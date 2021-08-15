Fans at the Hempfield recCenter were treated to a pair of classic matches that went the distance on Championship Sunday of the 2021 Koser Jewelers Tennis Challenge.

It started in doubles, where neither Hanna Chang nor Alexa Glatch could explain how they went from being granted a wildcard to the doubles finals.

Of course, winning the title may have been even more of a surprise for the American duo.

“It’s kind of a shocker for me because I’ve never played this well in doubles ever,” Chang said. “It was a complete surprise and I was really happy with the way we were able to play together.”

While each of their previous matches required a third-set tiebreaker, Chang and Glatch kept their long match heroics going in the finale against the No. 3-seeded Samantha Murray-Sharan and Valeria Savinykh.

Amazingly, Chang and Glatch survived match point before winning the last three points in a nerve-wracking 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 11-9 victory.

“I was a little nervous," Glatch said. "I was returning on that match point so luckily we snuck that one out. Hanna was really clutch at the end and we were able to close it on our match point.”

Like in doubles, third-seeded Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and No. 4 Greet Minnen needed a tiebreaker to decide the opening set of the singles title match.

The two also needed a tiebreak to finish following an array of long points and swings of both the lead and emotions.

The 30-year-old Parrizas-Diaz, of Spain, was able to survive more than three hours of tennis, and came up with a 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 7-6 (9-7) victory.

Although not completely comfortable speaking English, Parrizas-Diaz was asked by tournament director Wilson Pipkin how she won such a wild match.

“I don’t know. You just fight, fight and fight,” she told the crowd. “I am feeling so good. It’s my first time here and I like it.”

Minnen earned commanding leads of 4-1 and 5-2 in the final set, only to see Parrizas-Diaz come back. Still not done, Minnen broke to even the match, forcing a final tiebreak.

Parrizas-Diaz led 5-2 in the first set but Minnen pulled even. Minnen took a 3-0 lead to open the second before Parrizas-Diaz rallied with four straight. However, the 24-year-old from Belgium finished with three straight to take the set.

Both doubles teams were playing together for the first time, something no one watching would have ever guessed, especially considering Murray-Sharan is from Great Britain and Savinykh from Russia.

Glatch wasn’t planning on playing in the Koser, but earned a wildcard berth for singles. She was practicing with Chang prior to the tourney opening and they were able to enter as a doubles wildcard.

“We played well together. Hopefully, if I am lucky, Hanna will play with me again,” Glatch said. “I wasn’t even planning on playing doubles. I asked Wilson for a wildcard and I am glad we could take advantage of it.”

“I really love playing with Alexis,” added Chang. “Our chemistry was really good and we were able to help each other in tough situations.”

Glatch and Chang won the first set, despite trailing 5-3 before rallying for a 6-5 lead, although Murray-Sharan and Savinykh squared things.

Murray-Sharan and Savinykh opened a 6-3 lead in the 10-point, tie-break third set, but Glatch and Change took the next four.

Down 9-8 in the final, Glatch and Chang ran off the final three points to win, like their three previous matches.

“Four three-set tiebreaks is about as clutch as it gets,” Glatch said. “Some of our matches were a little up and down, but in the end in the third-set breaker we seemed to lift our level and that’s what we needed to do.”

The tournament’s charity, “Serving Up Aces,” earned more than $9,000 for the Hempfield Food Bank, $1,000 of which was earned by aces off the racquet of Minnen.