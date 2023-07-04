Charleston strung together four consecutive hits in the bottom of the third inning and the pitching staff held the lead for a 5-3 win over Lancaster in an Atlantic League game Monday night in the West Virginia capital.

With the score tied at 1-1, Yefri Perez greeted Nile Ball (2-4) with a bloop single to right-center field to start the home third and Clayton Mehlbauer doubled to center. Dwight Smith Jr., who hit a line-drive homer to right in the first inning, went to the opposite gap for a two-run double, and Telvin Nash followed with a long single off the wall in left-center as the Dirty Birds jumped out to a 4-1 lead.

Lefty Joe Testa (3-2) checked Lancaster on three singles through the first five innings, before the Barnstormers got to him in the sixth. Andretty Cordero hit a one-out double off the wall in left and Ariel Sandoval homered to right to cut the edge to 4-3.

Wilson Garcia handcuffed second baseman Jalen Miller with a sizzling one-hopper and designated runner Jake Hoover took over as the potential tying run. Trayvon Robinson flied out to left-center, with Hoover bolting to second.

Joseph Carpenter stepped in with a chance to tie the game, and the Lancaster DH hit the ball harder than Cordero or Sandoval, but his liner to center was grabbed by Testa while ducking out of the way.

The Barnstormers didn’t have another runner against Testa or right-handers Cristofer Ogando and Ryan Clark for the remainder of the night. Clark earned his first save.

Nash added his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth for an insurance run as Charleston won the four-game series finale.

Lancaster returns home for a six-game homestand, starting tonight against Long Island. The Ducks will send right-hander Steven Woods Jr. (7-2) to the hill against Brandyn Sittinger (3-5). Game time is 6:00.

Notes: The Barnstormers’ Jared Lakind pitched for the first time since straining an oblique on June 15. He threw two hitless innings. The only runner he allowed was Luis Roman on a leadoff walk in the seventh. … It was the third time Roman stepped into the box for the at-bat as teams were ushered off the field twice for brief rain showers. … Sandoval finished the eight-game trip with four homers and 10 RBIs. … Charleston drew 4,269 for its Fourth of July fireworks show. … Shawon Dunston Jr. will be activated for tonight’s series opener.