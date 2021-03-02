For local sports officials trying to run events in a pandemic, the easing of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions announced Monday comes as a small but tangible relief.

The new maximum occupancy limit for indoor events is 15% of venue capacity, regardless of the size of the venue. The previous limit had been 10%. The limit for outdoor events is now 20%. Mask-wearing and social distancing requirements are unchanged.

The change means slightly more people will be in the gym and at the pool for this month’s high school district and state championships in basketball, wrestling and swimming.

For example, Lampeter-Strasburg is hosting a District Three boys basketball playoff game with York County’s Northeastern High today. For that game, the new restrictions amount to this: Northwestern’s cheerleaders and their parents will be there.

“It doesn’t make a big difference, but cheerleaders haven’t been going to (most) road games,’’ said L-S athletic director Branden Lippy, who estimated that about 150 people will be able be to in the bleachers.

Elco’s girls basketball team is hosting a district game with Schuylkill Valley on Wednesday. Elco AD Doug Bohannon, who also is chairman of District Three, has a smaller gym than L-S. He has allotted 60 tickets to Elco and 40 to Schuylkill Valley, and that’s not going to change.

“It will help at the Giant Center, I would think,’’ Bohannon said, referring to the roughly 10,000-seat arena in Hershey that will host the state individual wrestling championships March 12-13, and the boys and girls basketball state championship games March 25-27.

The local sports entity affected most by the change might be the Lancaster Barnstormers, who will open their Atlantic League season May 28 in North Carolina. The home opener is June 4 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Clipper Magazine has about 7,500 seats, but its formal capacity is 9,999, meaning it will be able to have about 2,000 people at games and other stadium events.

“It’s definitely a help and a relief,’’ Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds said. “We will continue to follow all the guidelines to make it a safe and comfortable experience, but it’s good to get as many people in to enjoy the games as we can.’’

Convention center

For every weekend in March, the Lancaster County Convention Center has a dance competition or volleyball tournament booked for its 46,000-square-foot Freedom Hall. Under previous rules, those events could accommodate only 327 people at a time; but now they will be able to have more than 900.

“This could allow them to open up attendance, or allow a few more teams to join,” said Josh Nowak, director of sales and marketing for the Lancaster County Convention Center and Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square

If more people come for those planned events, it will mean more hotel guests and more visitors at local businesses, all of which Nowak said would help return some activity to downtown Lancaster, especially with the simultaneous relaxing of restrictions on out-of-state visitors.

“Any easing certainly points to people feeling more confident that everything we’re doing is right, and it is still safe to go to events with some limitations,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see.”

Representatives from Spooky Nook Sports in East Hempfield Township did not respond to several messages left for comment about the potential impact of the new rules.

High school graduations and proms

While a few local high school sports officials expressed a bit of relief with the easing of Wolf’s restrictions, it’s unclear whether his revised order will have an impact on prom and graduation ceremonies at Lancaster County schools, officials contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline said Monday.

Many have yet to discuss any potential impact, as they just learned about the revised order. Others said they haven’t finalized plans for either event.

At McCaskey Campus, senior class officers and administrators are considering options for an outdoor senior celebration in May, School District of Lancaster spokesman Adam Aurand said. An outdoor graduation in June also is being considered, he said.

“At this point, these revisions do not change their planning,” he said.

Penn Manor School District Superintendent Mike Leichliter said 15% indoor capacity still doesn’t make indoor proms or graduations possible. The high school is expected to settle on a decision regarding prom at the end of this month.

Administrators are considering splitting the prom into two parts for social distancing purposes; however, Leichliter said they are still waiting to see if there is any more movement from the governor.

Staff writers Alex Geli and Chad Umble contributed to this report.