The accomplishment is both rare and impressive.

And that’s just the half of it.

Four brothers — Joe Jr., Tommy, Andrew and Patrick Abrams — each rolled an 800 series this season at 222 Dutch Lanes, a feat believed to be a first. The United States Bowling Congress has records of three brothers rolling 800 series, but not four.

While it’s an amazing accomplishment, there are other aspects that make the performance all the more interesting.

Like each also rolling a 300 game this season.

Two of the brothers’ 800s were their first.

Two rolled identical 813 series.

And one reached the 800 mark by the narrowest of margins, rolling an 800 on the nose.

Patrick, the youngest of the brothers at age 29, got the last one, bowling March 1 in the Industrial League at Dutch.

“That was a case where we were all super proud of him,” said Tommy, one of the middle of six children (another brother and a sister don’t bowl) at age 36. “You give him grief because he was so close, and you’re like, ‘Come on, when are you going to step up and be a big boy?’

“And he finally did it, and it was like, that’s awesome. … It was, ‘Now you’re one of us.’ ”

As the last to roll an 800 and with about a four-week span between his and the third — Tommy’s 813 on Jan. 28 — there was time for the pressure to build, along with some good-natured, brotherly ribbing.

“Seeing my brothers on the board, every week you walk in you see it and go, ‘OK, this is one of my goals,’ ” said Patrick, of Mount Joy. “It’s kind of just getting up there, and going ‘OK, you’ve shot a couple 300s. Now it’s time to see if you can put three good games together.’ ”

“After Tommy shot his 800 — we get together on Sundays at my dad’s house or my sister’s house, we all kind of congregate, and I just kept egging (Patrick) on,” said Joe Jr., the oldest of the brothers at 42. “And when he finally did it, Ryan (Graham at Dutch Lanes) made the announcement, and it was, hey, he’s finally an Abrams, because he did it like his brothers.”

The brothers’ parents, Andrea and Joseph Sr., were avid bowlers and instrumental in getting them involved in the sport, starting in New York before the family moved to Lancaster County in the late 1990s.

The brothers bowl on two separate nights in different combinations. All but Patrick bowl in the Commercial League on Thursdays, with Joe Jr. and Andrew on the same team and Tommy on another, while Andrew and Patrick bowl in the Industrial League on Mondays.

Despite being the oldest, Joe Jr. hasn’t been bowling the longest. Though getting a ball from his father as a child, he didn’t really get into the sport until 2000, when he moved back to the area after five years in Las Vegas.

He joined a league his father was in at Garden Spot, initially using that same ball. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a ball, remember you bought it for me a long time ago,’ so I started with that and then it progressed into getting other equipment,” Joe Jr., of Lancaster, said.

Joe Jr., who currently has a 222 average, had the exactly 800 series. “The best part was I had no idea I was going to do it,” he said. “Because after two games, I kind of did the math in my head, bowling the third game, I thought about halfway through that I needed more strikes than I had. … It’s funny, because Tim, the captain of our team, said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody so calm that shoots an 800,’ and I said that’s because I had no idea.”

Andrew, 33, of Coatesville, got the second 800, an 815 on Dec. 3, giving him the most among his brothers with 15. That sparks some rivalry between he and Tommy.

“We kind of grew up bowling together,” Andrew said. “My mom used to drop us off during the summers when they had the free bowling, and we used to be there for hours.

“That’s where my biggest rivalry has been, because I’ve always tried to catch up to him in average. If I finish out where I’m at (228 average) and he finishes where he’s at (226), this will be the first year I’ve out-averaged him since we’ve been bowling. That’s my goal, to out-average him for a year.”

While rolling an 800 series wasn’t new for Tommy — he has nine 800s and 13 300 games — it was still special.

“I think what was special about it, was that I took that time off (after getting married) and to come back and do that, and it was like, ‘I still got it, I can still do this, I can still compete with my brothers,’ ” said Tommy, of Ephrata. “And I think what was most significant was my son was there to watch it, cheering me on and laughing, and all that. … So that was memorable because he was there.”

When Patrick rolled his 800 series, it was memorable for another reason for he and his brothers.

“It was very emotional because I knew coming into that, I said March was my mom’s birthday — my mom unfortunately passed away a few years before that,” said Patrick, who has a 225, “and my mom and dad’s anniversary is in March, so it was kind of a very sentimental thing.”

Patrick joined the club and completed the special feat by matching Tommy with an 813.

“Once (Patrick) did it, it was kind of cool, we all did it together in the same year,” Andrew said. “It was nice to be able to do that. And that it’s a record was even cooler.”