The men's soccer postseason awards have rolled in for players with Lancaster County connections. Two players from Lancaster County — Franklin & Marshall's Connor Whitacre and Lock Haven's Andrea DiSomma — were named to All-America teams.
Whitacre, a senior defender for the Diplomats and a Conestoga Valley graduate, started 21 games on a Franklin & Marshall back line that posted nine shutouts over the course of its 17-3-1 season that ended in the second round of the Division III NCAA Tournament. The United Soccer Coaches named him to its All-American first team.
Congrats to @fandmMSOC Connor Whitacre, who was named a @UnitedCoaches First Team All-American! ⚽ #godips #centconf #d3socc https://t.co/SvtnQDdF95 pic.twitter.com/vPAmxzuziA— GoDiplomats.com (@GoDiplomats) December 6, 2019
DiSomma, a forward, tallied 17 goals to lead the PSAC as a freshman during the Bald Eagles' 10-8 campaign. DiSomma was named Rookie of the Year in the PSAC and selected to the All-America Third team by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Freshman men’s soccer standout DiSomma named All-American https://t.co/Pqy43In9CX— Haven Athletics 🦅 (@HavenAthletics) December 11, 2019