Brady Tedesco’s first start at Clipper Magazine Stadium was a gem. The 26-year-old out of the MLB Draft League threw seven strong innings, allowing five singles while pitching Lancaster to a 3-1 win over Long Island.

As a result of the win, the Stormers’ eighth straight at home, their magic number has been reduced to one, with only York left alive to catch them.

The next Lancaster win or York loss will send the defending champion Barnstormers back to the playoffs and a first-round meeting with the Ducks. Tedesco (1-1) walked two and struck out three and had more than one man reach base in an inning only twice. Only a two-out single to right by first baseman Sam Travis picked up a run in the lefty’s seven-inning stretch.

Lancaster grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second off Ian Clarkin (3-5). Wilson Garcia led off with a single up the middle. Designated runner

Chris Proctor stole second and was eventually pushed to third on walks to Trayvon Robinson and Joseph Carpenter. Clarkin picked up two called third strikes before walking Melvin Mercedes to force home a run.

The 1-1 tie was broken in the bottom of the sixth. Clarkin allowed a leadoff single to Ariel Sandoval and, after throwing a strike to Garcia, left the game with an injury. Garcia then lashed a double into the left-field corner off reliever Yaya Chentouf to knock in the lead run. Robinson tapped out in front of the plate to send Garcia to third, and Carpenter snuck a grounder into left field for insurance.

Lancaster will send right-hander Matt Swarmer (3-1) to the hill against Staten Island and right-hander Ethan Skuija (0-2) at Clipper Magazine Stadium Friday night.