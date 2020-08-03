Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP over the weekend of July 24-26, including the final results for Friday's Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour championship event.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

At Lancaster Country Club

Friday, July 31

Boys Gold Division

Garrett Engle, 68

Tyson Mitchell, 72

Jonathan Glick, 73

Sawyer Marten, 73

Connor Strine, 75

Derek McGlaughlin, 76

Logan Wagner, 76

Sean Cliff, 76

Colton Yenser, 77

Tanner Fackler, 78

Michael Fioravante, 79

Evan Jozwiak, 81

Trey Rios, 81

Brant Bomberger, 81

Dante Billoni, 82

Ben Wilson, 82

Alex Williams, 83

Brock Smith, 84

Reagan Flynn, 84

Tyler Swartz, 86

Trevor Snyder, 86

Brady Wiggins, 87

Grant Novinger, 88

Matthew Wilson, 89

Ben Feeman, 90

Simon Domencic, 93

Luke Barbour, 99

Girls Gold Division

Kayla Maletto, 73

Hannah Barrett, 79

Tristan Groff, 85

Elle Overly, 91

Boys Silver Division

Jesse Shue, 83

Jamesson Radwanski, 84

Austin Bortz, 85

Isaiah Hansen, 86

Nathan Williams, 87

Zachary Lessley, 87

Joseph McGinty, 88

Ian Stefanchik, 92

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

SHOT HIS AGE — John Whitehead, age 81, shot a round of 79 on July 31.

CONESTOGA

FRIDAY JUNIOR GOLF — July 31.

Four-Hole Group: First, Finn Bowser, 35.

Five-Hole Group: First, Leeland Draper, 24; second, Cristian Miller, 35.

Seven-Hole Group: First, Ben Tomlinson, 35; second, Nolan Sweigart, 48.

HOLE-IN-ONE — Tom Benz aced the 190-yard, par-3 second hole for his first career hole in one.

LADIES WEEKEND — Medal Play Aug. 1-2. First Gross: Joyce Herr, 84. First Flight (Net): First, Fern Clemmer, 71; second, Lyndsey Rote, 77; third, Chris Cunha, 78. Second Flight (Net): First, Barb Landis, 71; second, Donna Beck, 75; third, Beth Tomlinson, 79.

2020 BETTER BALL — Aug. 1-2.

Saturday Gross Skins: Chick Rhoads and Tom Fecteau, 2 on No. 2; Brian Rothweiler and Rodney Anderson, 3 on No. 3; Chuck Lepisto and Tom Klingensmith, 3 on No. 7; Stuart Carrihill and Pete Bulat, 3 on No. 10; Stuart Carrihill and Pete Bulat, 3 on No. 12; Randy Harbold and Mike Place, 3 on No. 13.

Sunday Skins: Jeremy Skoloda and Chase Caruso, 3 on No. 1; Mike Abel and Alex Abel, 2 on No. 8, 2 on No. 9; Brian Lois and Craig Gingerich, 2 on No. 13; Mike Hansberry and Art Mink, 2 on No. 18

Overall Low Gross: Stuart Carrihill and Pete Bulat, 129.

Overall Low Net: Ed Yablonski and John Yurchak, 123.

Championship Flight

Gross Winners: First, Shawn Hall and Robbie Gilbert, 129; second, Ken Phillips and Reid Phillips, 138. Net Winners: First, Chase Caruso and Jeremy Skoloda, 124; second, Steve Brenner and Joe Lutz, 125.

First Flight

Gross Winners: First, Tom Benz and Jim Adams, 146; second, Andy Brown and Greg Brown, 148. Net Winners: First, Chris Capoccia and Mike Gaudion, 126; second (tie), Wayne Work and Bill Laudien, Dave Thompson and Rich Eichelberger, 129.

Second Flight

Gross Winners: First, Mike Hansberry and Art Mink, 152; second, Brian Roche and Chris Naftzger, 156. Net Winners: First, Mike Abel and Alex Abel, 127; second, Bob Holbrook and Brian Donnelly, 133.

Third Flight

Gross Winners: First, Boyd Orr and Jim Rozetar, 154; second, Tom Fecteau and Chic Rhoads, 161. Net Winners: First (tie), Keith Stewart and Joe McMonagle, Mike Lingenfelter and Tim Heuston, 131.

FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – O, N, E, S, July 30. Flight A: First, Lindsey Hunt, 34; second (tie), Tina Zuch, Deb Kreiser, 35. Flight B: First, Cheryl Amey, 34; second, Linda Landis, 36; third, Dawn Cook, 38. Flight C: First (tie), Julie Carlton, Velda Emonds, 38; third, Sue McMullen, 40. Closest to the Pin: No. 16, Shirley Yoder.

HANOVER

HOFFMANTOUR.COM — July 31. Calloway handicap scoring system; tiebreaker is gross score, in parentheses. First, Wayne Hoffman,71; second, Dan Miller 74 (81); third, Hip Montano 74 (83); fourth, Brian Kuntz 74 (83); fifth, Pat Kline 74 (88); sixth, Jeff Wolgemuth 75.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Blind Partners, Aug. 1. First: Jim Zanghi and Jimmy Dunn, 60. Second: Bob Keaveney and Steve Farkas, 61. Third (tie): Blaise Holzbauer and Scott Dichter, Dan Glick and Tom Holben, 63. Fifth: Jim Kauffman and Ken Stutz Sr., 64.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Roll the Dice, Aug. 1. First: Julianne Futcher, Constance Murphy and Denyse Keaveney, 68. Second: Mary Fleig and Robin Stauffer 74. Third: Lisa Dichter, Fran Sensenig and Juli Moose, 75.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

SATURDAY SWEEPS — 2 Better Balls of 4, Aug. 1. First: Keith Cenekofsky, Jeff Smith, Craig Roda and Devin Cenekofsky, 120. Second: Ed Monborne, George Hennessy and Stefan Bender, 126. Third (tie): David Kuntz, Tom Despard, Lou Farina and John Hershey; Scott Jones, John Stefan, Steve Borkgren and Gerry Glenn, 128.

HOLE-IN-ONE — Robert Criste aced the 173- yard, par-3 eighth hole of the Highlands Course on Aug. 2 using a 7-iron.

HOLE-IN-ONE — Dave Henneman aced the 158-yard, par-3 12th hole of the Dogwood Course on Aug. 2 using a 9-iron.

OVERLOOK

HOLE-IN-ONE — Gary Babin aced the 120-yard sixth hole on July 31 using an 8-iron.

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

GAMES PLAYED AUG. 2

14U

Section Two

Cedar Crest 15, Hempfield Red 8

10U

Section Two

Manheim VFW 8, Hempfield Red 3

GAMES PLAYED AUG. 1

12U

Section Three

Manheim Township Chargers 6, Donegal Green 1

GAMES PLAYED JULY 31

14U

Section One

Cocalico Eagles 7, Mount Joy 7 (tie)

Mountville Angels 24, Hempfield Black 14

Penn Manor Comets 14, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 4

Section Two

Mount Joy Blue 12, Hempfield Red 4

Section Three

Cocalico Eagles 16, Mount Joy 6

12U

Section Two

Cocalico White Eagles 10, Solanco Black 2

Donegal Indians 9, Garden Spot Royals 1

10U

Section Two

Mountville Nationals 16, Donegal White 0

GAMES PLAYED JULY 30

14U

Section Two

Bowmansville Red Sox 14, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 4