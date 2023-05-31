Through toughness and confidence, three Lancaster County squads secured rugby state titles recently.

Back in cold January weather, youth rugby teams across the state began a journey they all hoped would end with a Pennsylvania Rugby trophy come May. But only five clubs could achieve that goal. And by May 21, Lancaster County made an indelible mark on the spring season.

The Elizabethtown Blues and Knightmare RFC, a Hempfield-based organization, combined to take home three state titles.

Blues head coach Kenny Burke said the three Lancaster champions are a perfect example of rugby’s growth in central Pennsylvania.

“The future of rugby and Lancaster County is very positive,” Burke said. “It’s just an awesome sport, and a great community.”

Despite being closely bonded teams, each had distinct paths to glory.

Elizabethtown Blues,

Youth State Champions

All five state championship games were played on the Penn State Berks campus in Reading on May 21.

First up was the youth state championship, where Elizabethtown competed against Blackthorn RFC.

The Blues had a 4-0 regular season, and earned the playoffs’ first seed. Defeating Blackthorn 28-12, Elizabethtown captured the first state championship in program history.

Yet, that wasn’t the Blues’ top goal.

Playing at the youth level, Burke emphasized his team being respectful, having fun and learning rugby throughout the season.

“We really want to help the kids develop as rugby players, as teammates and as human beings,” he said.

On that journey, Elizabethtown kept winning.

“The coaches have told the players throughout the season that just like in other sports, they have to trust the process to become a better player,” Burke said.

As their youth players continue on to higher leagues, Elizabethtown wants to continue producing players with wisdom, respect and toughness.

“We’re doing what we can to develop a youth program that will ultimately feed a high school program,” Burke said.

Knightmare RFC,

High School Boys D2 State Champions

Without an inside space to practice, the Knightmare high school boys team began its road to the state title outside in January’s freezing weather.

“We had set that goal at the beginning of the season … to make it to the state championship game, and hopefully win it,” head coach Chris Knarr said.

The Knightmare faced Downingtown in the championship game — the only team that defeated them during the regular season.

Junior Mason Scarborough said the team wanted to make up for that one loss.

“We were going in for blood and revenge,” he said.

The Knightmare won 27-20 to capture the state title.

“If I could sum up this entire team in one word, I would say ‘tough,’ ” Knarr said. “It was an absolute honor to lead them on the field.”

Despite the Lancaster squads playing their championships at different times, Knarr said his players made an effort to support both Elizabethtown and the Knightmare girls team in their respective championships.

“I had like 10 players there at 11 in the morning… just to support Lancaster County rugby,” Knarr said.

Knightmare RFC,

High School Girls D1 State Champions

The Knightmare organization hoisted multiple trophies as the high school girls team defeated Doylestown Rugby Academy 27-12.

The Knightmare had lost to Doylestown during the regular season.

“We kinda had that in the back of our heads,” head coach Joe Capp, said. “We were pretty confident, we thought we could do it.”

The team was led by captains Bre Wertman, Bella Vogel and Jennibelle Stringham.

It hadn’t been long since they won hardware. In November, the Knightmare won the 2022 High School Girls Fall Sevens state title after going 29-0.

The spring season is played with 15 players on each team rather than the fall’s seven which means games last longer.

“We kinda had to get the sevens mindset out of our heads,” Capp said about the beginning of the season.

Capp, the team’s head coach since 2006, said the support between the three Lancaster state champions was special.

“That’s just invaluable, that kind of camaraderie and teamwork, it’s priceless,” he said.

As rugby continues to grow in central Pennsylvania, the Elizabethtown Blues and Knightmare RFC will be at the grassroots level.

The physical and mental toughness it takes to win a rugby state title shined bright in Lancaster this spring.

“You play through injuries, you play through mistakes and you’re constantly battling with the other team,” Knarr said. “Rugby is a tough sport.”