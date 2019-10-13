It’s been a good year for the Riverside/Lancaster Merchants fast-pitch softball team. But it may turn out to be an even better year for their sport — not only among seasoned Lancaster County players, but for all ages, all around the country.
Riverside/Lancaster Merchants, a team of 60-and-over men coached by Pennsylvania ASA Hall of Famer Barry Parmer, is celebrating its recent second-place finish in the ASA nationals in Payson, Arizona. It’s a step up from last fall, when they placed third to cap off their first year as a team.
“I think we did very well for what we had to work with,’’ said Parmer, who is also looking forward to another boost for the game he loves.
Parmer, owner of a 375-115 career pitching record, recently had the idea for a developmental pitching clinic. His big-picture hope is to spur new growth in the fast-pitch game. So he posted the idea on Facebook, seeking feedback, and it seems the response has exceeded his expectations.
For one, North American Fastpitch Association director Benjie Hedgecock is interested in making it a national level event. In addition, Parmer said, the ASA may have funding available for such a purpose.
“I was just thinking local, to be honest with you,’’ he said, “and maybe go further into our state. But I guess it’s such a good idea that now they all want to go.’’
While much work remains to be done, Parmer sees himself as being “heavily involved.’’ He also hopes to attract younger athletes, but will welcome all ages. “We won’t turn anyone away,’’ he said.
Somewhat ironically, Parmer noted that a need for pitching — healthy pitching, to be exact — was the Merchants’ key issue at the ASA tournament. Two of their three pitchers, Lonnie Brooks and Gordon Flannery, were less than full bore. Brooks was still recovering from ankle surgery, while Flannery had a pulled hamstring.
Still, Lancaster went 1-1 Friday in pool play and then won three straight games Saturday to reach Sunday’s double-elimination finals. That’s where the arms deficit showed up, as they lost two straight to an Ohio Battery team led by USA Softball assistant coach Nick McCurry.
There was no shortage of standout performances. Offensive stars included Randy Sanger (.529), Jim Hess (.476), Mike Mull (.526) and Mike Hineline (.529), while Mark Te Poel, a late pitching addition, won three games. As a team, Lancaster hit .388 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in its seven games.
“We knew what we were getting into (pitching-wise), so that’s why I’m happy with second place,’’ Parmer said.
Again, they benefited from a summer of hard knocks, courtesy of younger competition in the Willow Street Fast-pitch League. They had just one league win for the second straight year, but Parmer says the payoff is obvious when they’re in their own age group.
“Most of my players at one time were all-Americans, but of course you can’t sit on that,’’ Parmer said. “You have to play. And I think that seeing that really good pitching in the Willow Street League definitely helps us.’’
If Parmer has anything to do with it, there could be even more and better pitchers to face in the not-too-distant future.
• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.