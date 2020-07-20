Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP over the weekend of July 17-19, as well as the tee times for this week's Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour event.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

LANCASTER TOYOTA JUNIOR PAIRINGS

At Dauphin Highlands

Tuesday, July 21

10 a.m. — Jared Foltz, Garrett Engle, Michael Fioravante, Derek McGlaughlin (Boys Gold)

10:10 a.m. — Jonathan Glick, Brock Smith, Matthew Wilson, Logan Wagner (Boys Gold)

10:20 a.m. — Sean Cliff, Derek Jopp, Connor Strine (Boys Gold)

10:30 a.m. — Sawyer Marten, Trey Rios, Evan Jozwiak, Jack Novis (Boys Gold)

10:40 a.m. — Jeet Patel, Alex Williams, Tyler Swartz, Trevor Snyder (Boys Gold)

10:50 a.m. — Ben Feeman, Simon Domencic, Ben Wilson (Boys Gold)

11 a.m. — Dante Billoni, Brady Wiggins, Brant Bomberger, Kyle Ebersol (Boys Gold)

11:10 a.m. — Tanner Fackler, Reagan Flynn, Grant Novinger (Boys Gold)

11:20 a.m. — Taylor Hicks, Kayla Maletto, Keegan Dings, Elle Overly (Girls Gold)

11:30 a.m. — Phoebe Stover, Amanda Wolf, Jillian Fidler, Greta Plechner (Girls Gold)

11:40 a.m. — Mark Gates, Austin Bortz, Sebastian Elias, Aiden Doyle (Boys Silver)

11:50 a.m. — Joseph McGinty, Jesse Shue, Ian Stefanchik, Jamesson Radwanski (Boys Silver)

Noon — Evan Sipe, Luke Barbour, Gavin Badger (Boys Silver)

12:10 p.m. — Hayden Hampshire, K.Holt Albertson, Joseph Sembrot, Logan Barr (Boys Silver)

12:20 p.m. — Zachary Lessley, Vivek Patel, Joseph Krynock, Ethan Rader (Boys Silver)

12:30 p.m. — Carter Winters, Alexandre Truong, Nicholas Edelman, Joseph Callahan (Boys Silver)

12:40 p.m. — Lachlan Keith, Jackson Custer, Nathan Williams, Dylan Ackerman (Boys Silver)

12:50 p.m. — Caiden Frazier, Drew Wilson, Christopher Hager, Gavin Bereschak (Boys Silver)

1 p.m. — Martin Liu-Pahl, Kiran George, Landon Reylek, Justin Kemper (Boys Silver)

1:10 p.m. — Maggie Eckroat, Keegan Dings (Girls Silver); Christopher Everly, Braedan Stringer (Boys Bronze)

1:20 p.m. — Claire Hill, Mary Emma Guldi, Piper G. Smith (Girls Silver)

1:30 p.m. — Alexander Barr, Chase Dizel, Austin Perovich, Miles McGinty (Boys Futures)

1:40 p.m. — Vivienne Powers, Kyla Quimby, Sonia Dumasia (Girls Futures); AJ Everly (Boys Futures)

GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Women’s Open Day, July 18. First gross: Kim Brown and Brooke Graybill, 75. First net: Laura Wolf and Lesli Binford, 66. Second net: Ruth Witman and Janet Roberts, 68.

SHOT HIS AGE — Jerry Eckert, age 75, shot a round of 72 on July 18.

CHAPEL HILL

TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE — July 14. Gloria Friend +4, Linda Rule +2.

CONESTOGA

2020 SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP — July 19. Net Skins, $240, 6 skins, $40 per skin: Mark Korman, 1 on No. 2; Brent Iles, 2 on No. 9; Ron Vellucci, 2 on No. 12; Boyd Orr, 2 on No. 13; Chuck Lepisto, 2 on No. 14; Brad Kiel, 2 on No. 16.

Gross Skins, $240, 4 Skins, $60 per skin: Walt Zollinger, 4 on No. 1; Keith Stewart, 2 on No. 5; Clark Tomlinson, 3 on No. 7; Ron Vellucci, 3 on No. 14.

Overall Gross Senior Champion: Denny Gingrich, 154.

Overall Gross Super Senior Champion: Ed Kocher, 159.

CROSSGATES

RED, WHITE AND BLUE TWO-PERSON SCRAMBLE — July 18. First: Zach Miller and Dave Long, 60. Second (tie): Andy Zook and Roger Kemmer, Casey Osborne and Matt Gavin, Joe Klazas and Christian Walck, Jeff Conklin and Dan Behmer, 61. Seventh (tie): Jeff Clifford and Matt Harnish, Todd Rhoads and Jeff Wintersteen, Ben Rowe and Zack Charles, 64. Skins winners: No. 16, Chris Aspey and Brandon Bortner, 2, eagle; No. 17, Bob Kayden and Karl Gochnauer, 2, birdie.

EVERGREEN

EAGLE — Nick DeRosa eagled the par-4, 223-yard 15th hole July 18 using a driver and a putter.

EAGLE — Tyler Espy eagled the par-4, 223-yard 15th hole July 18 using a 7-iron and a putter.

FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Odd Holes Minus Half Handicap, July 18. Flight A: First, Tina Zuch, 37; second, Joyce Stabler, 40; third (tie), Shirley Yoder and Deb Kreiser, 43. Flight B: First, Carole Keim, 44; second, Cheryl Amey, 49. Flight C: First, Jan Latrhop, 38; second (tie), Julie Carlton and Velda Emonds, 40. Closest to the Pin: No. 9, Shirley Yoder.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

NINE & DINE — One Best Ball of Four, July 17. First: Eric Hoerner, Margot Hoerner, Peter Dodd and Julie Dodd, 29. Second (tie): Ryan Horan, Zoe Horan, Geoff Payne and Elizabeth Payne, Ed Monborne, Michelle Monborne, Joe Noll and Shelby Noll, 30.

SATURDAY SWEEPS — 1 BB Odd, 2 BB Even, July 18. First (tie): Scott Trayer, Ray Horan, Michael Young and Jeffrey Gisslin; Mark Hessinger, George Hennessy, Joe Noll and Curt Myers, 89. Third: Keith Cenekofsky, Jeff Smith, Devin Cenekofsky and Craig Roda, 91. Fourth (tie): Dave Marks, Jeffrey Thornton, Tim Brown and Mike Montali; Terry Jones, Gerard Glenn and Noel Connaughton, 92.

MANOR

SHOT HIS AGE — Tom Perlaki, age 75, shot a round of 73 on July 18.

SHOT HIS AGE — Ken Kramer, age 73, shot a round of 72 on July 18.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

MEN’S GOLF LEAGUE — Two-Person Scramble, July 19. Net: First, Jim Pennington Jr. and John Enck, 124; second, Jim Zanghi and Ken Long, 127; third, Bob Stauffer and Jim Wohlsen, 129; fourth Blaise Holzbauer and Shawn Breneman, 130; fifth, Fred Rudy and Jorge Carvajal, 133. Gross: First, KJ Stutz and Nick Snavely, 132; second, Dolan Wilson and Matt Wilson, 136; third, Nick Grouzes and Rob LaGrassa, 138; fourth, Greg Weidman and Jim Talbot, 141; fifth, Mike Chiodo and Pete Kleine, 142.

WOMEN’S GOLF LEAGUE — Two-Person Scramble, July 19. Net: First, Katie Lapinsky and Cindy Dunn, 128; second, Mary Fleig and Cindy Wenger, 135. Gross: First (won in playoff), Des Pursell and Janice Leakway, 154; second, Lisa Dichter and Julie Walsh, 154.

PENN OAKS

WCPGA MIXED BETTER-BALL — July 13 (reported July 17).

First Flight: First net, Beth Raczy and Denny Hess, 61; second net, Donna Beck and Kenneth Beck, 66; third net, Penny Esterly and Greg Galtere, 67. Second Flight: First net, Alicia Moranz and Steve Farkas, 62; second net, Brenda Winkler and Herm Winkler, 63; third net, Barb Naglak and Andy Naglak, 65.

HOLE-IN-ONE — Fran Sensenig aced the 105-yard sixth hole using a 7-hybrid on July 13.

TANGLEWOOD

MIXED 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Sweeps, July 18. White Tees low gross: First, Jason Lyon, 73; second, Jim Howell Jr., 75. White Tees low net: First, Bill Davis, 71; second, Ted Hershey, 73; third (tie), Jamie Doan, Brady Frampton, 74. Gold/Red Tees low gross: Steve Amspacher, 76. Gold/Red Tees low net: First, Deb Amspacher, 68; second, Earl Coomes, 69.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 17

LANCASTER YOUTH 14U

Section One

Mountville Angels 6, Penn Manor Comets 2

Cocalico Eagles 6, Elizabethtown Black 2

Section Two

Manheim Tigers 11, Bowmansville 1

Manheim Township Lightning 14, Lampeter-Strasburg White 2

12U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 7, Solanco Gold 6

Section Two

Mountville Yankees 8, Donegal Indians 1

Penn Manor Comets 13, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 5

Solanco White 15, Cocalico Blue 0

Garden Spot Royals 18, Manheim Township Lightning 17

Mountville Phillies 10, Penn Manor Comets 0

Manheim VFW 17, St. Leo Gold 7

• Micaiah Zimmerman hit a grand slam.

Section Three

Donegal Green 11, Penn Manor White 7

Donegal Black 3, Hempfield 1

10U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 11, Manheim VFW 4

Penn Manor 4, Donegal Indians 3

Section Two

Mountville Giants 13, Garden Spot 3

Hempfield 15, Donegal White 15 (tie)

Cocalico Eagles 2, Donegal Black 1

Donegal White 7, Hempfield 5

BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

JUNIOR DOUBLES

Trevor Courtney, 238-200-238—676

Drew Jaquith, 196-256-209—661

Aliza Shirk, 215-238-199—652

Robbie Jack, 182-217-237—636

ROAD RACES

F&M TRACK CLUB

11TH ANNUAL BEER MILE

John Matthews, 7:21

Jeff Kirchner, 8:37

Scott Roth, 9:23

Becca Richter, 10:18

Meg Griffith, 12:03

Jason Smith, 12:37

Laura Antunicci, 16:13

24TH SUMMER FEST 5K

East Berlin

Luke Watson, 16:30, fifth male

Georganne Watson, 17:51, second female

Isabel Bentz, 25:33, first 60-69 AG