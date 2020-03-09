Four local girls' basketball teams are still chugging along in the PIAA playoffs, which continue with second-round games across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon in Class 4A, Linden Hall in Class 2A, and Lancaster Country Day in Class 1A still have their dancing shoes on, as the Crusaders, Vikings, Lions and Cougars look to continue their seasons.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart stops by to chat girls' hoops, including a look at the state playoffs and previews for the four local teams still playing.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

