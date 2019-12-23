A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League products are the two leading scorers for the Lock Haven women’s basketball team, which is riding a five-game winning streak.
McCaskey grad Ahnera Parker leads at 15.4 points per game while Elizabethtown grad Marena Lonardi is averaging 13.8 a game.
Parker is the leading scorer despite not starting any of the Bald Eagles’ 10 games.
“Ahnera has developed tremendously on the court and in the classroom since she arrived on campus two years ago,” Lock Haven coach Jennifer Smith said in an email. “She has become one of the most dominant post players in the PSAC on both ends of the floor. Ahnera has the unique ability to post you up, hit the 3 or take you off the dribble.”
Parker, a 6-1 junior forward who has played in eight of the 10 games this season, is hitting 55.4% of her 83 field goal attempts, which ranks fourth in the PSAC, including 5 for 18 from 3-point range. She is also one of the team’s top foul shooters at 72.2% (26 for 36) and is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.
Lonardi, a 5-11 freshman guard, has started eight games. She’s shooting 43.8% from the field on a team-high 121 field goal attempts, is 9 for 30 from the 3-point range and 23 for 35 at the foul line.
“Marena has made an immediate impact in our program,” said Smith. “She is starting as a freshman and can score at any moment. I love the way she approaches the game and plays hard every second she is on the court, game or practice. She is continuing to develop her game and I look forward to seeing all that she accomplishes in a Lock Haven uniform.”
Both came off the bench Saturday in a 77-62 win over Pitt-Johnstown that lifted Lock Haven to 7-3 and into first place in the PSAC East at 4-1 (Kutztown and Shippensburg were each 3-1 heading into Saturday evening games). Parker had 14 points and eight rebounds while Lonardi was 8 for 9 from the field and had 19 points.
Also playing for Lock Haven is 5-5 sophomore guard Trinity Sumrall (Hempfield), who has started two games and is tied for second in assists with 23. In 18 minutes per game, she is average 3.4 points a game.
Janeah Neal (Columbia), a 5-9 freshman guard, has played in five games and scored two points.
Lock Haven wrestling
Three Lancaster-Lebanon League products have winning records for the Bald Eagles, who are 5-1, 1-0 MAC prior to Saturday night’s MAC match at Clarion.
Senior Brandon Loperfido (Hempfield), who is wrestling unattached at 133 pounds, is 8-6.
At 174, senior Jared Siegrist (Manheim Central) is 12-6 with three pins and three major decisions after recording a 26-9 tech fall in the Bald Eagles’ 26-12 MAC win over Bloomsburg on Thursday. He has an 81-53 career record.
Redshirt freshman Austin Wilson (Solanco) is 10-6 with three pins and a technical fall at 157. He is 22-17 for his career.
Ryan Kuster (Manheim Central)
The junior midfielder/defender for Alvernia earned Academic All-Region honors, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Monday.
Kuster earned third team honors on the Division III All-East Region team.
Kuster finished the season with nine goals, including four in the final two games of the season. He was second in the MAC Commonwealth in goals.
Kuster also earned MAC Commonwealth First Team honors as a defender.
Colin Higinbotham (Cocalico)
The sophomore was a multiple winner for the Washington & Jefferson swimming team in a 143-88 loss to Saint Vincent Dec. 6.
Higinbotham won the 50 free in 22.58 and the 50 fly in 23.62. He also swam the anchor leg on the winning 200 free relay team that finished in 1:34.22 and the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay that placed second (1:45.65).
Higinbotham also won the 50 free for the Presidents (2-2, 1-2 Presidents’ Athletic Conference) in meets against Chatham Nov. 9 and Pitt-Bradford Nov. 16.
Johnathon Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite),
Bradley DaBella (Ephrata)
Gillespie, a 6-0 sophomore guard, has started all 11 games for the York College men’s basketball team and is third on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game and leads in rebounding at 3.8 per game. He is averaging a team-high 29.4 minutes per game and leads with 21 steals.
DaBella, a 6-3 sophomore guard, has played in all 11 games, with nine starts, and is fourth on the team at 6.3 points per game. He is averaging 16.7 minutes per game.
Also for the Spartans (7-4, 4-2 Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference) is 6-2 sophomore guard Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central), who has played in 10 games and averages 2.3 points per game.
West Chester swimming
Junior Morgan Haines (Cocalico) was on two winning relay teams in a 238-112 win over Shippensburg Oct. 12.
Haines swam the second leg of the winning 200 free relay team that won in a time of 1:39.59 and swam the third leg of the winning 800 free relay that finished in 8:03.19. She was second in the 50 free (25.87).
At the Golden Ram Classic Nov. 24 at West Chester, Haines swam the third leg of the 200 free relay (1:39.06), second leg of the 800 free relay (7:57.79) and second leg of the 400 free relay (3:36.96) that all finished second, and swam the butterfly leg of the 400 medley relay team that was third (4:00.19).
Freshman Shannon O’Hara (Manheim Township) was second in the 1-meter diving with 239.10 points for West Chester (3-1).
Junior Keir Uhlin (Warwick) was on the winning 800 free relay team for West Chester’s men’s team (3-1) that finished with a time of 7:09.15 and the 400 free relay team that won in 3:11.51. He also won the 200 free in 1:47.63 and was third in the 500 free (4:52.43) and 1,650 (17:10.30) against Shippensburg.
At the Golden Ram Classic Nov. 24 at West Chester, Uhlin swam the second leg of the 800 free relay team that won with a time of 6:47.02, was second in the 200 free (1:42.14), swam the anchor leg of the 400 free relay that was second (3:07.10) and was third in the 1,650 free (16:11.19).