributions.’’

She had them change that.

And the new inscription read not, “her contributions,’’ but “their.’’ She settled for that. She also received a men’s watch.

“I gave that to my brother,’’ she said. “He was proud to wear it.’’

She’s 79 now, and, having retired from the college in 2012, lives in Elizabethtown’s Masonic Village.

After numerous back surgeries, some to repair mistakes from previous surgeries, her athletic activity has been reduced to shuffleboard.

Looking back on the past half-century, she sounds like a survivor.

“I’m glad I did it,’’ she said, “but I would not want to do it again.’’