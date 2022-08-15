Trayvon Robinson got the news in late July 2012 that he was going back to the big leagues.

Then a 24-year-old outfielder, he had been batting .265 with Triple-A Tacoma, and was recalled by the Seattle Mariners following a big trade.

But it wasn’t any average player who had been dealt away to the New York Yankees. Ever heard of future Hall-of-Famer Ichiro Suzuki?

“That’s big shoes to fill,” said Robinson, the current every day left fielder for the Lancaster Barnstormers. “But I look at it as, he was going somewhere else to win and I was the next guy up from Triple-A.”

Well, as it turned out, the timing couldn’t have been better for Robinson. Exactly three weeks after returning to Safeco Field, after playing in 44 games for the Mariners in 2011, he found himself right in the middle of baseball history.

This one was good enough even for a king, to be exact. Mariners ace King Felix Hernandez tossed just the 23rd perfect game in the Major League Baseball record books on Aug. 15, 2012, retiring all 27 batters he faced and striking out 12 in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Behind Hernandez, starting in left field and batting seventh, was none other than Robinson.

And as the 10-year anniversary of the masterpiece lands on Monday, the affable, good-humored Barnstormer still has vivid memories of that day.

“It feels like it was a couple of seasons ago,” Robinson said recently. “That was a scary time. That particular day was scary. It still runs through my head all the time.”

What was running through his head in the perfecto, at least through the first half of the game, was that Hernandez was his same vintage self. The 2012 season was one of eight straight in which he recorded double-digit victories.

“I didn’t know what was actually going on until the seventh inning,” Robinson said. “What people don’t know is Felix always went deep into games. So it was just like, ‘Oh, it’s just another Felix start.’”

As is the custom during no-hitters or perfect games, the Mariners’ players avoided Hernandez in the dugout between innings. That wasn’t unusual, however — teammates usually stayed clear of the big, 6-foot-3, 220-pound pitcher on the days that he started.

“Everybody got out of his way,” Robinson recalled. “When it’s his day, it’s his day. You leave him alone.”

Not everyone was adhering to the rules, however. As Robinson went out to left field in the later innings, Rays reliever Fernando Rodney was waiting for him in the bullpen behind the fence. Looking to be a jinx, the Tampa Bay right-hander was in a teasing mood.

“I remember Fernando Rodney screaming at me, ‘Hey, you know he’s got a perfect game going?’ I was like, ‘You ain’t supposed to say nothing like that,’” Robinson said. “He was trying to throw it off. But (Hernandez) ended up securing the perfect game anyway. It was amazing.”

Hernandez didn’t need much run support, and the Mariners scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the third on Jesus Montero’s RBI single. In all, Rays’ pitcher Jeremy Hellickson yielded only five hits in the game, but one of those came off the bat of Robinson, a two-out base hit to left-center in the second inning.

Beyond that, Robinson was flawless while making three putouts in the field. Fly balls by Carlos Pena in the second and Sean Rodriguez in the third were inning-ending plays, and then Robinson battled the sun to glove a shot by Ben Zobrist on the edge of the warning track in the fifth.

“(Michael) Saunders was in center and I had to tell him, ‘Hey, I’m probably going to have some trouble in this gap right here if it goes up, so just be aware,’” he said. “With day games, the sun plays a little funky there.”

Sun wasn’t a problem for shortstop Brendan Ryan in the seventh inning, but he nonetheless made a dazzling play to preserve the perfect game. Third baseman Kyle Seager dove for a ground ball off the bat of B.J. Upton and came up empty, but Ryan, from deep in the hole, fielded it and made a long throw across the diamond for the out.

“I started making my bee-line to cover that way,” Robinson said, “and I was kinda like, ‘Crap, he probably gave up a hit.’ Then Brendan got the ball and I was like, ‘Wow.’ That was probably one of the huge plays.”

By the end of that inning, Seattle’s play-by-play man Dave Sims was feeling the emotion, stating, “We’re getting into nitty-gritty time, folks.” Robinson would have agreed. He admitted that it was a “scary time,” considering the pressure on Hernandez’s defense.

At the same time, though, Robinson wanted the final out of the game hit to him. Ultimately, Hernandez took care of it himself, getting Rodriguez on strikes to seal it.

“I was very aggressive playing left field there. So I told myself, ‘If this ball hits anywhere near my vicinity, I’m going for it,’” said Robinson, who along with his teammates received a copy of the lineup card signed by King Felix.

“It just never came. And I was kinda (upset) too,” he laughed. “I was like, ‘God, I wanted that last out.’ I wanted it. I was a part of history and I just wanted to be a part of it more.”

Between 2011-12, Robinson played in 90 big league games and collected 288 at-bats, all with the Mariners. A 10th-round pick of his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005, he developed into a prospect, but then was traded to Seattle in a three-team deal with the Red Sox involving pitcher Erik Bedard.

“I was with the Red Sox for, like, 45 seconds,” Robinson quipped.

Now, just one month shy of his 35th birthday, and following stops in the systems of the Orioles, Dodgers, Tigers, Diamondbacks and Pirates, Robinson is batting .279 with 39 RBIs in 61 games with the Stormers this season. His goal is to play at least three more years.

“My whole dream was to play in the big leagues, so I got a chance to play there,” Robinson said. “I wish I just got a chance to play a lot longer than what I had. But I don’t write the script. I know I could still play up there right now, to this day, but that’s not up to me. But I’m blessed, man. I’m healthy. I just want to get to 20 years of professional ball. If I get to 20 years, from where I started, from where I came from as a child, it’s a blessing.”

It’s clear that Robinson still has a love for the game, even after all these years of being part of King Felix’s perfect game.