Eight local teams — six from Lancaster County and a pair from Lebanon County — will go for gold in the PIAA girls basketball state playoffs, which begin Friday across the Commonwealth.

Three of those squads earned District Three championships last week: Lancaster Catholic, Linden Hall and Lancaster Country Day. In fact, all three of the teams successfully defended their D3 titles, and now they’ll set sail in the state-playoff bracket.

The eight local teams that are still dancing learned their first-round opponents, plus sites and times for their PIAA openers on Sunday. Here’s the list:

* In Class 6A on Friday, D3 sixth-place finisher and Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township (19-8) will square off against District 7 champ North Allegheny (22-3) at Sewickley Academy, which is situated northwest of Pittsburgh, at 6 p.m., and D3 seventh-place finisher and Section 1 champ Hempfield (19-8) will take on District 1 champ Central Bucks West (22-3) at Council Rock South in Holland, Bucks County, at 7:30 p.m.

* In Class 4A on Saturday, Section 4, L-L League and D3 champ Lancaster Catholic (25-3) will meet District 7 seventh-seed Indiana (14-10) at Warwick at 2:30 p.m., and D3 third-seed and Section 4 runner-up Northern Lebanon (22-4) will take on District 12 runner-up Universal Audenreid Charter (8-17) at Cardinal O’Hara in Springfield, Delaware County, at 1 p.m.

* In Class 3A on Friday, D3 third-seed and L-L League runner-up Pequea Valley (22-7) gets District 12 runner-up Imhotep Charter (14-13) at Abraham Lincoln High School in Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m.

* In Class 2A on Friday, D3 champ Linden Hall (20-2) takes on District 4 runner-up South Williamsport (14-11) at CD East in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m.

* And in Class 1A on Saturday, D3 champ and Section 5 winner Lancaster Country Day (22-3) clashes with District 4 fourth-seed Northeast Bradford (19-6) at Warwick at 1 p.m., and D3 fourth-seed Lebanon Catholic (12-13) will play District 6 champ Bishop Carroll (14-10) at Altoona at 2:30 p.m.

COMPLETE PIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE-PLAYOFF BRACKETS

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

ALL IN THE FAMILY: What an awesome week for the Bair family. Last Monday, first-year coach Ellen Bair guided Linden Hall to its second D3-2A title in a row, a 73-53 triumph over Steel-High in the Giant Center. Four days later, on Friday, Bair’s dad, Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair, and her younger sister, Warriors’ sophomore guard Anne Bair, led Gettysburg to a 46-40 win over Twin Valley for the D3-5A championship, on the same court in Hershey. There is another Bair in the equation: Sean Bair, Ellen’s brother, formerly coached the New Oxford boys’ program, and he was a grad assistant at Arkansas in the SEC.

THIS AND THAT: No local Class 5A teams made the PIAA playoffs. … Warwick is the only L-L League venue hosting on the first weekend of the PIAA playoffs; Lancaster Catholic’s boys’ team, fresh off an exhilarating victory in the D3-4A title game, will play Ringgold on Friday at 7 p.m. in Lititz. And then Warwick will host a girls double-dip on Saturday, with Lancaster Country Day playing Northeast Bradford at 1 p.m., followed by Lancaster Catholic vs. Indiana at 2:30 p.m. The Crusader Crazies won’t have to travel very far on Friday or Saturday. … Nothing overly nefarious about the first-round venues for the local teams; Manheim Township and Hempfield drew district champs, so the Blue Streaks and Black Knights will be traveling, but most sixth- and seventh-seeds almost always have to make long treks, especially since the PIAA started shipping D3 teams to the West bracket. Hey, it happens. … Northern Lebanon goes to Cardinal O’Hara in the Philly burbs, so not an excruciating bus ride for the Vikings. … There will be an L-L League double-header at Lincoln High in Philly on Friday: Pequea Valley girls play Imhotep at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Elco boys playing Imhotep at 7. … Lebanon Catholic will be hoofing it out to Altoona to play longtime D6 kingpin Bishop Carroll in the Altoona Fieldhouse — a cool, old-time venue. … Thought Linden Hall, the back-to-back D3-2A champ, might get a game closer to home, but the Lions have to go to Harrisburg to play South Williamsport at CD East. Cool gym there. … Cool gyms all over the place, and it’s always fun this time of year to get out and about and cover games at these fun venues. Like Martz Hall in Pottsville and the Geigle Complex Reading. … Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon are both in the West (lower) bracket in 4A. If the Vikings win and advance, they’d get an eastern team — D4 Danville or D2 Berwick. The lower half of the West bracket is a minefield, and includes WPIAL champ North Catholic (24-1), District 6 champ Forest Hills (24-1) and District 10 champ Villa Maria (19-4), which must tangle with WPIAL heavyweight Blackhawk (20-4) in the first round. … Active career L-L League scoring leaders heading into states: Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (1,597; No. 1 in program history), Katie Bushong, Manheim Township (1,435; No. 3 in program history), Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day (1,333; No. 1 in program history), Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic (1,147), Caroline Horst, Pequea Valley (1,084), Annabelle Copeland, Lancaster Country Day (1,076), Kaela Stankiewicz, Lancaster Country Day (925). They are all seniors. … Reeser has 229 career 3-pointers, most in L-L League history. … Lancaster Country Day is angling for just its second PIAA victory; the Cougars beat Girard College 51-28 at Conestoga Valley in a first-round game in 2007. Country Day fell to eventual champ Bishop Guilfoyle in the next round. … Tricky first-round draw for Lancaster Country Day this time around; Northeast Bradford was the No. 1 seed in the D4-1A bracket, but was tripped up in the semifinals, and then again in the third-place game. ... Defending state champs: Peters Township in 6A; Chartiers Valley in 5A; Bethlehem Catholic in 4A; Delone Catholic in 3A; Bellwood-Antis in 2A; and Berlin Brothersvalley in 1A. ... Peters Township did not qualify for this year's tourney. ... Chartiers Valley (25-0) and Bethlehem Catholic (27-0) are both undefeated, and Char Valley brings a 55-game winning streak into its opener vs. District 10 third-seed Warren. The PIAA girls record for longest winning streak: Lancaster Catholic, with 62. That string was snapped by Mifflinburg in OT in the state quarterfinals last March. If Char Valley runs the table and repeats, it would up its winning streak to 60. ... Bellwood-Antis is going for its third PIAA crown in a row, and is sparked by Notre Dame recruit Alli Campbell. ... Most intriguing first-round game at first glimpse: District 1 champ Saint Basil Academy (22-2) vs. heavyweight District 12 third-seed Neumann-Goretti (16-9) — steered by Rutgers recruit Diamond Johnson — on Friday at Lower Moreland. There's a shot that winner will get D4 champ Dunmore (23-1) in the next round.

