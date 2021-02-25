In a medical stress test the patient walks a treadmill with the speed and degree of incline increasing at set intervals until the patient, jelly-legged and gasping for air, cries out, “¡No mas!”

In the world of Pennsylvania post-season wrestling, the stress of the competitive challenge is inclined to increase with each ensuing weekend as successful wrestlers draw ever closer to the mecca of state wrestling, Hershey’s Giant Center.

Those challenges are accepted by the 35 Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers — 29 in Class 3A, 6 in Class 2A — as they compete in the PIAA Class 3A Southcentral and Class 2A Southeast Regional tournaments, today at, respectively, Spring Grove and Central Dauphin East High Schools.

Some deserving wrestlers will be left heartbroken in 3A as, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only three place finishers advance to the West Super Regional the following Saturday on March 6 at Altoona High School.

There’s slightly less pain in 2A as the top five move on to the East Super Regional at Pottsville’s Martz Hall.

As with the sectional tournaments, and Sunday’s District Three Class 2A championships, those restrictions limit the number of wrestlers to eight in a weight class which means there’s no dipping the toe in the water to test the temperature. No zero-entry to slowly wade into. No, this is throw-you-into-the-diving well and hope you can swim.

Sink or swim begins at 9 a.m. today with quarterfinal matches at both Spring Grove and at CD East.

At some weight classes the quarterfinals will rival the “blood round” at states for take-no-prisoners intensity. Nowhere more so than the 189-pound class at Spring Grove where state qualifiers clash right off the bat in two of the four matchups.

Class 3A

Manheim Township’s Cade Clancy (11-4), fourth at 170 in 2020, meets returning 145-pound champion and Air Force Academy commit Brooks Gable (21-1) of Dallastown in the upper half of the bracket.

Meanwhile, in the lower half of the draw, Penn Manor’s Colt Barley (16-1), fourth at 152, meets Gettysburg’s returning 182-pound bronze medalist Max Gourley (27-2).

At Spring Grove, beyond Clancy, Manheim Township’s group of Kaedyn Williams (106), Kamdyn Williams (113), Josh Hillard (120), Aliazer Alicea (126) and Kevin Olivarria (152) face varying degrees of difficulty in their first round matches, and beyond.

In particular, Kamdyn Wiliams (14-0), facing a semifinal matchup with Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis (13-0). Lewis placed third last year at 113 before advancing to the state finals. In the top half of the draw Conestoga Valley’s Luke Morley (14-4) gets Carlisle’s returning placewinner Noah Clawson (20-1) at the outset. Hempfield’s Gio Luciano (24-3) awaits the winner.

Assuming a successful navigation through a lower bracket at 106 that includes Conestoga Valley’s Trent Ruble (17-5), Kaedyn Wiliams (18-0) should see either Wilson’s James Garcia (22-0), or a Round IV with Solanco’s Dominic Flatt (16-3), whose only losses are to Williams.

Hillard (19-0) gets Chambersburg’s Karl Shindledecker (16-0) in the semis. Shindledecker is two years removed from an appearance in the state finals. In the top half of the bracket Hempfield’s Shamus Mack (24-4) opens with Dover’s Mason Leiphart (18-0), the 2020 runner-up at 113.

Alicea (18-2) looks at a semifinal match with Wilson’s Dominic Jurado (20-2) with the winner drawing his sights on Central Dauphin’s returning 106-pound champion Matt Repos (19-1) in the finals. A semifinal stumbling block for Repos may well be Daniel Boone senior Stephen Spitko (15-1), who has roared back from a two-year hiatus battling leukemia.

Olavarria (15-1) has a first-round match with Gettysburg’s Jared Townsend (21-7) with Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga (20-1), fifth at 132 in 2020, waiting in the semis.

With a bit of fortune, the semifinals at 132 could be an all-L-L affair with Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (26-1) facing Lampeter-Strasburg’s Arik Harnish (21-3) and Solanco’s Jackson Houghton (16-4) meeting Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr (23-1). Gehr has a difficult first rounder with Cumberland Valley’s Kyle Miller (19-1).

While Cocalico’s Aiden Swann (12-8) gets the lay of the land in the bottom half at 138, Solanco’s Ronnie Fulton (14-6) is in a maelstrom in the top half, opening with drawing Dallastown’s Caden Dobbins (20-2), who placed fourth at 106 in 2020. Also in the bracket is defending champion Dominic Frontino (14-2) of Shippensburg and Boone’s J.T. Hogan (15-0) who was third at 145. They meet immediately.

To get to the finals at 145 Hempfield’s Reagan Lefevre (26-2) must battle through Wilson’s Alex Sensenig (21-1). In the bottom bracket Octorara’s Mike Trainor (20-3) could derail a possible rematch between Lefevre and CD’s Ryan Garvick (19-1), who defeated Lefevre for the section title.

Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman (18-4) finds himself the man to beat in the upper half at 160. The path for Hempfield’s Dylan Bard (26-1) goes through Gettysburg’s Jacob Cherry (24-2) and Carlisle’s Stan Smith (21-0).

On the way to a third-place finish in 2020, McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher was majored by Spring Grove’s Thomas Dressler (19-1) in the semifinals. To get another shot at Dressler. Vogelbacher (18-0) must battle his way through a pair of returning fifth-place placewinners, Gettysburg’s Nathan Ridgley (20-7) and Chambersburg’s Tate Nichter (18-2).

Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger (10-6) looks to get the Gable-Clancy winner in the semis at 189.

Battling it out in the top half of the draw at 215 is Wilson’s Josh Harkless (22-0), third at 195, and New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes (17-3), fourth at 182. McCaskey’s Jose Garcia (17-1) must get through Cumberland Valley’s returning 195-pound champion Jacob Lucas (21-0) for a berth in the finals.

Fourth at 220 as a sophomore before losing his junior season to injury, Red Land’s Dylan Rodenhaber (16-0) already owns a 6-4 victory over Garden Spot’s Dustin Swanson, and 9-1 over Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon this season.

Swanson (18-3), the returning runner-up from 220, and Mussmon (23-6) are in the top half of the draw at 285. Rodenhaber is bracketed with L-S’s Zac Shelley (12-1) in the bottom half and the two are on a semifinal collision course.

Class 2A

Most of the L-L athletes in 2A have a decent chance of extending their season beyond the weekend. Entering the tournament as the No. 1 seeds at their weights, reigning district champions Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, 120, and Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley, 126, have the better chance.

Howe (25-2) draws Joshua Sterner (16-6) of Brandywine Heights in his opener. Howe hung 14-9 defeat on Sterner in the sectional semifinals.

The bracketing gods had a good chuckle at Beegle’s expense, pairing him, once again, with West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler (19-7). Beegle needed an overtime takedown to turn back Zeigler, 6-4, in the district semis.

At 106 Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (25-5) and Pequea Valley’s Liam McGinley (15-6) have first-round tests in, respectively, Green Pond’s Ayden Smith (7-0) and Susquenita’s Mason McLendon (16-3). McLendon pinned Lehman in the district semifinals. So, should Lehman and McGinley find themselves in the vortex of the wrestlebacks, both are ably equipped to survive and thrive.

Northern Lebanon’s Kayden Clark (24-7) begins his day matched against Green Pond freshman Joseph Lapenna (8-0). PV’s Nate Miller (18-4) is re-matched with District Three champion Riley Robell (22-0) of Bishop McDevitt, who pinned Miller for the section title one week ago.