News, notes, facts, stats and previews as the District 3 girls’ basketball playoffs continue to roll on …

AND THEN THERE WERE 11: Eleven Lancaster/Lebanon County teams are still standing, and six of those squads have clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs. One local team is in a district championship game — Linden Hall in 2A — and four of them will play in semifinal-round games: Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon, Lancaster Country Day and Lebanon Catholic. In fact, the Cougars will host the Beavers in a 1A semifinal on Tuesday. Pequea Valley is in a third-place game, and Veritas Academy, Mount Calvary and New Covenant Christian are in the 1A consolation round, where four teams are battling it out for one PIAA bid. Mount Calvary will take on Veritas in one of those 1A consolation-round games. And a pair of longtime L-L League rivals will meet in the 6A consolation bracket, when Hempfield and Manheim Township tangle. Seven local teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

THE SCHEDULE : Here’s where those 11 teams will be in the first half of this week:

MONDAY: Class 2A championship game — Linden Hall vs. Steel-High, 4:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center. … Class 6A consolation — Hempfield at Manheim Township, 7 p.m. Black Knights and Blue Streaks, oh my.

TUESDAY: Class 4A semifinals — Susquehanna Township at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; Eastern York at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m. … Class 1A semifinal — Lebanon Catholic at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m. … Class 1A consolations — New Covenant Christian (Lebanon) at Halifax, 7 p.m.; Veritas Academy at Mount Calvary, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Class 3A third-place — Susquenita at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Here are some bracket-by-bracket notables and preview items …

CLASS 6A

Semifinals: No. 5 Red Lion (21-5) at No. 1 Central Dauphin (24-1), Monday, 7 p.m.; No. 3 Central York (22-3) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (18-3), Monday, 7 p.m. … Not quite chalk here; (5) Red Lion edged (4) Governor Mifflin 29-27 in the quarterfinals. … Winners meet Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center for 6A gold; that means four full days off before the district final. … Losers here will play for third place on Thursday. … Central Dauphin is the defending champ; coach Randy Gambelunghe and his Rams beat Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Cumberland Valley in last year’s finale, and they’re on a collision course for a repeat matchup; Red Lion and Central York would love to throw a monkey wrench into those rematch plans. … Cumberland Valley derailed Hempfield 55-26 in the quarterfinals; Red Lion upended Warwick 52-29 in a first-rounder.

Consolation semifinals: No. 7 Hempfield (18-7) at No. 6 Manheim Township (18-7), Monday, 7 p.m.; No. 9 Dallastown (19-8) at No. 4 Governor Mifflin (20-6), Monday, 7 p.m. … Winners clinch a PIAA bid and go to the fifth-place/seeding game on Thursday; losers go to the seventh-place game on Thursday, where that winner goes to states, and the loser is out. … Dallastown, the York/Adams champ, KO’d Ephrata in the first round. … Governor Mifflin is the Berks County champ.

Hempfield at Manheim Township: Round 3 — ding, ding, ding — for the Knights and Streaks, who are longtime L-L League foes. … Hempfield went 2-0 vs. Township this season, on the way to a 13-0 league run and first Section 1 championship since the 2004-05 season. … Hempfield won 30-28 in Landisville on Jan. 10, and then 21-19 in Neffsville on Jan. 28 in a couple of nail-biter, slugfest tilts that went right down to the wire. … Lindsey Durkota paced Hempfield with 12 points in the first game, and Autumn Cook had 9 points in the rematch, including the go-ahead bucket in the waning seconds for coach Kendra Merrifield’s club. … Katie Bushong paced Township in both games, with 16 points in the opener and 12 points in the second meeting. The third meeting earns the winner a state-playoff spot. … Durkota (10.1, 5 3’s), Cook (7.0, 22 3’s) and Lauren Moffatt (6.2) pace Hempfield’s balanced attack. … Knights have just 41 3-pointers as a squad. … Bushong (21.2, 28 3’s) is up to 1,407 career points — No. 3 in program history — for coach Sean Burkhart’s team. … Two glue kids to watch in this scrap: Hempfield’s Jess Weinoldt (4.3) and Township’s Ali Quinn (5.6, 4 3’s) both do tons of dirty work.

CLASS 5A

Zero local teams remaining in this bracket; No. 9 Solanco, No. 10 Elizabethtown and No. 11 Manheim Central all suffered first-round setbacks and were eliminated.

Semifinals: No. 4 Twin Valley (20-6) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (23-2), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; No. 3 West York (21-4) at No. 2 Gettysburg (24-3), Tuesday, 7 p.m. … Chalk across the board here, with the top four seeds still standing in the winner’s bracket. … Winners here advance to the title game on Friday at 7 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center; losers will play for third place on Thursday. … Twin Valley senior Peyton McDaniel, a James Madison recruit, recently joined the 2,000-point club. … Gettysburg fell to Dallastown in the York/Adams championship game. … Mechanicsburg opened the season 20-0; coach Clay McAllister and his Wildcats fell to Trinity in the Mid-Penn semifinals.

Consolation semifinals: No. 8 Berks Catholic (16-10) at No. 5 Spring Grove (17-7), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; No. 7 York Suburban (16-8) at No. 6 Lower Dauphin (15-7), Tuesday, 7 p.m. … Top seven finishers here advance to states, so the winners clinch a bid and will play for fifth place on Thursday; losers play for seventh place and the final PIAA slot on Thursday. … Berks Catholic eliminated Solanco; York Suburban KO’d Elizabethtown; Lower Dauphin beat Manheim Central. Roundups from those games right here. … Defending champ Palmyra did not make the district field.

CLASS 4A

Semifinals: No. 4 Susquehanna Township (18-5) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (23-3), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; No. 3 Eastern York (17-7) at No. 2 Northern Lebanon (21-3), Tuesday, 7 p.m. … Chalk here, with the top seeds remaining in the winner’s bracket. … Lancaster Catholic is the two-time defending champ in this bracket, and the Crusaders are angling for their 19th D3 crown. … Winners advance to the gold-trophy game on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center; losers will play for third place, also Thursday. … All four semifinalists are safely into the state bracket.

Consolation semifinals: No. 8 Fleetwood (14-10) at No. 5 Bermudian Springs (18-6), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (11-10) at No. 6 Wyomissing (17-7), Tuesday, 7 p.m. … Top five finishers go to states, so those four clubs will be duking it out for one PIAA spot.

Susquehanna Township at Lancaster Catholic: Crusaders’ winning streak is up to nine games in a row, after Lancaster Catholic captured its 15th L-L League championship, and then topped Fleetwood in the first round. … Balance aplenty for the Crusaders: Sommer Reeser (12.7, 71 3’s), Bryanna Hicks (9.8, 27 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (8.8), Katie Haefner (6.8, 9 3’s), Cassie Peris (6.6) and Zaniah Banks (6.6, 12 3’s) are all reliable scorers, while Marlia Matters (3.5) makes the Crusaders tick defensively. ... Haefner and Peris are E-town College recruits. … Reeser has 1,132 career points and 226 career 3-pointers, most in L-L League history. … Lancaster Catholic’s defense must keep an eye on a pair of Hanna junior snipers in Taryn Yancey and Nya Jackson, who can both score from the perimeter and dribble-drive. … Hanna outlasted Bermudian Springs 67-63 in the quarterfinals; Bermudian defeated Lancaster Catholic way back in the season opener. Coach Charlie Detz and his Crusaders are 23-2 since, and 14-1 in their last 15 games.

Eastern York at Northern Lebanon: Vikings are back in the semifinals after clocking Bishop McDevitt 60-45 in comeback fashion in the quarterfinals. Zara Zerman popped in 33 points to lead Northern Lebanon, which is 7-1 in its last eight games. … Zerman (22.3, 47 3’s) Lindsay McFeaters (8.8), Ashlyn Messinger (4.7, 9 3’s) and Tabitha Hubbard (4.1, 22 3’s) steer the Vikes’ offensive effort; Zerman, a Kutztown commit, is at 1,576 career points — most in program history — and she’s scoring at a red-hot 26.8 clip with 18 3’s in the last eight games for coach Ken Battistelli's club. … Northern Lebanon’s defense — one of the top units in the L-L League during the regular season — will be tested by a trio of double-digit scorers: Addison Malone (12.8), Mara Weaver (11.4, 33 3’s) and Breana Grim (10.6, 44 3’s) can all make buckets for Eastern York. And the Golden Knights are allowing just 37 points per game, so there will be a couple of stingy defenses on display in this showdown.

CLASS 3A

Championship tilt: No. 1 Delone Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 2 Trinity (19-5), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center. … Trinity beat Delone in last year’s title game. … Both teams earned first-round byes; Delone steamrolled Susquenita 62-30 and Trinity topped L-L League runner-up Pequea Valley 58-43 in semifinal-round games. … Delone, Trinity, Pequea Valley and Susquenita have earned PIAA spots. … Two kids to watch in the title game: Delone’s Brooke Lawyer (13.4, 41 3’s) is the Squirettes’ lone senior starter — the other four in coach Gerry Eckenrode’s rotation are sophomores — and Trinity’s Ava Stevenson, who is a William & Mary commit. Both are multi-purpose players who can scrap you at both ends.

Third-place game: No. 4 Susquenita (20-6) at No. 3 Pequea Valley (21-7), Wednesday, 7 p.m. Both teams are safely in the PIAA tourney, so this is a seeding game. … Susquenita fell to Lancaster Mennonite in last year’s third-place clash.

Susquenita at Pequea Valley: The Braves are having a postseason to remember, advancing to the L-L League championship game for the first time in program history, and now locking up a PIAA bid for the first time in program history. They’ll go for the bronze medal against the Blackhawks. … Pequea Valley is 8-2 in its last 10 games. Those losses: To D3-4A No. 1 seed Lancaster Catholic in the L-L League finale, and to Trinity in the district semifinals. … A six-pack of go-to scorers for the Braves: Caroline Horst (16.9), Abbey Leslie (11.2, 49 3’s), Bethany Bills (10.6, 22 3’s), Clara Neff (9.3, 27 3’s), Rebecca Cox (5.5) and top sub Brooke Liney (5.3, 30 3’s), who continues to bring it off the bench. … Horst is at 1,078 career points, and Leslie (779) and Bills (717) both joined the 700-point club this postseason. … Leslie is at 11.9 points with 28 3’s in the last nine games; Nita must mark her at the arc. … Pequea Valley must be wary of a pair of Susquenita snipers: Haily Sherman (19.1, 17 3’s) and Alana Boyer (14.1, 33’s) are both vet scorers; Boyer paces the Tri-Valley League with her 33 treys, and Sherman is one of the top rebounders in the conference. … Pequea Valley skipper Jason McDonald is at 92 career coaching victories, as the Braves continue their deepest postseason push ever.

CLASS 2A

Championship tilt: No. 1 Linden Hall (19-2) vs. No. 3 Steel-High (14-7), Monday, 4:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center. … Linden Hall crunched Upper Dauphin 76-38 and Steel-High KO’d York Catholic 57-49 in semifinal-round contests. … Linden Hall is angling for back-to-back crowns; the Lions topped York Catholic in last year’s finale. … Linden Hall and Steel-High have scarfed up the two PIAA-2A bids.

Linden Hall vs. Steel-High: A convincing semifinal win for Linden Hall, as sophomore whirling dervish guard Jenadia Jordan bucketed 21 points and yanked down 16 rebounds for first-year skipper Ellen Bair and her club, which played an independent schedule this season. … Linden Hall beat Steel-High — in Steelton — in the semifinals last February. … Rollers must contend with the Lions’ imposing back wall of 6-2 Jumoke Adaramoye, 6-0 Favour Mbeledeogu and 6-5 Mercy Ademusayo, who can all crash, rebound and score at the rim at will. … Jordan has emerged as a slasher/shooter option, and top sub Marta Celebic can rain 3’s and score from the wing for Linden Hall, whose lone losses are against Delone Catholic — way back in the season-opener — and Lancaster Catholic. … Linden Hall’s top priority: The Lions can’t let the Rollers get their up-tempo game going; Steel-High prefers a fast-paced, end-to-end kind of a style. Conversely, skipper Jeff Chisholm and his Rollers must keep Adaramoye, Mbeledeogu and Ademusayo off the glass, which isn't an easy chore.

CLASS 1A

Semifinals: No. 5 Lebanon Catholic (12-11) at No. 1 Lancaster Country Day (20-3), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; No. 3 Greenwood (19-6) at No. 2 Christian School of York (23-2), Tuesday, 7 p.m. … Not quite chalk here; (5) Lebanon Catholic topped (4) Mount Calvary in the quarterfinals. … Lancaster Country Day is the reigning champ; coach Hilary Waltman and her Cougars’ crew topped Greenwood in last year’s finale. … Lancaster Country Day opened the season 18-0, won the L-L League Section 5 title and reached the league semifinals. But Christian School of York is probably the hottest team going in the bracket; the Defenders have won 22 games in a row, including a victory over Mount Calvary in the CCAC title game, giving CSY its first conference championship since 1997. … All four semifinalists are heading to the state playoffs.

Consolation semifinals: No. 8 Veritas Academy (14-10) at No. 4 Mount Calvary (18-8), Tuesday, 7 p.m.; No. 10 New Covenant Christian (10-11) at No. 6 Halifax (12-11), Tuesday, 7 p.m. … Top five finishers here go to states, so these four squads are battling for the final slot. Pressure’s on.

Lebanon Catholic at Lancaster Country Day: Rematch alert. The Cougars went 2-0 vs. the Beavers in L-L League Section 5 play this winter; Lancaster Country Day won 64-35 in Lebanon on Jan. 14, and the Cougars beat the Beavers 52-37 in Lancaster on Jan. 31 to wrap up the Section 5 title. … Kaela Stankiewicz popped in 16 points for Lancaster Country Day in the first game, while Genesis Meadows paced the Cougars with 17 points in the second matchup. … Lebanon Catholic is 4-1 in its last five games, and the Beavers own a District 3 record 20 championships, all under longtime coach Patti Hower, who is in her 42nd season. … Beavers are a balanced bunch; Avery Hupp (10.1), Maria Pastal (9.5, 22 3’s) and Alyssa Loser (9.3, 22 3’s) are consistent scorers. Loser bucketed a season-high 23 points in the quarterfinals vs. Mount Calvary; Pastal is at 11.2 points with seven 3’s in the last five games; and Hupp is at 11.0 points over the last six outings. … Plenty of balance on Lancaster Country Day’s side of the ledger as well: Ashanti Duncan (15.2), Annabelle Copeland (13.2, 16 3’s), Meadows (10.5, 29 3’s) and Stankiewicz (9.9, 23 3’s) are all go-to scorers, and Kiana Wakefield (3.2, 6 3’s) has supplied some offensive pop off the pine. … Duncan (1,300 points — No. 1 in program history) and Copeland (1,049) are in the 1,000-point club, and Stankiewicz is at 899 career points. … Hower has 756 career coaching victories — second-most in L-L League history.

SCORING LEADERS: Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (26.0; season complete), Kiera Baughman, Donegal (23.7; season complete), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (22.3), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (21.2), Giahny Correa, Lebanon (17.1; season complete), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (16.9), Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (16.8; season complete), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (15.2), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (15.0; season complete), Amanda Smith, Elco (14.2; season complete), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (14.1; season complete), Emma Drouillard, L-S (13.9; season complete), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (13.4; season complete), Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day (13.2).

FYI: Mariah Wilson will head into her senior campaign next season with 1,358 career points for Lancaster Mennonite.

3-POINT LEADERS: Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (71), Gabbie Gerola-Hill, Ephrata (49; season complete), Abbey Leslie, Pequea Valley (49), Lauren Pyle, Warwick (47; season complete), Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (47), Arianna Newlin, Lancaster Mennonite (45; season complete), Ainsley Raybold, E-town (43; season complete), Reese Glover, Cedar Crest (38; season complete), Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (37; season complete), Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite (36; season complete), MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (33; season complete), Izzy Mack, Cocalico (33; season complete), Jenna Dombach, Solanco (32; season complete), Kiersten Shipton, Cocalico (32; season complete), Olivia Usner, Garden Spot (31; season complete), Brooke Liney, Pequea Valley (30), Malia Taylor, McCaskey (30; season complete).

ON THE DOT: Ephrata senior Gabbie Gerola-Hill scored her 1,000th career point on her final prep shot-attempt last Monday in the Mounts’ 43-41 setback against Dallastown in the first round of the D3-6A playoffs. According to our records, Gerola-Hill is the only girls player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to finish her career with 1,000 points on the money. The next closest: Lebanon Catholic grad Samantha Carangelo had 1,002; Lancaster Catholic grad Kari Kubala had 1,003; Ephrata grad Diane Kopp had 1,004; and Manheim Central grad Bekah Roland had 1,006.

