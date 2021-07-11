The vision of Lancaster New Era Sports Editor George W. Kirchner lives on, more than 75 years after bursting on the scene as a rousing success.

The specter of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the smooth flow of the LNP Midget Baseball Tournament — once the New Era Tournament — by canceling the 2020 edition. But the tournament, a highlight of the county’s summer sporting scene, triumphantly returns for 2021, with its 75th edition beginning Monday.

In the first summer of the post-World War II era, Kirchner, who died suddenly and far too soon in 1965, had concerns with the direction the youth of Lancaster were headed. Had he lived to see the 1970s, ’80s and beyond, he might chuckle looking back at those concerns, but he saw peril in those far simpler times.

How to address those concerns? Play baseball.

Kirchner had the idea to hold a baseball tournament, inviting both organized teams and teams drawn from area neighborhoods to compete and crown a champion of Lancaster County.

He hoped, as he wrote in a column that summer, to “steer them to a path that would lead to good, clean, healthy recreation; to get their minds off things that would lead to mischief.”

Over July and August

of the summer of 1946, 65 teams of youth ages 12 to 14 competed in the Midget Division, which would later be recognized as the Junior-Midget Division and which is now the Under-14. In those days, boys ages 15-16 competed in what was then known as Junior American Legion and which is now the Midget Division.

When the dust raised by those 65 teams settled, two teams faced each other in the final showdown: New Providence and Hamilton.

Summer of 1946

New Providence, with 13-year-old Curtis Aspril Jr. toeing the pitching rubber and batting cleanup, battled through four opponents, bringing his team to a semifinal matchup with archrival Gap. Aspril banged out three triples and drove in a run in a 5-1 victory before 1,000 fans.

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 fans watched Hamilton blast the Ephrata A’s 8-1 in the other semifinal.

While the Midgets were battling down to the final two teams, four teams of lads ages 9-11 took the field in an abridged Midget-Midget tournament in August. The Holtwood Martic Minors edged the Strasburg Bees in the semifinals to earn a spot opposite the Rothsville Tiny Tims.

Those results set the stage for a steamy summer evening at Stumpf Field, where Martic and Rothsville took the field before more than 4,000 fans.

“Our eyes were like this,” Martic first baseman Gerry Dunkle recalled years later, pantomiming eyes the size of saucers.

If they were intimidated by the crowd size, the Minors quickly got over it, leveling the Tims 10-3 before yielding the field to their older compatriots.

By the time New Providence and Hamilton crossed their respective foul lines, and Lancaster Newspapers co-publisher John F. Steinman threw out the ceremonial first pitch, the crowd had swelled to a then-record 7,258 souls.

“All Lancaster County seemed to turn out for this grand finale,” Kirchner wrote in his game summary. “When it is considered that this was the first time any of these youngsters performed under the lights, and the first time they ever played before such a tremendous gathering, the nervous tension under which the boys played can be appreciated.”

“We had no idea there’d be a crowd like that,” Aspril told former New Era sports editor Bill Carroll in a story marking the tournament’s 50th anniversary. “Thank heavens we were only 13. I guess we didn’t know enough to be scared.”

New Providence scored four first-inning runs and never looked back. Hamilton reached Aspril for a pair of runs in the fifth inning, adding another in the sixth, but Aspril closed out a 13-strikeout, three-walk four-hitter to enter the record books.

The championship game was Aspril-centric. The family’s patriarch, Curtis Sr., was the New Providence manager. Nine-year-old Bobby Aspril was a substitute. That day was also the Asprils’ 14th wedding anniversary.

Years later, Curtis Jr. would serve on the tournament commission. As an adult, Bobby — now Bob — would become one of the founders of the Lancaster Oldtimers Association, the predecessor to today’s Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame.

The question of girls

The tournament quickly settled into a summertime tradition, but controversy reared its head in the summer of 1952, as 11-year-old Sheila Allison played as a member of the Lancaster city Local 285 Midget-Midget team. An accomplished athlete — she would go on to play tennis professionally — young Miss Allison was said to be a better batter than many of the boys she competed against, and she was ecstatic when her team qualified for the tournament.

At that point, tournament commissioner Leon Duckworth declared she would not be allowed to participate.

The long and the short of it, as voiced by Duckworth, was the tournament was supposed to be for boys. If a girl was allowed to play, it might open the door for others to want to play, and boys might find that objectionable. In the wake of that, the tournament would remain an exclusive boys’ club until well into the closing years of the 20th century.

Duckworth was one of a group of early tournament commissioners, as was Walter Foust. Howard “Spider” Keller was the first chairman of the rules committee. A trio of men, Bud Moyer, Bud Born and the venerable Charlie Henry, led the tournament as commissioners for well over 25 years. Henry also would succeed Keller as chairman of the rules committee.

Like Aspril, who came onto the commission following Henry’s retirement, Born was also a tournament vet, his Grandview team falling to Aspril’s New Providence in that first summer gathering.

Moyer, Born and Henry would also take turns umpiring tournament games in the early years. When Born retired from the commission, Greg Schneider, longtime coach in the Mount Joy Junior-Midget program and unofficial groundskeeper of Kunkle Field, joined Aspril, Bill Reuter and P. Robert Herr on the commission. In turn, when Aspril, Schneider and Herr retired from the tournament, Adrian Shelley and Lou Casanova came aboard.

When Kirchner died, New Era sports writer Bill Carroll took over as the day-to-day manager of the tournament. He would serve in that capacity for well over 40 years. Following Carroll’s retirement from the New Era, Bill Bert became the New Era guy.

Rules hammered out

As the commission has evolved, so have the terms for eligibility. For years, presented as a “Tournament of Champions,” teams had to win their respective league, or a division composed of at least four teams from a league, to qualify for tournament eligibility.

And boy, were there leagues! Any grouping that could cobble together at least four teams formed a league. In the Midget-Midgets the Optimist, IBEW, Sertoma, Penn Manor, Red Rose, Conestoga, Eastern County, Southern End and Solanco leagues regularly sent teams to the tournament.

Junior-Midget leagues included the Red Rose, Susquehanna and Penn Manor as “A” leagues and the 24-team megaleague, the Conestoga, a grouping of “B” level competition.

The Midgets were dispersed across the countywide Lanco League, the Lancaster Metro League of teams from the city and immediate suburbs, and the Eastern County, made up of teams ranging from Conestoga Valley and Pequea Valley in the east up through the New Holland, Ephrata and Cocalico areas.

These leagues annually formed as many four-team divisions as their numbers would accommodate, usually assigning teams to those respective divisions by random lottery. While fair on the surface, the randomness of the draw often led to two, sometimes three, of the best teams in the league — often in the county — residing in the same division. And also sitting at home come tournament time.

Two notable Junior-Midget clubs come to mind off the top of one’s head: the Tommy Herr-coached Hempfield Black teams and Frank Mincarelli-coached Lancaster Township Royals of the early and mid-90s, both of whom were, at the least, some of the top four teams in the county but had the misfortune to finish behind Lititz VFW in their respective section of the Susquehanna League.

Another stumbling block to assembling the “best” teams in one tournament was the decision of the Susquehanna J-M and Lanco Midget League to move the birthday eligibility for players to January. The New Era Tournament eligibility went by an August birth date. This effectively shut out nearly half the teams in the county from participation in the tournament.

It also watered down the Midget Division significantly as just four teams, two from the Eastern County and two from the Lancaster Metro, qualified for the tournament.

And then there was the thorny issue of seeding the tournament. The commission refused to do so, setting up the brackets by random draw. This often led to the two best teams — in any age group — meeting as early as the quarterfinals.

For years the tournament commission was inflexible on these issues. It was also inflexible on the use of the designated hitter, when the DH came into vogue. Henry and Carroll were traditionalists and firm there would be no designated hitter. They eventually relented, with the understanding the DH would be used as it was in the major leagues — for the pitcher.

But since, in youth baseball, the pitcher was usually the best hitter, this made employing the DH useless. Eventually they came to understand this fact and gave the approval to unfettered use of the DH.

The birthday issue was eventually settled as well, with the commission aligning its eligibility date with the outcast leagues, who were welcomed back into the New Era Tournament family.

Little League’s impact

It would take a seismic occurrence to settle the thorny issue of putting on a tournament that included the best teams in the county.

As the 20th century rolled over to the 21st and after several small steps, Little League Baseball became a staple of 12-and-under youth baseball in the county. Little League programs sprang up in Penn Manor, Warwick, Solanco and Conestoga Valley, peeling players away from the traditional youth programs.

At the same time, whole organizations, including the traditional citywide leagues like the Optimist League, folded.

With Little League prospering and youth baseball assuming an adversarial position, in 2008 the Penn Manor League changed its name to The Lancaster County Youth Baseball League and, two years later, merged with the remaining county leagues and organizations to form the LCYBL in both the Midget-Midget (Under-12) and Junior-Midget (Under-14) divisions.

During this time, the Lancaster Metro League folded in the Midget Division, a victim of falling participation numbers. The remaining two leagues, the Lanco and Eastern County Leagues, for years bitter rivals, buried the hatchet and merged to form the Lancaster County Midget Baseball League.

The issue of New Era qualification was solved with a reinterpretation of the phrase, “Tournament of Champions,” allowing for a team to qualify for the New Era if it won one of the many summer tournaments.

This created an eight-team, single elimination bracket tournament across all three age levels, a format that was modified at the U-12 and U-14 levels with eight teams playing best-of-three series down to the top four. Those teams advanced to the New Era to play a double-elimination bracket tournament.

At the Midget (Under-16) level, the top 10 teams in the varsity section were tournament eligible, with play-in games between the seventh- and 10th- and eighth- and ninth-seeded teams to set the eight-team championship bracket.

Becoming the LNP Tournament

The changes to qualifying and participation came concurrently with a change in the manner in which the tournament was presented.

For years, all three divisions kicked off on the same weekend, and games were played in tandem, leading up to a three-night extravaganza of championship finals.

Now, in a more fan-friendly setup, an entire age group is contested and completed before the next one begins.

Slowly, Little League and LCYBL baseball learned to coexist, with Little League players moving up to LCYBL U-14 travel ball, and eventually some Little League programs gravitated back to U-12 travel ball.

While all this was taking place, changes were afoot at Lancaster Newspapers. The two daily newspapers, The New Era and Intelligencer Journal, were merged into one edition. When the weekly Sunday News was also folded into the dailies, the newly created, single entity was rebranded LNP.

This also led to the rebranding of the event, now known as the LNP Tournament.

Frequent winners

Statistically, teams based in Lancaster city have won 37 total tournament titles across the three age groups. Teams from the Strasburg and Willow Street areas have won 20, with Manheim Township-area teams winning 19.

When you factor in the four championships won by Safe Harbor teams, the Millersville/Penn Manor area can lay claim to 18 overall titles. Paced by the outstanding success of the Midget-Midget Indians, Mountville-area teams have won 16 titles. Manheim and Lititz/Warwick-area teams are close behind, each at 15.

Hempfield and its surrounding area have 14 titles. The Ephrata/Cocalico area has 13, followed by Mount Joy and the Conestoga Valley area, each with nine, and the Pequea Valley area with seven.

It’s interesting to chart the minidynasties that occasionally spring up. The 1989 New Providence Midget-Midget champions became the ’91 Solanco Junior Midget and the ’92 Solanco Midget champions.

In 1993 Manheim VFW won the M-M title, spawning a three-year run by the J-M Manheim Lions from ’94-’96 and capped by the ’98 Midget VFW champions.

Members of the 1997 Mountville M-M champs joined forces with their Hempfield Black counterparts to win J-M titles in ’98 and ’99 and Midget titles from 2001-03.

As noted, among the Mountville Indians nine M-M titles are six coming from 2002 through ’18. As J-Ms, the same lads won five titles from 2004-19.

Can the Indians program add to its impressive list of accomplishments this year?

It’s an odd-numbered year. Does that mean it’s the year for the Lititz Oddfellows Midgets, who have established a pattern of championships having won in 2011, ’13, ’15, ’17 and ’19?

Only time will tell.

• Dave Byrne is a longtime LNP sportswriter and correspondent who has anchored New Era/LNP Tournament coverage for many years. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com.