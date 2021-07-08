The Lancaster Red Roses closed their 1961 campaign with a 10-5 win over Reading in the Sept. 2 season finale. The Roses, then an affiliate minor league club of the St. Louis Cardinals, finished that season 60-80 overall. Ownership, coaches, players and fans didn't know it at the time, but that would be the last game of the franchise. Another 44 years would pass until Lancaster had a professional baseball team.

The club's demise came on several fronts. Cleveland moved its Class A affiliate Reading to Charleston, West Virginia. As a result, travel costs would have gone up considerably for a Lancaster franchise that was already struggling to pay the bills.

For the 1961 season, the Red Roses had an income of $71,467.52, but operating expenses of $75,443.45, which came out to $3,975.93 in red ink.

Eastern League dues from the 1959 and 1960 seasons also increased Lancaster's deficit to $6,279.40.

Meanwhile, the future was unclear for the Red Roses' home, Stumpf Field in Manheim Township, as owners of the facility were looking to sell.

Stumpf Field was constructed in 1938, debuting as a place for minor-league baseball in 1940 when a team from Hazleton moved here and got renamed the Lancaster Red Roses.

In the two decades to follow, future Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Brooks Robinson, Robin Roberts and Nellie Fox were among the hundreds of players to compete at Stumpf Field.

Anyways, after 1961, several efforts were immediately led in hopes to bring a pro baseball team back to Lancaster. That didn't happen until 2005, when the Lancaster Barnstormers debuted at Clipper Magazine Stadium.