Just when you thought the basketball season was still in its infancy stages, you realize the calendar has flipped to 2020, the section races are taking shape, and that the chase for District 3 power points — boom — is in fact very real.

Wasn’t it just football season?

As the week begins, more than a dozen local teams are safely inside the playoff window in their respective classes. But the deadline will be here before we all know it, and there is plenty of jockeying to do moving forward.

Here’s a District 3 update, and where the local teams stand as mid-January quickly approaches:

CLASS 6A

Qualifiers: 12

Defending champ: Cumberland Valley

Local teams in the mix: Manheim Township (9-2) is fourth; L-L League Section 1 co-leader Cedar Crest (8-4) is eighth; Section 1 co-leader Hempfield (7-4) is 10th; Section 2 solo leader Ephrata (7-4) is 11th.

On the bubble: Warwick (4-5) is 15th; Penn Manor (3-8) is 16th; Lebanon (3-7) is 17th; McCaskey (3-9) is 20th.

Notable: Busy week for Hempfield, which hosts Cedar Crest on Tuesday and then welcomes Manheim Township on Friday, so the Section 1 and D3-6A leader-boards will both get facelifts in the next five days. … Governor Mifflin (7-0) currently owns the top spot, and defending champ Cumberland Valley — which is undefeated against PIAA competition so far this season — is on the 2-line. Coach Bill Wolf and his crew picked up a key Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory against No. 5 Central Dauphin (7-1) last week.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

CLASS 5A

Qualifiers: 16

Defending champ: Palmyra

Local teams in the mix: Elizabethtown (7-3) is sixth; Section 3 co-leader Manheim Central is 11th.

On the bubble: Solanco (5-7) is 18th; Lampeter-Strasburg (4-6) is 20th.

Notable: E-town hosts 6A bubble team Lebanon on Friday. … Mechanicsburg (9-0) owns the top spot here; longtime Wildcats’ coach Clay McAllister recently picked up his 250th career victory. … Berks Catholic (5-1) is second; coach Bob Birmingham and his Saints get reigning 3A state-champ Delone Catholic on Saturday in the Catholic Shootout at York Catholic, and later, Berks Catholic has a nonleague date vs. Lancaster Catholic. … Defending champ Palmyra (3-7) is 22nd.

CLASS 4A

Qualifiers: 10

Defending champ: Lancaster Catholic

Local teams in the mix: Section 4 solo leader Lancaster Catholic (9-1) is second; Northern Lebanon (10-1) is third; Elco (6-5) is ninth.

Notable: Lancaster Catholic, the back-to-back defending champ in this bracket, KO’d Northern Lebanon 50-47 in OT last Friday, and the Crusaders will face Elco for the first time this season on Jan. 17. Lancaster Catholic topped Elco in the L-L League finals and in the D3-4A semifinals last season. Northern Lebanon is at Elco in a key Section 4 game on Friday. … Reigning runner-up Bishop McDevitt (4-3) is seventh. … Bermudian Springs (9-0) occupies the 1-line; the Eagles rallied past Lancaster Catholic in their season-opener in New Oxford’s tip-off tourney. … Will say this: YAIAA is really impressive this season — Bermudian Springs is undefeated; Delone Catholic, the reigning 3A state-champ, is undefeated; Red Lion has just one loss and is third in 6A; and more usual suspects like Dallastown (8-2; sixth in 6A), Central York (8-3; seventh in 6A), Gettysburg (8-2; third in 5A), West York (7-2; fifth in 5A), York Suburban (6-3; seventh in 5A), Spring Grove (5-3; ninth in 5A), Eastern York (8-3; fourth in 4A), Kennard-Dale (7-3; fifth in 4A), Hanover (8-3; fourth in 3A), and York Catholic (5-6; second in 2A) are all strong. The YAIAA playoffs should be a real treat. Moving on …

CLASS 3A

Qualifiers: 6

Defending champ: Trinity

Local teams in the mix: Lancaster Mennonite (8-3) is third; Pequea Valley (7-3) is fifth.

On the bubble: Columbia (3-7) is 10th.

Notable: Lancaster Mennonite hits the week riding a 6-game winning streak, and the Blazers have a key Section 5 game on Tuesday at D3-1A top-seed and defending champ Lancaster Country Day. … Trinity (5-2) is the back-to-back defending champ in this bracket; the Shamrocks are currently on the 2-line. … Pequea Valley is the team to watch here; the Braves keep advancing in this bracket, but haven’t gotten over the hump and into the PIAA playoffs. Will this be the year? … Delone Catholic (11-0) is currently on the 1-line; the Squirettes are off to a scorching start, on the heels of winning last year’s 3A state crown.

CLASS 2A

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Qualifiers: 4

Defending champ: Linden Hall

Local team in the mix: Linden Hall (8-1) is first.

Notable: Linden Hall’s lone loss is against undefeated Delone Catholic, which currently occupies the 1-line in 3A. The Lions will dip into L-L League nonleague action next Monday with a game at Columbia.

CLASS 1A

Qualifiers: 10

Defending champ: Lancaster Country Day

Local teams in the mix: Lancaster Country Day (9-0) is first; Mount Calvary (8-2) is second; Lebanon Catholic (6-5) is sixth; Lititz Christian (2-2 vs. PIAA schools) is 10th.

On the bubble: Veritas Academy (3-6) is 12th; Dayspring Christian Academy (1-8) is 15th; Lancaster County Christian (0-8) is 17th.

Notable: Lancaster Country Day is the lone undefeated team in the L-L League, and the Cougars have a key Section 5 first-place game on Tuesday vs. Lancaster Mennonite. … Mount Calvary gets a shot at an L-L League program on Friday at home vs. Columbia, which is a 3A bubble squad.

Complete District 3 girls basketball power ratings here.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage