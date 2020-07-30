Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 29.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has begun running on a new press as of July 27, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 29

14U

Section One

Elizabethtown Black 7, Manheim Lions 6

Manheim Township Streaks 18, Mount Joy 7

— Will King connected for a grand slam; Ben Connors and Ethan Beck also homered for Manheim Township.

Penn Manor Comets 9, Garden Spot Spartans 7

Section Two

Cedar Crest 12, Elizabethtown Navy 5

Solanco Black 6, Hempfield Red 5

Section Three

Penn Manor Blue 18 Mountville Orioles 8

12U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 13, Hempfield 0

Manheim VFW 5, Donegal Indians 4

Section Two

Solanco Black 13, Cocalico Blue 3

— Nate Mitchell pitched a complete game.

Cocalico 4, Solanco White 1

Manheim Township Thunder 13, Penn Manor Comets 10

Section Three

Donegal Green 12, Penn Manor White 2

10U

Section Two

Garden Spot Spartans 8, Donegal Black 1

Manheim VFW 8, Donegal White 4

GAMES PLAYED JULY 28

14U

Section Two

Lititz VFW 15, Elizabethtown Navy 5

12U

Section Two

Manheim VFW 4, Mountville Yankees 0

BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

WEDNESDAY SENIORS

Ken Hoshaver, 203-174-226—604

Ed Ronald, 226-225-200—651

Joe Leshinskie, 236-182-203—621

ROCKY SPRINGS

STORM BOWLING SUMMER SLAM

Scott Derringer, 200-276-223-223—922

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

HOLE-IN-ONE — Craig Sigeti aced the 124-yard 13th hole on July 29 using a 9-iron.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Beat the Pro, July 29. Pro’s score: 78. First, Carla Rothacker, 66; second (tie), Linda Marshall, Kim Brown, 70; fourth, Doris Horenkamp, 71; fifth (tie), Karen Rizzo, Cindy Sorrentino, 72; seventh, Ruth Witman, 73; eighth (tie), Nancy Gray, Rose Sieger, 74; 10th, Joan Sherman, 75; 11th (tie), Laura Wolf, Lesli Binford, Bobbi Fearnow, 76; 14th, Carole Revell, 77.

CROSSGATES

WOMEN’S LEAGUE — Most Fairways, July 29.

A Flight: First, Carla Horn, 72; second, Cindy Moore, 76; third, Joyce Stabler, 79; fourth (tie), Diane McGarrigle, Brenda Moran, 80.

A Flight, Most Fairways: First, Cindy Moore, 12; second, Cathy Miller, 10; third (tie), Carla Horn, Joyce Stabler, 9.

B Flight: First, Carol Garrett, 67; second, Patty Wright, 69; third, Dottie Martin, 71; fourth, Nancy Bradley, 73.

B Flight, Most Fairways: First (tie), Peggy Abrahamson, Patty Wright, Carol Garrett, 10; fourth, Pat Newton, 9.

C Flight: First, Phyllis Diller, 64; second, Ginjr Robinson, 71; third, Lori Dimmig, 74; fourth, Karen Eckert, 75.

C Flight, Most Fairways: First, Karen Eckert, 11; seond (tie), Ginjr Robinson, Kitty Smoker, Lori Dimmig, 10.

FOUR SEASONS

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Lancaster Senior Net, July 28.

Flight A: First, Jerry Lind, 68; second, Tom Porman, 70; third (tie), Mark Gagnon, Neal Vital, 72; fifth, Greg Henning, 73; sixth, Bud Detwiler, 74.

Flight B: First, John Schmitt, 68; second, Dave Doseff, 69; third, Sam Vogel, 71; fourth (tie), Bob Palmer, Bob E. Smith, 73; sixth, Bill Dorman, 74.

Flight C: First, Claude Martin, 67; second, Scott Pontz, 69; third (tie), Mike Schell, John Rohrer, 71; fifth (tie), Ric Hoover, Dan Porreca, 72.

Flight D: First, Bill Parke, 68; second (tie), Bob Traup, Jim Stager, 69; fourth, Alan Bair, 70; fifth, Ken Harmes, 71; sixth, Don Cunningham, 72.

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Lancaster Senior Net, July 29.

Flight A: First, Jim Yeaglin, 63; second, Paul Yeaglin, 67; third, Dick Smith, 68; fourth, Don Long, 69; fifth, Jerry Rousseau, 70; sixth, Cy Loy, 72.

Flight B: First (tie), Bill Pepperman, Lew Knepp, Dave Insley, Bam Ratmoko, Bob Sadoski, Buzz Rothweiler, 73.

Flight C: First, Joe Rizzo, 64; second, Terry Groft, 67; third (tie), Bill Stock, Ryan Bolinder, James Pacelli, 70; sixth, Frank Judd, 72.

Flight D: First (tie), Clay Burkholder, David Bowen, 67; third, Dave Harman, 68; fourth (tie), Bill Reynolds, Jim Cook, 70; sixth, John Fehrman, 71.

FOXCHASE

SENIOR LEAGUE — Team Points System, July 29, 39 players. First: Jim Sutton and Norm Koontz, +7. Second (tie): Jim Axe and Jon Ensminger, Denny Bittler, and Jim Osborn, +6. Third (tie): Carl Sabal and Dwight Evans, Bob Lee and Art Mc Ginnis, +5. Greenies: No. 3, Jim Regener; No. 6, Don Scheipe; No. 8, Greg Strunk; No. 13, Jim Regener.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — One Best Ball of Four ABCD, July 29. First: Mary Garman-Miller, Barrie McKernan, Judy Ware and Mary Ellen Kopetz (BP), 58.

MANOR

LADIES OF THE MANOR LEAGUE — Best of Front or Back, and Double That Score, July 29. First Flight: Gross, Pat Hertzog, 84; net, Arlene Crouse, 58. Second Flight: Gross, Nicki Seibold, 88; net, Cheryl Greth, 60. Third flight: Gross, Bonnie Zieber, 90; net, Hazel Sweigart, 51.

U16 LEAGUE NINE-HOLE END OF SEASON TOURNAMENT — July 29. Boys: First, Nick Scholastico, 41; second, Austin Zweizig, 45; third (tie), Ryan Weaver, Carter Adams, 46. Girls: First, Jillian Kloc, 43; second, Reagan McClure, 47.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Cara Cup NO. 3, July 28. First: Mimi Baron, 29. Second: Patty Watson, 31. Third (tie): Paula Haines, Alicia Moranz, 34. Fifth: Barbara Czepukaitis, 35.