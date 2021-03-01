For local sports officials trying to run events in a pandemic, the easing of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions announced Monday comes as a small but tangible relief.

The new maximum occupancy limit for indoor events is 15 percent of venue capacity, regardless of the size of the venue. The previous limit had been 10 percent.

The limit for outdoor events is now 20 percent. Mask-wearing and social distancing requirements are unchanged.

It means slightly more people will be in the gym and pool for this month’s high school district and state championships in basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Lampeter-Strasburg is hosting a District Three boys’ basketball playoff game with York County’s Northeastern High Tuesday, for example. For that game, the new restrictions amount to this: Northwestern’s cheerleaders and their parents will be there.

“It doesn’t make a big difference, but cheerleaders haven’t been going to (most) road games,’’ said L-S athletic director Branden Lippy, who estimated that about 150 people will be able to in the bleachers.

Elco’s girls’ basketball team is hosting a district game with Schuylkill Valley Wednesday. Elco AD Doug Bohannon, who is also chairman of District Three, has a smaller gym than L-S. He has allotted 60 tickets to Elco and 40 to Schuylkill Valley, and that’s not going to change.

“It will help at the Giant Center, I would think,’’ Bohannon said, referring to the roughly 10,000-seat arena in Hershey that will host the state individual wrestling championships March 12-13 and the boys’ and girls’ basketball state championship games March 25-27.

The local sports entity affected most by the change might be the Lancaster Barnstormers, who will open their Atlantic League season May 28 in North Carolina. The home opener is June 4 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Clipper Magazine has about 7,500 seats, but its formal capacity is 9,999, meaning it will be able to have about 2,000 people at games and other stadium events.

“It’s definitely a help and a relief,’’ Barnstormers’ general manager Mike Reynolds said. “We will continue to follow all the guidelines to make it a safe and comfortable experience, but it’s good to get as many people in to enjoy the games as we can.’’