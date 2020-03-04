Eight local girls' basketball teams will set sail in the PIAA playoffs on Friday, Saturday, including freshly minted District 3 champs Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Linden Hall.

The Crusaders, Cougars and Lions will be joined in the state-playoff field by Hempfield, Manheim Township, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley and Lebanon Catholic.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart drops by to chat everything L-L League girls' basketball, including a preview of the PIAA tournament.

