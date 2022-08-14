This is the past.

An old trunk held a treasure trove. Medals. Photos. Tangible, physical moments from a life.

“What is this?” Cliff Wimer’s stepdaughter asked him years ago.

“This,” he responded, “is the past.”

But as is so often the case, the past can be counted on to come face to face with the present.

Cliff Wimer would have turned 64 years old Thursday.

To mark the occasion, Wimer’s family — blood and chosen — gathered at the Susquehanna River’s Lock 15 Interpretive Park to say a final farewell to a man who ran though life on his own terms.

Emphasis on the running part.

Because Wimer, who died May 11 after a long illness, was, in his schoolboy days at Solanco, one of the most memorable track and cross country athletes ever produced in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Before a knee injury cut his career short and left the past to the past, Wimer piled up accolades quite literally by the mile.

The winner of 52 straight cross country races in three years for the Golden Mules, Wimer, who graduated in 1977, came away with L-L crowns and District Three crowns alike.

Not to mention PIAA crowns — five of them, two in the 1975 outdoor championships alone, when he won the Class B mile gold in 4:21.2 and the two-mile gold in 9:31.3.

In the process, he became part of a long tradition of Solanco athletic excellence.

Hence the chosen family gathered at Lock 15 last week. Of the 45-50 total attendees, well over a dozen were former coaches and teammates, one of whom was wearing a T-shirt bearing the legend “Solanco XC ... A proud tradition of of success based on intensity, courage and love.”

That sentiment bore itself out often in the gathering, which had the feel of a family reunion picnic, as speaker after speaker told stories of Wimer and his life in running and beyond.

The youngest of six siblings, Wimer’s personal life lead directly to his athletic life, the intersection being elder brother Glenn.

Glenn Wimer, a 1974 Solanco grad and the L-L’s first PIAA track champion, recalled being out running with a teammate. Young Cliff, who hadn’t even started high school at that point, wanted to come along.

“You don’t have shoes,” Glenn retorted, noting that all his brother had, in fact, was a red pair of Keds.

That, apparently, was was enough.

Glenn and his friend took off. Cliff kept up.

And kept on keeping up.

“Believe me,” Glenn Wimer said to laughter on Thursday, “we tried to lose him.”

Eventually, big brother introduced little brother to legendary Mules coach Art Harrington.

And in Glenn Wimer’s senior year, Cliff Wimer was not just his brother, but his teammate. A teammate who pushed him to be better.

“He would say, ‘You’re not running hard enough. You’ve gotta pick it up,’ ” the elder Wimer said during Thursday’s event.

Eventually, Cliff told his brother that he was going to beat everyone who beat Glenn.

Largely, that worked out, if for no other reason than, as Harrington noted in his remarks Thursday, Cliff Wimer — who he described as “fearless” — absolutely hated to have anyone running in front of him.

Harrington recalled a particular incident from a meet against McCaskey — on Solanco’s old cinder track — in which Harrington needed Wimer to compete in the half-mile. It wasn’t one of his regular events, Harrington noted, but “we needed the points.”

He recalled telling Wimer he just had to try and place.

Wimer pushed himself to the limit, and though speed wasn’t his forte, he literally dove across the finish line. He came up bloodied — and in first place.

Wimer was also the guy who, after winning his twin state titles in May 1975, was on the bus back home from State College when he had Harrington stop everything because another team bus — Harrisburg’s — was stuck in the mud.

Wimer led a contingent of Solanco athletes to help get that bus unstuck.

But, Harrington said, that’s just who Wimer was.

After his knee injury ended his running career, Cliff Wimer settled into life, working in construction and concrete finishing. He still loved his motorcycles, and had a passion for hunting and the outdoors, enjoying searching for arrowheads and other artifacts. He became a skilled woodworker, too, and carving wood ducks and hand-crafting furniture for friends and family.

Wimer’s eldest sister Pearl Muckle, one of the main organizers of Thursday’s event, said that despite a 12-year age gap, she and Cliff were close. In fact, in the last year of her brother’s life, she spent a good bit of time arranging medical appointments and helping as she could as COPD and emphysema sapped his strength.

He was, in one simple word, “awesome,” she noted through tears.

Thursday’s setting, too, was especially fitting. There was abundant sunshine, a breeze off the river and, with no trace of cell service, a tangible sense of tranquility and peace.

“This place is so appropriate,” Wimer’s son Josh said in his remarks. “My father believed in harmony between nature and man. He saw the world in a different way, a beautiful way. ... In this world full of chaos and noise, he had the courage and strength to go through what he did.”

“Cliff and I were best friends, and I really do miss him,” Glenn Wimer said Thursday, lamenting a distance that grew as life and the years intervened.

“Cliff sometimes was hard to read,” his brother continued. “But when he was happy and he smiled, he lit up the room.”