Troy Stokes Jr. slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, then put York ahead with a two-run single in the seventh as the Revolution rallied for a 7-6 victory over Lancaster in an Atlantic League game in York.

Lancaster struck big early. Jake Hoover tripled home Joseph Carpenter in the top of the second, then scored on a ground out by Yeison Coca.

After Trey Martin knocked home a York run in the bottom of the third, the Barnstormers reached starter Pedro Vasquez for five hits and three runs in the top of the fourth. Wilson Garcia drilled a single off Vasquez’ foot and moved to second on a one-out bunt single by Jack Conley. Hoover drove home his second run with a single and Coca added a base hit for a 4-1 lead. Andretty Cordero bounced a single through the right side as Lancaster went up 5-1.

Alexis Pantoja’s RBI double cut the lead to 5-2, but the Barnstormers countered quickly in the top of the fifth. Trayvon Robinson doubled to left, took third on a Garcia line drive to right and scored when Carpenter lofted a flyball to the warning track in left.

However, despite adding one hit per inning over the final four frames, the Barnstormers were unable to score again, opening the way for the York rally.

York retook first place in the division with the win as Southern Maryland fell 5-0 at Gastonia.