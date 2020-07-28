Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 27.
Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has begun running on a new press as of July 27, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
14U
Section One
Penn Manor Comets 8, Hempfield Black 6
Manheim Township Streaks 9 Manheim Lions 8
• Trey Eckman hit a walkoff home run for Township, and teammate Brady Gingrich also connected for a homer in the game.
Cocalico Eagles 5, Elizabethtown Black 3
Garden Spot Spartans 13, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 2
Section Two
Manheim Township Lightning 12, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 2
Donegal Indians 10, Lititz VFW 9
Hempfield Red 13, Manheim Township Thunder 3
Mountville Red Sox 14, Bowmansville Red Sox 7
Solanco Black 16, Elizabethtown Navy 4
Cedar Crest 9, Mount Joy 3
Manheim Tigers 20, Manheim Township Lightning 10
Section Three
Hempfield 11, Mountville Orioles 8
Donegal Indians 13, Mount Joy 2
12U
Section One
Mountville Indians 10, Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 0
Donegal Indians 21, Hempfield 5
Section Two
Lancaster Rec 11, Manheim Township Lightning 1
• Elias Morales pitched a no-hitter for Lancaster, and helped himself offensively by hitting a two-run home run in the game.
Mountville Phillies 18, Donegal Indians 8
Garden Spot Royals 17, St. Leo Gold 10
Mountville Yankees 16, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 5
• Lucas Mussmon hit a home run in the game.
Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 21, Solanco Black 14
Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 12, St. Leo Gold 7
Section Three
Donegal Black 19, Solanco Grey 4
Manheim Township Chargers 16, Penn Manor White 6
10U
Section One
Penn Manor 10, Manheim VFW 10 (tie)
Mountville Cubs 17, Donegal Indians 12
Section Two
Cocalico Eagles 7, Mountville Giants 5
Mount Joy Blue 11, Hempfield Red 6
Mountville Nationals 15, Manheim VFW 3
REC SOFTBALL
PEQUEA VALLEY CHURCH LEAGUE
Weavertown 8, Pequea Baptist 6
Leacock 12, Calvary 6
LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED
Good Food, Inc. 14, Ephrata 9
GOLF
BROOKSIDE
WCPGA MADDY DUNN MATCH PLAY TOURNAMENT — July 22-23. Championship Flight: First, Joyce Herr (Conestoga) and Barb Pagana (Susquehanna); second, Paula Bauer (Range End) and Betsy Griffith (Brookside). Third Flight: First, Doris Reidenhour and Brenda Kuzmann (Moselem Springs); second, Morgan Kibler and Lyndsey Rote (Conestoga).
MANOR
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 27. Front (plus-3) and total (plus-1): Roy Hoffa, Stan Kanavins and Ron Hirneisen. Back (plus-1): Ron Krick, Dennis Gassert and Terry Wright.