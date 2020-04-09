First Day of Spring Sports

Warwick baseball during the first day of Spring Sports practice at Warwick High School in Lititz Monday March 2, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

The local sports community — including Lancaster-Lebanon League athletic departments, coaches and athletes — are weighing in on social media about the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's decision on Thursday to cancel the remainder of the winter sports season, and the entire spring sports season over coronavirus concerns.

Here are some of their reactions:

Sign up for our newsletter