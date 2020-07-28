Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 27.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has begun running on a new press as of July 27, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

14U

Section One

Penn Manor Comets 8, Hempfield Black 6

Manheim Township Streaks 9 Manheim Lions 8

• Trey Eckman hit a walkoff home run for Township, and teammate Brady Gingrich also connected for a homer in the game.

Cocalico Eagles 5, Elizabethtown Black 3

Garden Spot Spartans 13, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 2

Section Two

Manheim Township Lightning 12, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 2

Donegal Indians 10, Lititz VFW 9

Hempfield Red 13, Manheim Township Thunder 3

Mountville Red Sox 14, Bowmansville Red Sox 7

Solanco Black 16, Elizabethtown Navy 4

Cedar Crest 9, Mount Joy 3

Manheim Tigers 20, Manheim Township Lightning 10

Section Three

Hempfield 11, Mountville Orioles 8

Donegal Indians 13, Mount Joy 2

12U

Section One

Mountville Indians 10, Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 0

Donegal Indians 21, Hempfield 5

Section Two

Lancaster Rec 11, Manheim Township Lightning 1

• Elias Morales pitched a no-hitter for Lancaster, and helped himself offensively by hitting a two-run home run in the game.

Mountville Phillies 18, Donegal Indians 8

Garden Spot Royals 17, St. Leo Gold 10

Mountville Yankees 16, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 5

• Lucas Mussmon hit a home run in the game.

Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 21, Solanco Black 14

Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 12, St. Leo Gold 7

Section Three

Donegal Black 19, Solanco Grey 4

Manheim Township Chargers 16, Penn Manor White 6

10U

Section One

Penn Manor 10, Manheim VFW 10 (tie)

Mountville Cubs 17, Donegal Indians 12

Section Two

Cocalico Eagles 7, Mountville Giants 5

Mount Joy Blue 11, Hempfield Red 6

Mountville Nationals 15, Manheim VFW 3

REC SOFTBALL

PEQUEA VALLEY CHURCH LEAGUE

Weavertown 8, Pequea Baptist 6

Leacock 12, Calvary 6

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

Good Food, Inc. 14, Ephrata 9

GOLF

BROOKSIDE

WCPGA MADDY DUNN MATCH PLAY TOURNAMENT — July 22-23. Championship Flight: First, Joyce Herr (Conestoga) and Barb Pagana (Susquehanna); second, Paula Bauer (Range End) and Betsy Griffith (Brookside). Third Flight: First, Doris Reidenhour and Brenda Kuzmann (Moselem Springs); second, Morgan Kibler and Lyndsey Rote (Conestoga).

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 27. Front (plus-3) and total (plus-1): Roy Hoffa, Stan Kanavins and Ron Hirneisen. Back (plus-1): Ron Krick, Dennis Gassert and Terry Wright.