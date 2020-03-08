And then there were four.

A fearsome four-pack of local girls’ basketball teams are still in the hunt in the PIAA state playoffs, which resume with second-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon, in Class 4A, Linden Hall, in Class 2A, and Lancaster Country Day, in Class 1A, are still standing, and the Crusaders, Vikings, Lions and Cougars — oh my — can punch their tickets to the state quarterfinals with wins early this week.

Lancaster Catholic, Linden Hall and Lancaster Country Day are District 3 champs; Lancaster Catholic is the Lancaster-Lebanon League champ.

On Tuesday, Linden Hall (21-2) will play D2 runner-up Holy Cross (17-9) at 6 p.m. at Easton Middle School.

And on Wednesday, 2018 PIAA 4A state champ Lancaster Catholic (26-3) will face D7 runner-up Southmoreland (26-1) at 6 p.m. at Bedford HS; D3 third-seed Northern Lebanon (24-4) will square off against D4 champ Danville (25-3) at 6 p.m. at Shamokin HS; and Lancaster Country Day (23-3) will play D2 runner-up Susquehanna Community (18-8) at 6 p.m. at Hazleton HS.

Previewing those games, plus some news and notes, facts and stats …

LIONS, COUGARS ON THE PROWL: Linden Hall is back in the second round for the second year in a row, and rookie skipper Ellen Bair and her Lions face a Holy Cross outfit that features the top scorer in the Lackawanna League in sophomore standout Kaci Kranson, who poured in 28 points in the first round against Berwick. She averages 22 points a game and has canned 30 3-pointers for the Crusaders. … Vet Holy Cross coach Barry Fitzgerald has 600-plus victories in 36 seasons on the bench; his team’s top priority Tuesday: Curtailing Linden Hall’s three-pack of glass-crashers in 6-5 Mercy Ademusayo, 6-2 Jumoke Adaramoye (University of San Francisco recruit) and 6-0 Favour Mbeledeogu (Manhattan College commit). … Linden Hall has received major contributions in the backcourt from Jenadia Jordan and Naomi Brabham, shooter Marta Celebic has been tough from the perimeter, and winger Anastayia Astapenka popped in 16 points in the Lions’ first-round win over South Williamsport. … Linden Hall must also keep tabs on Holy Cross’ Abbey Lentowski, who bucketed 16 points against D12 runner-up Bishop McDevitt in the state opener; she averages 12.3 points with 19 treys for the Crusaders. Plus Emily Ferguson (9.6, 43 3's), who is the Crusaders' top sniper. … The Linden Hall vs. Holy Cross survivor gets D11 champ Mahanoy Area (21-5) or D1 champ Sacred Heart (7-17) in the state quarterfinals on Friday; Linden Hall won at Mahanoy Area earlier this season. … Coach Hilary Waltman and her Lancaster Country Day crew are in the second round of the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2006 — and for just the second time in program history — and the Cougars must tame Susquehanna’s Taylor Huyck, who is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,400-plus points. She’s the back-to-back reigning Lackawanna League Division 4 Player of the Year, and Huyck had 28 points and nine rebounds in the Sabers’ first-round against Chester Charter. … Balance galore for Lancaster Country Day, which features four double-digit scorers: Ashanti Duncan (15.4; 1,351 career points, tops in program history), Haverford College recruit Annabelle Copeland (13.0, 17 3’s; 1,085 career points), Kaela Stankiewicz (10.1, 26 3’s; 935 career points) and Genesis Meadows (10.0, 33 3’s). … Duncan singed Northeast Bradford in the first round with 18 points and 21 rebounds. … For coach Kirk Fallon and Susquehanna, the Sabers simply must keep Duncan off the boards. … The Lancaster Country Day vs. Susquehanna winner gets D4 champ Northumberland Christian (19-4) or D6 winner Bishop Carroll (15-10) in the state quarterfinals on Friday; Bishop Carroll KO’d Lebanon Catholic in the first round.

TOUGH TESTS: In Class 4A, Lancaster Catholic gets a Southmoreland squad that is in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history, and is enjoying a historic season; the Scotties’ lone loss came in the WPIAL finale against Pittsburgh North Catholic after a 24-0 start, and Southmoreland is led by sophomore Gracie Spadaro (15.6) and freshman Olivia Cernuto (11.4). … Both of these squads thrive on defensive pressure and a high-speed transition offense, so Crusaders vs. Scotties could be a track meet. … Lancaster Catholic found itself in a track meet against Indiana in the first round, but the Crusaders love that style, and went on for a 73-50 victory as Sommer Reeser ripped five 3’s and scored 17 points, and Elizabethtown College commit Katie Haefner kept making jumpers and scored 16 points. … Plenty of balance for coach Charlie Detz and Lancaster Catholic: Reeser (12.4, 79 3’s; 1,164 career points, 234 career 3-pointers, most in L-L League history), Bryanna Hicks (9.6, 31 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (8.9), Haefner (6.9, 10 3’s), Elizabethtown College recruit Cassie Peris (6.7) and Zaniah Banks (6.5, 14 3’s) are all go-to scorers, and Marlia Matters (3.2) makes the Crusaders’ D tick. … Plenty of accolades for coach Brian Pritts and Southmoreland: The Scotties won their first WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 championship in 13 years, and appeared in a WPIAL title game for the first time in program history, and Southmoreland averages 15 steals and four blocked shots a game as part of their defensive pressure scheme. … Northern Lebanon faces a Danville squad that has won 11 games in a row and is giving up just 26 points a game in the postseason. The defensive-minded Ironmen are paced offensively by Corinna Petrus (15.8) and Linae Williams (13.8), and play in the Heartland Athletic Conference. … Longtime Danville coach Steve Moser, a 200-game winner for the Ironmen, has announced that this will be his final season in the saddle for Danville. … In the first round against Berwick, Petrus had 21 points and 11 rebounds. … Danville must mark Northern Lebanon ace Zara Zerman, who continued her fantastic senior season with 27 points in the Vikings’ first-round victory over Universal Audenried Charter. Zerman (21.6, 50 3’s) is up to 1,624 career points, tops in program history. … Lindsay McFeaters (8.7), Ashlyn Messinger (4.7, 11 3’s) and Tabitha Hubbard (4.0, 25 3’s) chip in offensively for coach Ken Battistelli and his Vikings. … And this: Should Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon both win on Wednesday, the L-L League Section 4 rivals would meet in the state quarterfinals on Saturday; the Lancaster Catholic/Southmoreland survivor gets the Northern Lebanon/Danville winner next.

NOTES: Manheim Township senior Katie Bushong finished her Blue Streaks’ career with 1,451 points — No. 3 in program history. … Pequea Valley senior Caroline Horst finished her Braves’ career with 1,097 points — No. 4 in program history. … Congrats to L-L League girls’ official Tom Hillen — the former Conestoga Valley girls’ skipper, who guided the Buckskins to a pair of D3 titles — who garnered the Tick Hurst Memorial Award as the top ref in the league for 2019-20. … Dropped some gut-hunch predictions for the PIAA brackets, and one of my championship picks was eliminated in the first round; I had 1-loss D3 champ Central Dauphin winning 6A gold, but the Rams were tripped up by WPIAL No. 5 Baldwin 43-35 and are out. … My other picks are still dancing: Unbeaten Chartiers Valley in 5A; undefeated Bethlehem Catholic in 4A; 1-loss Delone Catholic in 3A; back-to-back reigning champ Bellwood-Antis in 2A; and unscathed Jenkintown in 1A. … Chartiers Valley’s winning streak is up to 56 games in a row; the Colts are chasing Lancaster Catholic, which owns the PIAA girls’ mark with 62 straight dubs. … Most intriguing second-round matchups: In 6A, plenty to like here, but circle WPIAL runner-up Bethel Park (22-3) against D1 No. 5 Upper Dublin (20-7) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Chambersburg HS. Upper Dub is a year removed from winning state gold, and crunched D3 heavyweight Cumberland Valley 42-19 in the first round, and Bethel Park took North Allegheny to OT before falling in the WPIAL finale. … In 5A, hang a star next to Philly Catholic League heavyweight Archbishop Wood (20-7) against D3 runner-up Twin Valley, set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Pottsgrove HS. Wood’s top priority: Slowing down TV sniper Peyton McDaniel, a 2000-point scorer and James Madison University recruit. … In 4A, look all the way to the bottom of the bracket, where D10 champ Villa Maria (20-4) will square off against D6 winner Forest Hills (25-1) in a mouth-watering matchup at 6 p.m. at Clarion University. Villa topped 20-win Blackhawk in the first round; hard to believe Forest Hills or Villa is going home after this clash. … In 3A, old PIAA foes Neumann-Goretti (17-9) and Dunmore (25-1) will collide once again, this time on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Liberty HS. Goretti is led by Diamond Johnson, the Rutgers commit who play in the Jordan Brand Classic and in the Allen Iverson 24K Showcase, as the only girls’ player in that boys-only event. … In 2A, there’s a mighty intriguing game at the bottom of the bracket, where D6 runner-up Penns Manor (24-3) will square off against D10 winner West Middlesex (19-6) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong HS. Circle that one. … And in 1A, defending PIAA champ Berlin (16-9) gets a second-round scrap against D9 champ North Clarion (25-1) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Indiana HS. Fun matchups galore in the second round, which kicks off Tuesday.

SINGLE-GAME SCORING MARKS FOR 2019-20

40 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Donegal, Feb. 4

35 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Conestoga Valley, Jan. 31

35 points — Olivia Usner, Garden Spot vs. Columbia, Jan. 14

34 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Dec. 16

34 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lancaster Country Day, Dec. 13

33 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Octorara, Jan. 28

33 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 31

33 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Bishop McDevitt, Feb. 21

32 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Dec. 16

32 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Trinity, Jan. 13

31 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Garden Spot, Dec. 20

31 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Conestoga Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. McCaskey, Jan. 28

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Dec. 18

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Constitution, Dec. 21

31 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Cocalico, Jan. 4

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Dec. 10

30 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 9

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 7

30 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Jan. 14

30 points — Emma Drouillard, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Jan. 28

30 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Dec. 27

30 points — Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic vs. Donegal, Jan. 31

30 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 24

30 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Brandywine Heights, Dec. 10

29 points — Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Dec. 20

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Pequea Valley, Jan. 21

29 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 31

28 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Northern Lebanon, Feb. 4

28 points — Maddie Knier, Manheim Central vs. Northeastern York, Dec. 6

28 points — Amanda Smith, Elco vs. Donegal, Jan. 9

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Jan. 16

27 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Red Lion, Jan. 30

27 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. New Oxford, Dec. 28

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Octorara, Jan. 9

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 21

27 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Jan. 31

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Oley Valley, Dec. 9

27 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lebanon Catholic, Jan. 17

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. McCaskey, Dec. 28

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Jan. 10

27 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Audenried Charter, March 7

26 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. McCaskey, Jan. 25

26 points — Katie Bushong, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Feb. 4

26 points — Giahny Correa, Lebanon vs. Elizabethtown, Jan. 28

26 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Jan. 28

26 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. York, Jan. 25

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Dec. 6

26 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Manheim Central, Jan. 23

25 points — Kiera Baughman, Donegal vs. Elco, Jan. 24

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Wyomissing, Dec. 28

25 points — Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Jan. 8

25 points — Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Dec. 12

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Biglerville, Dec. 6

25 points — Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley vs. Lancaster Mennonite, Dec. 18

25 points — Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley vs. Hempfield, Feb. 8

25 points — Lauren Pyle, Warwick vs. Schuylkill Valley, Jan. 25

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Blue Mountain, Dec. 7

25 points — Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite vs. Camp Hill, Jan. 9

25 points — Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon vs. Annville-Cleona, Jan. 25