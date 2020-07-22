Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 21.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

LANCASTER TOYOTA JUNIOR

At Dauphin Highlands

Tuesday, July 21

(* Won in Playoff)

Boys Gold Division

Garrett Engle, 70 *

Derek McGlaughlin, 70

Simon Domencic, 72

Michael Fioravante, 72

Jonathan Glick, 73

Jared Foltz, 73

Sean Cliff, 74

Jack Novis, 75

Sawyer Marten, 77

Connor Strine, 77

Dante Billoni, 78

Alex Williams, 78

Ben Feeman, 79

Brant Bomberger, 79

Derek Jopp, 79

Evan Jozwiak, 80

Ben Wilson, 80

Logan Wagner, 81

Matthew Wilson, 82

Tanner Fackler, 82

Trey Rios, 83

Trevor Snyder, 83

Jeet Patel, 83

Kyle Ebersol, 85

Brock Smith, 86

Grant Novinger, 89

Reagan Flynn, 91

Tyler Swartz, WD

Girls Gold Division

Elle Overly, 85 *

Taylor Hicks, 85

Kayla Maletto, 86

Jillian Fidler, 90

Keegan Dings, 95

Amanda Wolf, 96

Phoebe Stover, 99

Greta Plechner, 119

Boys Silver Division (Holes 8-17)

Jesse Shue, 72

Ian Stefanchik, 77

Luke Barbour, 78

Nathan Williams, 79

Joseph Sembrot, 81

Jamesson Radwanski, 83

Joseph McGinty, 87

Sebastian Elias, 87

Mark Gates, 88

Zachary Lessley, 88

Gavin Badger, 90

Carter Winters, 90

Joseph Callahan, 92

Austin Bortz, 94

Hayden Hampshire, 94

Gavin Bereschak, 94

Vivek Patel, 95

Lachlan Keith, 96

Christopher Hager, 96

Aiden Doyle, 97

Ethan Rader, 97

Evan Sipe, 97

Justin Kemper, 100

Joseph Krynock, 101

Alexandre Truong, 101

Drew Wilson, 102

Logan Barr, 103

Jackson Custer, 107

Landon Reylek, 109

Kiran George, 111

Nicholas Edelman, WD

Girls Silver Division

Piper G. Smith, 84

Claire Hill, 87

Mary Emma Guldi, 93

Maggie Eckroat, 101

Kennedy Dings, 105

Boys Bronze Division

Braedan Stringer 92

Christopher Everly 95

Boys Futures Division

Miles McGinty, 37

Chase Dizel, 45

Alexander Barr, 47

AJ Everly, 50

Austin Perovich, 53

Girls Futures Division

Vivienne Powers, 47

Sonia Dumasia, 55

GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Stroke Play and Scramble, July 21.

Stroke Play Net: First, Doris Horenkamp, 35; second, Bev Gibson, 39; third, Kay McDowell, 40.

Scramble: First (tie), Nancy Randall, Midori Sigeti, Jean Hosler and Dot Vaudo; Carole Revell, Pam Mattaini and Ellen Markel, 40.

CHAPEL HILL

TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE — July 21. First: Wendi Holland, +4; second, Karen Heck, +3.

TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Points, July 21. First: Ted Kuzniar and Vahan Najarian, plus-18; second, Dwight Evans and Jim Sutton, plus-8.

CONESTOGA

TUESDAY NINE-HOLE WOMEN’S LEAGUE — Pink Lady, July 21.

First: Ruth Devenney, Diana Roberts, andSarah Lesser, 95.

Second: Val Korman, Linnea Iles and Marjorie Mumma, 104.

Third: Nicki Putt, Carolyn Benedict, Erika Wolf and Beth Tomlinson, lost ball.

TUESDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — One Best Ball Net, July 21.

First: Dan Evans, Dan Leaman, John Palumbo and Steve VanDuzer, -11.

Second: Cass Gieniec, Mike Hansberry and Gary Leauby.

FOUR SEASONS

SHOT HIS AGE — Randy Cooper, age 67, shot a round of 67 during Lancaster Senior Men’s Golf Association play July 15.

HOLE-IN-ONE — JT Talmadge aced the ninth hole July 18 using an 8-iron.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

MONDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — June 20.

A Flight (handicap 18 and below): First (tie), Charlie Brecht, Ron Delk, Larry Chottiner, 67; fourth (tie), Barry Rothweiler, Greg Smith, Jim Terry, 70.

B Flight (handicap 19 and above): First, Robert Scharf, 63; second (tie), Gene Newcomer, Gerald Hassel, 64.

Closest to the Pin: No. 8, Barry Rothweiler.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Blind Holes, July 21. First: Jo Ann Canosa, 11. Second (tie): Kelly Kurtz, Monika Glenn, Cheryl Tennis, 12.

MANOR

SHOT HIS AGE — Spencer Henry, age 79, shot a round of 76 on July 21.

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 21. Front (plus-5, tie): Carl Degrazia, Lou Rizzuto and Bob Yerger; Doug Dahms, Terry Wright, Dave Seibold and Ed Lilly; Spencer Henry, Tom Docherty, Ron Hirneisen and Larry Piet. Back (plus-9) and total (plus-14): Carl Degrazia, Lou Rizzuto and Bob Yerger.

OVERLOOK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Throw Out Nine, Half Handicap, July 21. All scores net.

Flight A: First, Karen Lehman, 26; second, Linda Scott, 27; third, Bonnie Kraybill, 29.

Flight B: First, Jennifer Mundy, 24; second, Carol Horning, 25; third, Nancy Balmer, 26.

Flight C: First, Cheryl Amey, 25; second, Pam Williams, 26; third, Beth Kohler, 27.

Flight D: First, Joyce Rocks, 25; second, Carol Haas, 27; third, Phillis Keister, 28.

PILGRIM’S OAK

HOLE-IN-ONE — Jeremy Brubaker of Mountville aced the 350-yard, par-4 16th hole July 16 using a driver.

BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES JUNIOR/ADULT

Carter Snavely, 277-221-164—662

Tyler Miller, 172-243-237—652

Brandi Whitmyer, 256-192-191—639

Ashley Caldwell, 203-213-223—637

Harold Caldwell, 216-204-210—630

Brian Ross, 213-196-205—614

Tanner Schickel, 236-216-159—611

Chad Folker, 214-199-194—607

222 DUTCH LANES FUNTIMERS

Eric Montgomery, 279-255-300—834

Skylar Allison, 200-180-256—636

Trinity Bouman, 189-175-254—618

Austin Barilar, 188-214-201—603

REC SOFTBALL

GAMES PLAYED JULY 21

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

Brew Crew 19, Good Food, Inc. 9

L.H. Brubaker 17, House of Pizza 5

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 21

14U

Section One

Manheim Lions 12, Cocalico Eagles 1

Garden Spot Spartans 8, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 1

Section Two

Hempfield Red 15, Elizabethtown Navy 4

Donegal Indians 15, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 2

— Cole Wheaton connected for a three-run home run.

Section Three

Hempfield 7, Cocalico Eagles 3

12U

Section One

Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 15, Solanco Gold 4

Mountville Indians 3, Penn Manor Comets 2

Donegal Indians 11, Manheim VFW 7

Section Two

Manheim VFW 11, Manheim Township Thunder 5

Lancaster Rec 9, Garden Spot Royals 3

10U

Section Two

Mountville Nationals 12, Penn Manor Gold 1

Donegal White 12, Mount Joy 3

GAMES PLAYED JULY 20

14U

Section Three

Mountville Orioles 16, Mount Joy 1

12U

Section Two

Manheim VFW 19, Donegal Indians 4

— Michael Martin hit a home run.

10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 6, Manheim VFW 5