The depleted and struggling Barnstormers lost their fifth straight Tuesday, 6-4 to Staten Island at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lancaster is now 17-24 and 14 games behind first-place Southern Maryland in the Atlantic League’s North Division.

More importantly, the Barnstormers continue to struggle to put a complete team on the field due to a torrent of injuries and player signings.

Staten Island is 11-29, by far the Atlantic League’s worst record in the franchise’s first year of existence, but the Hawks are now 3-1 vs. Lancaster.

There is near constant roster churn in the Atlantic League, but things have gotten far beyond normal of late for the Barnstormers, as injuries and contract buys have eaten away at the roster to a point manager Ross Peeples called, “ridiculous,’’ Tuesday.

The biggest blow was the signing of BJ Boyd, an outfielder/leadoff man and elite offensive player by AL standards, by the California Angels’ organization.

Also out at the moment: starting pitchers Dominic DiSabatino and Nile Ball, and infielder Anderson Feliz.

Outfielder Devon Torrence is effectively out, since fouling a ball off his foot last week, but Peeples has run him out there to hit and, if needed, jog around the bases.

Peeples also played one game last week without a DH, just save a body to pinch hit or replace an injury.

“I’ve pretty much had to play without a bench,’’ Peeples said. “Losing BJ Hurt. I need to get another bat in here.”

Indeed, the bottom three spots in Tuesday’s batting order are now hitting .129, .238 and .170.

Help is coming. The club has acquired infielder Dennicher Carrasco and outfielder Shawon Dunston (son of the ex-big leaguer of the same name) and signed pitcher Erik Manoah, recently released by the Harrisburg Senators. 2b/leadoff hitter Melvin Mercedes, out for 10 days to attend to family matters, was back in the lineup Tuesday.

“We’ll be fine if we get healthy,’’ Peeples said.

There’s a little more to this than bad roster luck, though.

The Barnstormers committed two consecutive infield errors to facilitate Staten Island’s three-run seventh-inning rally, which allowed the Ferry Hawks to take a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, LeDarious Clark sent a drive to deep center for a double. The ball was fumbled in the outfield and Clark rounded third and, … kept going, even though the ball had by then been retrieved and was maybe 10 feet from Clark, who was easily tagged out.

Kelly Dugan followed with what would have been an RBI single.

The game ended on another Clark drive, with a man on second, that Staten Island left fielder Ben Ruta caught with his back to the wall.

Dugan, by the way, continues to be, emphatically, not the problem. He went 2-for-3 with a walk, and his two-run, two-out, fifth-inning homer gave the Barnstormers a 4-3 lead.

He’s hitting .350 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI in 36 games. OPS before last night: 1.185.

Left hander Augie Sylk (2-4) gets the start on the mound for the Barnstormers in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. start with Staten Island. Righty Matt Solter (0-4) goes for the Ferryhawks.