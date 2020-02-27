It's the time of the year for winter playoffs and many L-L League teams and other Lancaster County high schools will be in action from today through Saturday competing in a variety of postseason sports.

Here's a look at the who, when and where involving Lancaster area scholastic teams in events today through Saturday. Also, check out who to follow on Twitter for updates on the games and Lancaster Online and the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's editions of LNP will have stories on the contests.

Today (Thursday, Feb. 27)

Basketball

Girls games

Lancaster Catholic will play Eastern at Hershey's Giant Center at 6:15 p.m. for the District Three Class 4A championship. Follow Jeff Reinhart (@JeffReinhart77) on Twitter for updates on the game.

Other District Three girls games:

Manheim Township at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m., for fifth place in Class 6A.

Dallastown at Hempfield, 7 p.m., for seventh place in Class 6A.

Susquehanna Township at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m., for third place in Class 4A.

Veritas Academy at Halifax, 7 p.m. for fifth place in Class 1A.

BOYS GAMES

Lancaster Catholic will play Bishop McDevitt at Hershey's Giant Center at 6:15 p.m. for the District Three Class 4A championship. Follow John Walk (@JWalkLNP) on Twitter for updates on the game.

Other District Three boys games:

Cedar Crest at Central York, 7 p.m., third place in Class 6A.

Elizabethtown at Gettysburg, 7 p.m., for seventh place in Class 5A.

Friday, Feb. 28

Basketball

Girls

Lancaster Country Day will play Greenwood at 4 p.m. at Hershey's Giant the District Three Class 1A championship. Follow Jeff Reinhart (@JeffReinhart77) on Twitter for updates on the game.

Boys

Mount Calvary will play Halifax at Hershey's Giant Center at 5:30 p.m. for the District Three Class 1A championship. Follow John Walk (@JWalkLNP) on Twitter for updates on the game.

Swimming

The District Three swimming championships begin at noon at Cumberland Valley. Follow Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) for updates on the meet.

Wrestling

Dave Byrne (@dbyrneman) will have all the details on the Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Freedom High School. Wrestlers from Lancaster Catholic, Pequea Valley, Northern Lebanon, Octorara and Annville-Cleona will be participating.

Friday, Feb. 28

Swimming

Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) continues her coverage of District Three swimming from Cumberland Valley High School. The Saturday sessions begin at 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Dave Byrne (@dbyrneman) is back for Day 2 of the Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament at Bethlehem Freedom High School. The grappling on Saturday begins at 9:30 a.m.