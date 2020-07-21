Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 20.
Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
GAMES PLAYED JULY 20
14U
Section One
Manheim Township Streaks 11, Cocalico Eagles 0
Penn Manor Comets 15, Garden Spot Spartans 3
Mountville Angels 19, Hempfield Black 0
Manheim Lions 11, Mount Joy 1 (5 inn.)
Section Two
Elizabethtown Black 7, Bowmansville 6
— Ian Mohr hit a home run.
Lititz VFW 12, Manheim Township Lightning 6
12U
Section One
Manheim Township Streaks 25, Hempfield 15
Section Two
Mountville Phillies 17, Solanco Black 1
— Gatlin Reed connected for a three-run home run in the third.
Garden Spot Royals 21, Penn Manor Comets 11
Manheim VFW 19, Donegal Indians 4
— Michael Martin hit a home run.
Section Three
Mount Joy 15, Penn Manor White 0
Donegal Black 16, Mountville Tigers 1
Hempfield 12, Solanco Grey 2
10U
Section One
Manheim Township Streaks 12, Donegal Indians 7
Section Two
Mountville Giants 8, Donegal Black 5
Cocalico Eagles 4, Lancaster SALSA 2
REC SOFTBALL
GAMES PLAYED JULY 20
LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED
Good Food, Inc. 20, AO Sports Med. 17
GE Richards 18, Strasburg 16
PEQUEA VALLEY CHURCH
Weavertown 15, Leacock 7
PARADISE CHURCH
Pequea Baptist 3, Weaverland No. 1 0
GOLF
FOXCHASE
THE PARSORMORE GROUP GLASS/DILLEY OPEN TOURNAMENT — July 20. First: Jim Reindollar and Harry Yost, net 60, won tiebreaker low score on hole 14. Second: Mike Woeppel and Chuck McWilliams, net 60. Third: Durwood Helms and Lloyd Ruoss, net 61.