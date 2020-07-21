Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 20.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 20

14U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 11, Cocalico Eagles 0

Penn Manor Comets 15, Garden Spot Spartans 3

Mountville Angels 19, Hempfield Black 0

Manheim Lions 11, Mount Joy 1 (5 inn.)

Section Two

Elizabethtown Black 7, Bowmansville 6

— Ian Mohr hit a home run.

Lititz VFW 12, Manheim Township Lightning 6

12U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 25, Hempfield 15

Section Two

Mountville Phillies 17, Solanco Black 1

— Gatlin Reed connected for a three-run home run in the third.

Garden Spot Royals 21, Penn Manor Comets 11

Manheim VFW 19, Donegal Indians 4

— Michael Martin hit a home run.

Section Three

Mount Joy 15, Penn Manor White 0

Donegal Black 16, Mountville Tigers 1

Hempfield 12, Solanco Grey 2

10U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 12, Donegal Indians 7

Section Two

Mountville Giants 8, Donegal Black 5

Cocalico Eagles 4, Lancaster SALSA 2

REC SOFTBALL

GAMES PLAYED JULY 20

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

Good Food, Inc. 20, AO Sports Med. 17

GE Richards 18, Strasburg 16

PEQUEA VALLEY CHURCH

Weavertown 15, Leacock 7

PARADISE CHURCH

Pequea Baptist 3, Weaverland No. 1 0

GOLF

FOXCHASE

THE PARSORMORE GROUP GLASS/DILLEY OPEN TOURNAMENT — July 20. First: Jim Reindollar and Harry Yost, net 60, won tiebreaker low score on hole 14. Second: Mike Woeppel and Chuck McWilliams, net 60. Third: Durwood Helms and Lloyd Ruoss, net 61.