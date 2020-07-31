Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 30.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has begun running on a new press as of July 27, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 30

14U

Section Two

Elizabethtown Black 11, Manheim Township Lightning 1

• Dakota Petrosky went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Brady Moran went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Mountville Red Sox 16, Lititz VFW 9

Bowmansville Red Sox 14, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 4

Section Three

Donegal Indians 15, Cocalico Eagles 1

• Peighton Derr pitched a complete-game one-hitter for the win.

12U

Section One

Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 5, Solanco Gold 3

Section Two

Cocalico White 6, Manheim Township Lightning 3

Mountville Phillies 15, Garden Spot Blue Sox 1

Section Three

Donegal Black 18, Hempfield 1

Manheim Township Chargers 12, Manheim VFW 8

10U

Section One

Donegal Indians 10, Penn Manor 8

Section Two

Lancaster SALSA 15, Hempfield Red 2

Mountville Giants 14, Penn Manor White 6

GAMES PLAYED JULY 29

14U

Section Two

Manheim Tigers 17, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 4

10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 9, Manheim Township Streaks 3

GAMES PLAYED JULY 28

12U

Section Three

Mount Joy 18, Manheim VFW 17

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

At Lancaster Country Club

Friday, July 31

8 a.m. — Austin Bortz, Zachary Lessley, Nathan Williams, Joseph McGinty (Boys Silver)

8:10 a.m. — Isaiah Hansen, Ian Stefanchik, Jesse Shue, Jamesson Radwanski (Boys Silver)

8:20 a.m. — Kayla Maletto, Elle Overly, Tristan Groff, Hannah Barrett (Girls Gold)

8:30 a.m. — Tyler Swartz, Reagan Flynn, Luke Barbour (Boys Gold)

8:40 a.m. — Grant Novinger, Brant Bomberger, Alex Williams, Brady Wiggins (Boys Gold)

8:50 a.m. — Sawyer Marten, Brock Smith, Trey Rios, Matthew Wilson (Boys Gold)

9 a.m. — Logan Wagner, Ben Wilson, Sean Cliff, Dante Billoni (Boys Gold)

9:10 a.m. — Ben Feeman, Tyson Mitchell, Tanner Fackler, Simon Domencic (Boys Gold)

9:20 a.m. — Colton Yenser, Evan Jozwiak, Michael Fioravante, Trevor Snyder (Boys Gold)

9:30 a.m. — Garrett Engle, Derek McGlaughlin, Jonathan Glick, Connor Strine (Boys Gold)

RECREATIONAL SOFTBALL

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Good Food Inc. 16, G.E. Richards 1

BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

JUNIOR DOUBLES

Drew Jaquith, 226-212-277—715

Aliza Shirk, 227-236-246—709

Trevor Courtney, 210-270-207—687

Robbie Jack, 192-207-280—679

Morgan Kline, 226-177-213—616

Bethany Jaquith, 192-215-197—604

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

MEN’S GUEST DAY — Better Ball of Partners, July 30.

Gross: First, Bob Ford and Alex Blackly, 68; second, Dave Knox and Andy Wallover, 69; third (tie), Dave Knox and Conor Gilbert, Shane Clayton and Pete Bulat, 70.

Net: First (tie), Hank Popplewell and Kevin Popplewell, Jody Shelby and Ed Kocher, Jim Fucci and Doug Layaw, Pahn Sisay and Paul Kamay, 61; fifth (tie), Jim Fucci and Ron Battaglia, Jim Fucci and Jake Daggett, 62.

PURPLE GANG STABLEFORD — July 30. The team of Brian Eidemiller, Lee Tannehill and Mike Cohen won the front with +12, the back with + 7, and total with +19.

CHAPEL HILL

THURSDAY MORNING WOMEN’S LEAGUE — July 20. FIrst, Becky Wilson, +9; second, Paula Levandowski, +7; third, Connie Archey, +6.

CONESTOGA

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE — Crier, July 29. First Gross: Billie Besser, 93. First Flight (Net): First, Fern Clemmer, 62; second, Donna Beck, 66) Second Flight (Net): First, Barb Landis, 70.

CROSSGATES

SENIOR LEAGUE — July 30.

A Flight: First, Ron Hunt, 64; second, Mike O’Day, 66; third (tie), Dan Miller, Karl Gochnauer, 68; fifth, Bob Kayden, 69.

B Flight: First (tie), Jack Janowicz, Dave Scott, 64; third (tie), Dennis Michael, Howard Pryor, 65; fifth, Jamie Roak, 67.

C Flight: First, Larry Booz, 62; second, Leon Brisson, 67; third, Don Denlinger, 68; fourth, Steve Brickner, 69; fifth (tie), Wayne Hoffman, Carl Smith, 71.

D Flight: First, Ed Rowlands, 64; second (tie), Carl Frey, Richard Drennen, Gene Wise, Bill Bitterman, 67.

E Flight: First, Frank Sahd, 62; second, Bill Arms, 63; third (tie), Ron Ross, Bill Renninger, 67; fifth, George Lower, 68.

Closest to the Pin: No. 6, Mike O’Day, 8 feet, 2 inches; No. 17, Steve Parmer, 3 feet.

FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, July 30. Flight A: Linda Goodhart, 30. Flight B: Kristie Arment, 28. Flight C: Linda Wilson, 26. Flight D: Judy Gingerich, 36.

HAWK VALLEY

SENIOR LEAGUE — Points System, July 30, 37 players. First: Mike MacKinnon and Dwight Evans, +21. Second: Carl Anderson, Herman Arters and Scott Herber, +20. Third: Greg Strunk and Jim Axe, +18. Fourth (tie), Ted Kuznier and Carl Sabal, Jeff Bohler and Joe Pieja, +13.

Greenies: No. 2, Joe Pieja; No. 8, Jere Stick; No. 11, Charlie Miles; No. 17, Ken Martin.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

MONDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — July 27.

A Flight (Handicap 17 and below): First, Frank Telenko Jr., 60; second (tie), Ed Binder, Guy Gillespie, Joe McDonough, 68; fifth (tie), Greg Smith, Keith Branum, 69; seventh, Jim Terry, 71.

B Flight (Handicap 18 and above): First, Pat Moran, 59; second, Gene Newcomer, 60; third, John Schnee, 65; fourth, Erick Kershner, 66.

Closest to the Pin: No. 12, Ed Binder.

WEDNESDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — July 29.

A Flight (Handicap 17 and below): First, Tom Snyder, 65; second, Kevin Ahern, 66; third, Doug Bitner, 67; fourth (tie), Barry Mowrer, Ed Binder, Tom Shaub, 68.

B Flight (Handicap 18 and above): First (tie), Pat Moran, Phil Sinegar, 65; third (tie), Gene Newcomer, Robert Scharf, 66; fifth (tie), Carl King, Charlie Brecht, 67; seventh, Bob Culp, 68.

Closest to the Pin: No. 12, Keith Branum.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

SHOT HIS AGE — John Hershey, age 74, shot a round of 73 on July 30.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 30. Front (plus-10) and total (plus-14): Roy Hoffa, Tom Perlaki, Dave Guiles and Ed Lilly. Back (plus-8): Irv Fox, Don Gehman, Jim Lloys and Dave Seibold.

SHOT HIS AGE — Roy Hoffa, age 84, shot a round of 80 on July 30.

SHOT HIS AGE — Irv Fox, age 77, shot a round of 74 on July 30.

SHOT HIS AGE — Dave Seibold, age 77, shot a round of 77 on July 30.

SHOT HIS AGE — Spence Henry, age 79, shot a round of 76 on July 30.

SHOT HIS AGE — Jim Lloyd, age 89, shot a round of 89 on July 30.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Team Quota, July 29. First: Janice Leakway, Liz Martin, Ann Schein and Nancy Cummings, +11.

WEDNESDAY MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Quota, July 29. First: Bob Stauffer, Mark Gast and Brian Cline, +3. Second (tie), Richard Frey, Roger Harvey Jr., Andrew Enck and Bob Rose; Blaise Holzbauer, Tom Holzbauer, Roger Harvey Sr. and Frank Dano, -2.