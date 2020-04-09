The local sports community — including Lancaster-Lebanon League athletic departments, coaches and athletes — are weighing in on social media about the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's decision on Thursday to cancel the remainder of the winter sports season, and the entire spring sports season over coronavirus concerns.

Here are some of their reactions:

To our Spring Sports programs - It’s difficult to put into words the full weight of this announcement. We are heartbroken that the season has come to an end. Thank you for all the time you’ve continued to dedicate to your sport while continuing through the unknown. https://t.co/e02xCQunHo — Garden Spot Athletics (@GSSpartanSports) April 9, 2020

Unfortunately the day has come, PIAA has cancelled all spring sports. My heart goes out to ALL HS spring sport athletes but especially to our seniors! We will still celebrate you all, just in a different way!! Hug your student athletes this a tough day!! — GS Spartan Softball (@SpotSoftball1) April 9, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A day I knew was coming, and trust me, there are a ton of other very important issues going on right now, but for those that crave athletics, this is a gut punch. Sports provides a certain connection to school, and each other that will be missed. https://t.co/7ahSm2KSWa — Donegal Athletics (@godonegalsports) April 9, 2020

From the athletic department, stay strong spring student-athletes. To all students, especially our seniors, we love you and are here for you. https://t.co/d1NgF39jpN — WarwickAthletics (@WarwickWarriors) April 9, 2020

To my seniors - the most winningest class in @LindenHall_PA history: Thank you. My 💔 knowing you won’t get the ending you worked so hard for. pic.twitter.com/ajrRIdAcol — Ellen Bair (@official_ebair) April 9, 2020