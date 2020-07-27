Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP over the weekend of July 24-26, as well as the tee times for this week's Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour event.

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

FILLING'S JUNIOR PAIRINGS

At Tanglewood Manor

Tuesday, July 28

8:30 a.m. — Brock Smith, Jonathan Glick, Derek McGlaughlin, Michael Fioravante, (Boys Gold)

8:40 a.m. — Connor Strine, Evan Jozwiak, Alex Williams, Simon Domencic (Boys Gold)

8:50 a.m. — Sawyer Marten, Trey Rios, Ben Feeman (Boys Gold)

9 a.m. — Trevor Snyder, Tyson Mitchell, Jeet Patel (Boys Gold)

9:10 a.m. — Sean Cliff, Dante Billoni, Tanner Fackler (Boys Gold)

9:20 a.m. — Tyler Swartz, Brant Bomberger, Brady Wiggins (Boys Gold)

9:30 a.m. — Reagan Flynn, Luke Barbour, Jacob Geiter (Boys Gold)

9:40 a.m. — Hannah Barrett, Elle Overly, Taylor Hicks (Girls Gold)

9:50 a.m. — Tristan Groff, Kayla Maletto, Keegan Dings (Girls Gold)

10 a.m. — Jillian Fidler, Phoebe Stover, Greta Plechner (Girls Gold)

10:10 a.m. — Isaiah Hansen, Ryan Hilyard, Jesse Shue, Jamesson Radwanski (Boys Silver)

10:20 a.m. — Zachary Lessley, Gavin Badger, Hayden Hampshire, Austin Bortz (Boys Silver)

10:30 a.m. — Nicholas Stramara, Ian Stefanchik, Joseph McGinty, Brad Hoffman (Boys Silver)

10:40 a.m. — Aiden Doyle, Sebastian Elias, Joseph Krynock, Dylan Ackerman (Boys Silver)

10:50 a.m. — Evan Sipe, Lachlan Keith, Ethan Rader, Nathan Williams (Boys Silver)

11 a.m. — Christopher Hager, Vivek Patel, Brody Mellinger, Alexandre Truong (Boys Silver)

11:10 a.m. — Caiden Frazier, Ian Kennett, Easton Herr (Boys Silver)

11:20 a.m. — K. Holt Albertson, Logan Barr, Joseph Callahan, Justin Kemper (Boys Silver)

11:30 a.m. — Nicholas Edelman, Kiran George, Landon Reylek, Jackson Custer (Boys Silver)

11:40 a.m. — Christopher Everly, Chase Mitstifer, Milo van Harskamp, Braedan Stringer (Boys Bronze)

Noon — Mary Emma Guldi, Piper G. Smith, Claire Hill, Kennedy Dings (Girls Silver)

12:10 p.m. — Anna Sexton, Lucy van Harskamp, Madeleine Kemmick (Girls Silver)

12:20 p.m. — Miles McGinty, AJ Everly, Chase Dizel (Boys Futures)

12:30 p.m. — Austin Perovich, Alexander Barr (Boys Futures) and Vivienne Powers (Girls Futures)

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

HOLE-IN-ONE — Gary Kutay aced the 128-yard, par-3 13th hole July 24 using a 9-iron.

2020 MGA SPRING MEMBER-MEMBER — July 25-26.

Overall: Champions, Tommy Mattaini and William Quinn; runners-up, nd Jeff Dever; third place, Sean Walton and Bret Wise.

First Flight: First, Tommy Mattaini and William Quinn; second, Brandon Hartranft and Craig Hartranft.

Second Flight: First, Burnell Hiestand and Tim Woolford; second, Mike Drury and Rory Loberg.

Third Flight: First, Jon Chronister and Jeff Dever; second, Jeff Mellinger and Tom Gerz.

Fourth Flight: First, Jerry Eckert and Tom Tymon; second, Ron Yarnell and Roy Fisher.

Fifth Flight: First, Jon Hummer and Randy Derr; second, Rick Price and John Filak.

Sixth Flight: First, Mitch Schreiber and Scott Fiore; second, Joe Lundy and Paul Corr.

Seventh Flight: First, Mark Randall and Jim Sinkovitz; second (tie), Gary Kutay and Ron Schrotberger, Eric Katch and Greg Gusavage.

Eighth Flight: First, Howard Eckstein and Tony Vaudo; second, Doug Ankney and Vince Battista.

Ninth Flight: First, Sean Walton and Bret Wise; second, Joe Stabinski and Vernon Martin.

CONESTOGA

JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP — July 24.

Boys Nine-Hole Group (Off No. 10): First, Drew Bennett, 46; second, Max Straub, 51. Girls Nine-Hole Group (Off No. 10): First, Lucy Van Harskamp, 47.

Boys Seven-Hole Group (Off No. 10): First, Ben Tomlinson, 40, won in playoff; second, Milo Van Harskamp, 40; third, Brady Biggs, 48.

Boys Five-Hole Group (Off No. 1): First (tie), Leeland Draper, Landon Chandler, 29; third, Bryce Biggs, 37.

Boys Four-Hole Group (Off No. 6): First, Frankie Rauch, 37; second (tie), Jackson Schmidt, Finn Bowser, 39; third, Jameson Said, 43.

Girls Four-Hole Group (Off No. 6): First, Katie Rauch, 29; second, Josephine Bonafede, 31; third, Keira Said, 33.

JULY COUPLES TOURNAMENT —July 26. First: Wayne Work, Gail Mowery, Ben Berger and Danielle Berger, 108. Second: Shawn Hall, Noel Hall, Chris Capoccia and Tressa Parker, 110. Third: Brett Rote, Lyndsey Rote, Mason Kibler and Morgan Kibler, 112.

CROSSGATES

2020 CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP — July 25-26.

Championship Flight, Gross

Logan Hess, 72-68—140

Rick Wise, 73-75—148

Connor Gilbert, 74-77—151

Austin Lauver, 75-76—151

Championship Flight, Net

Frank Dano, 74-70—144

Sean Cabry, 76-69—145

Neil Wiker, 76-72—148

Jeff Conklin, 73-78—151

First Flight, Gross

Jeff Hutchinson, 75-84—159

Ed Koenig, 80-84—164

Scott Greiner, 83-86—169

Kyle Ireland, 89-85—174

First Flight, Net

Tyler Wise, 71-70—141

Dan Behmer, 69-76—145

Walt Ali, 74-77—151

Ken Eckert, 76-76—152

Senior Flight, Gross

Vince Quinn, 74-75—149

Rob Crnkovich, 82-79—161

John Mann, 82-85—167

Ron Hunt, 85-86—171

Senior Flight, Net

Walt Ledzinski, 76-74—150

Ed Bhopa, 77-80—157

Jim Arnold, 81-77—158

Dave Scott, 84-78—162

Women’s Flight, Gross

Cindy Moore, 85-82—167

Michele Laucks, 85-85—170

Women’s Flight, Net

Lindsey Hunt, 76-75—151

Karen Eckert, 76-75—151

FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Hate’ Em, July 23. Flight A: First, Lindsey Hunt, 55; second (tie), Shirley Yoder, Deb Kreiser, 58. Flight B: First, Linda Landis, 58; second, Dawn Cook, 63; third, Cheryl Amey, 83. Flight C: First, Sue McMullen, 68; second, Carole Campbell, 72. Closest to the Pin: No. 12, Joyce Stabler.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

WEDNESDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — July 22, all scores net. A Flight (Handicap 17 and below): First, Larry Chottiner, 62; second (tie), Dick Rutt, Rich Gobbo, 64; fourth, Bruce Pratt, 65; fifth, Ed Binder, 67. B Flight (Handicap 18 and above: First, Robert Scharf, 61; second, Bill Wentling, 63; third, Gerald Hassel, 65; fourth (tie), Fred Mayers, Gene Newcomer, Rod Shank, 67. Closest to the Pin: No. 8, Robert Scharf.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

2020 JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP — July 24. 18-Hole Boys Division: First, Chris Hager. 18-Hole Girls Division: First, Savannah Miller. Nine-Hole Boys Division: First, Bobby Brandt. Nine-Hole Girls Division: First, Livianna D’Orazio. Four-Hole Girls Division: First, Kinzley Miller.0

EAGLE — Mark Hessinger eagled the 490- yard, par-5 seventh hole of the Meadowcreek Course with a driver, 3-wood and 58-degree wedge.

SATURDAY SWEEPS — Two Best Balls of Four, July 25. First: Robert Good, Noel Connaughton, Tom Schreder and Michael Rommel, 116. Second: Monty Milner, Ed Maley, John O’Donnell and Dwight Wagner, 127. Third: Keith Cenekofsky, Jeff Smith, Chip Hoke and Ken Schreder, 128.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP — Final Match Results, July 26.

Championship Flight: John Barry def. Tommy Wanner.

First Flight: Dave Hornberger def. David McCormick.

Second Flight: Peter Dodd def. Robert Belser Jr.

Third Flight: Robert Belser Sr. def. Jay Myers.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 24. Front (plus-3), back (plus-8) and total (plus-11): Doug Dahms, Terry Wright, Dave Guiles and Ed Lilly.

WBCGA BETTER BALL OF PARTNERS — July 24. First Flight Gross: First, Liz Egner and Karent Hartranft, 79; second, Shappy Irwin and Nancy Faust, 80. First Flight Net: First, Sue Yoder and Beth Raczy, 64; second, Deb Olsen and Doris Reidenhour, 67.

Second Flight Gross: First, Nicki Seibold and Susie Olson, 90; second, Gayle Sakacs and Pat Madden, 93. Second Flight Net: First, Gloria Worman and Betsy Adams, 60; second, Iona Yerger and Elaine Shartle, 70.

SHOT HIS AGE — Ken Kramer, age 73, shot a round of 73 on July 25.

SHOT HIS AGE — Rob Peck, age 70, shot a round of 68 on July 25.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Throw Out the Worst Score, July 25. Gross: Julianne Futcher, 77. Net: First, Nancy Cummings, 52; second, Joyce Hathaway, 54; third (tie), Alicia Moranz, Robin Stauffer, 59.

SATURDAY SWEEPS — Low Net, July 25. First, Bob Rose, 67; second (tie), Dave Ranalli, Milton Goodwin, 69; fourth (tie), Fred Rudy, Bob Keaveney, 71.

2020 MEADIA CUP — July 26. Jim Zanghi def Nick Grouzes 2-and-1 for the win.

OVERLOOK

EAGLE — Fred Deeley eagled the par-5 15th hole July 24 using a driver, 3-wood and sand wedge.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 24

14U

Section One

Penn Manor Comets 4, Mount Joy 3

Manheim Township Streaks 3, Elizabethtown Black 2

Section Two

Cedar Crest 7, Manheim Township Thunder 2

Solanco Black 11, Lampeter-Strasburg Black 1

Section Three

Penn Manor Blue 16, Donegal Indians 2

12U

Section Two

Manheim Township Thunder 18, Cocalico Blue 3

Section Three

Manheim VFW 21, Penn Manor White 4

10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 12, Penn Manor Comets 6

Manheim VFW 9, Donegal Indians 4

Section Two

Garden Spot Spartans 9, Manheim VFW 5

Cocalico Eagles 6, Mountville Pirates 0

GAMES PLAYED JULY 23 (reported July 24)

14U

Section Three

Mountville Orioles 13, Cocalico Eagles 3

12U

Section Two

Manheim Township Lightning 22, Cocalico Blue Eagles 1

Mountville Phillies 14, St. Leo Gold 3

Also, the Cocalico White Eagles earned a forfeit win against the Penn Manor Comets.

10U

Section Two

Donegal Black 3, Penn Manor White 2