The District 3 playoffs are right around the corner, and 18 local girls’ basketball teams from Lancaster and Lebanon qualified for brackets in their respective classifications.

Three local teams earned a No. 1 seed: Two-time defending champ Lancaster Catholic in Class 4A, defending champ Linden Hall in Class 2A, and defending champ Lancaster Country Day in Class 1A.

Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon, in Class 4A, and Lancaster Country Day, in Class 1A, earned first-round byes into the quarterfinals in their respective brackets.

Warwick, at No. 12 in Class 6A, survived the bubble and was the last team in.

Three L-L League teams saw their bubbles burst: In Class 4A, Elco was No. 11, and the last team out; in Class 5A, Lampeter-Strasburg was No. 18 and missed out by two spots; and in Class 6A, Cedar Crest was No. 14 and was also just two spots out from a bid.

* In Class 6A, all first-round games are on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.: No. 9 Dallastown at No. 8 Ephrata; No. 12 Warwick at No. 5 Red Lion; No. 10 Wilson at No. 7 Hempfield; and No. 11 Cedar Cliff at No. 6 Manheim Township.

The 6A championship game is Feb. 29 in Hershey’s Giant Center at 11 a.m., and the top seven finishers qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

* In Class 5A, all first-round games are Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.: No. 9 Solanco at No. 8 Berks Catholic; No. 10 Elizabethtown at No. 7 York Suburban; and No. 11 Manheim Central at No. 6 Lower Dauphin.

The 5A championship game is Feb. 28 in Hershey’s Giant Center at 7 p.m., and the top eight finishers qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

* In Class 4A, No. 1 Lancaster Catholic will host the winner of No. 8 Fleetwood and No. 9 Kennard-Dale on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., and No. 2 Northern Lebanon will welcome the winner of No. 7 Bishop McDevitt and No. 10 Schuylkill Valley on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

The 4A championship game is Feb. 27 in Hershey’s Giant Center at 6:15 p.m., and the top five finishers qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

* In Class 3A, the quarterfinals are on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.: No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite at No. 4 Susquenita and No. 6 Hanover at No. 3 Pequea Valley.

The 3A championship game is Feb. 27 in Hershey’s Giant Center at 4:30 p.m., and the top four finishers qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

* In Class 2A, the semifinals are on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.: No. 1 Linden Hall will host Upper Dauphin and No. 4 Steel-High will visit No. 2 York Catholic.

The 2A championship game is Feb. 24 in Hershey’s Giant Center at 4:30 p.m., and the semifinalists qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

* In Class 1A, the first round is on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.: No. 8 Veritas Academy will play No. 9 Lititz Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, and that winner will travel to No. 1 Lancaster Country Day on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Also on Feb. 18, No. 7 Harrisburg Christian will host No. 10 New Covenant Christian from Lebanon at 7 p.m. And on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian will host No. 8 Lebanon Catholic.

The Class 1A championship game is Feb. 28 in Hershey’s Giant Center at 4 p.m., and the top five finishers qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

