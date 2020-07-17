Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 16.
Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day.
GOLF
LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR
GEORGE W. CRUDDEN MEMORIAL
Sponsored by River Rock Academy
At Four Seasons Golf Club
Played July 16
Boys Gold Division
Garrett Engle, 67
Jonathan Glick, 71
Colton Yenser, 72
Logan Wagner, 73
Evan Jozwiak, 75
Trevor Snyder, 75
Connor Strine, 75
Jack Novis, 77
Matthew Wilson, 77
Simon Domencic, 78
Jared Foltz, 79
Derek McGlaughlin, 79
Jeet Patel, 79
Tyson Mitchell, 79
Tyler Swartz, 79
Trey Rios, 80
Ben Wilson, 81
Brock Smith, 83
Sean Cliff, 84
Brady Wiggins, 85
Jacob Geiter, 86
Alex Williams, 86
Dante Billoni, 87
Brant Bomberger, 87
Reagan Flynn, 87
Tanner Fackler, 89
Ben Feeman, 90
Girls Gold Division
Kayla Maletto, 80
Tristan Groff, 81
Elle Overly, 84
Hannah Barrett, 87
Taylor Hicks, 87
Keegan Dings, 88
Jillian Fidler, 91
Greta Plechner, 112
Boys Silver Division
Isaiah Hansen, 79
Jamesson Radwanski, 80
Kyle Ebersol, 81
Nathan Williams, 81
Gavin Badger, 84
Jesse Shue, 84
Zachary Lessley, 85
Brad Hoffman, 86
Ian Stefanchik, 86
Joseph Sembrot, 87
Carter Winters, 88
Aiden Doyle, 89
Justin Kemper, 89
Sebastian Elias, 90
Joseph McGinty, 90
Austin Bortz, 91
Vivek Patel, 92
Dylan Ackerman, 93
Nicholas Edelman, 93
Ethan Rader, 93
Mark Gates, 94
Nicholas Stramara, 94
Brody Mellinger, 94
Caiden Frazier, 97
Hayden Hampshire, 97
Alexandre Truong, 97
K. Holt Albertson, 98
Landon Reylek, 98
Lachlan Keith, 98
Logan Barr, 98
Gavin Bereschak, 102
Christopher Hager, 104
Ian Kennett, 105
Jack Klazas, 106
Kiran George, 107
Drew Wilson, 109
Martin Liu-Pahl, WD
Girls Silver Division
Mary Emma Guldi, 85
Maggie Eckroat, 98
Claire Hill, 98
Madeleine Kemmick, 104
Kennedy Dings, 105
Lucy van Harskamp, 112
Savannah Miller, 120
Piper G. Smith, WD
Boys Bronze Division
Braedan Stringer, 95
Christopher Everly, 98
Boys Futures Division
Miles McGinty, 37
AJ Everly, 53
Alexander Barr, 54
Girls Futures Division
Lily Kochersperger, 44
Kyla Quimby, 55
Sonia Dumasia, 57
BENT CREEK
SENIOR SERIES NO. 1 — Two Best Balls of Foursome, July 16. First: Michael Cohen, Jerry Rothacker and Pete Witman, 119. Second: Joe Narkiewicz, Larry Berger, Bret Wise and Joe Breslin, 120. Low net scores of the day: Pete Witman, 65; Larry Berger, Bret Wise, 66; Guy Pedelini, Don Sherick, 67; Mike Graybill, 70.
CROSSGATES
MEN’S SENIOR LEAGUE — July 16. A Flight: First (tie), Bob Kayden, Dan Miller, Michael Hoffman, 66; fourth, Hip Montano, 67; fifth, Ed Bhopa, 68.
B Flight: First, Terry Hartman, 63; second, Dennis Michael, 64; third, Dave Scott, 65; fourth, Jim Miller, 67; fifth, Len Eiserer, 69.
C Flight: First, Carl Smith, 62; second, Bill Bitterman, 63; third, John Palmer, 64; fourth, Burt Aulisio, 65; fifth, Mike Pidgeon, 66.
D Flight: First, Ed Rowlands, 61; second (tie), Neil Gardner, Frank Hoke, 63; fourth, Ricky Low, 64; fifth, Gene Wise, 65.
E Flight: First, Jeff Foster, 58; second, Joe Driscoll, 59; third, Gene Brown, 62; fourth, Bob Shope, 63; fifth, Frank Sahd, 64.
Closest to the Pin: No. 6, Don Kauffman, 11 feet, 4 inches; No. 17 , Burt Aulisio, 3-4.
FOUR SEASONS
WOMEN’S 9-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, July 16. Flight A: Sandy Blaugh, 32. Flight B: Sue Ostermueller, 28. Flight C (tie): Marcia Trach, Eileen Lutz, Betty Fitzgerald, 34.
HAWK VALLEY
SENIOR LEAGUE — Points System, July 16, 37 players.First: Jim Regener, Joe Pieja and Jim Sutton, +12. Second: Jere Stick and Harry Ramsay, +11. Third (tie): George Saltzman and Ken Martin, Dave Novak and Scott Herber, Ted Kuznier and Charlie Scheidy, +10.
Greenies: No. 2, Herman Arters; No. 8, Terry Hildebrand; No. 11, Carl Anderson; No. 17, Terry Trout.
LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB
SHOT HIS AGE — Robert Belser Sr., age 81, shot a round of 80 on July 16.
MANOR
SHOT HIS AGE — Paul Burke of Lancaster, age 82, shot a round of 82 on July 16.
SHOT HIS AGE — Ron Krick, age 81, shot a round of 80 on July 16.
SHOT HIS AGE — Roy Hoffa, age 84, shot a round of 82 on July 16.
SHOT HIS AGE — Irv Fox, age 77, shot a round of 75 on July 16.
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Front (plus-9), back (plus-13) and total (plus-22): Tom Perlaki, Terry Wright, Ron Hirneisen and Chuck Treier.
MEADIA HEIGHTS
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Quota, July 15. First: Roger Harvey Sr., Bob Stauffer, Blaise Holzbauer and Mark Will, +8. Second: Don Baker, Milt Goodwin, Dan Strauss and Terry Warco, -2.
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Net Stroke Play, July 15. Gross: First, Katie Lapinsky, 82. Net: First, Ann Schein, 69; second (tie), Fran Sensenig, Liz Martin, 71; fourth, Constance Murphy, 75.
REC SOFTBALL
GAMES PLAYED JULY 16
LANCO SENIOR SOFTBALL
Good Food Inc. 10, House of Pizza 9
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
GAMES PLAYED JULY 16
14U
Section One
Manheim Township Streaks 12, Manheim Lions 1
Mountville 11, Lampeter-Strasburg 0
Section Two
Cedar Crest 10, Lampeter-Strasburg White 1
Hempfield Red 14, Lampeter-Strasburg Black 2
• Noah Statler hit two home runs in the game.
Manheim Township Lightning 7, Bowmansville Red Sox 3
Elizabethtown Navy 5, Mount Joy 3
Mountville Red Sox 13, Elizabethtown Black 9
Section Three
Penn Manor Blue 10, Cocalico Eagles 0
Hempfield 19, Mount Joy 15
12U
Section One
Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 3, Donegal Indians 0
• Jake Stahovich pitched a complete-game no-hitter for the win.
Mountville Indians 7, Hempfield Black 2
Section Two
MT Thunder 8, Lancaster Rec 6
10U
Section Two
Manheim VFW 6, Penn Manor Gold 4
Penn Manor White 7, Mountville Pirates 1
Mountville Nationals 11, Mount Joy 0
GAMES PLAYED JULY 15
10U
Section One
Mountville Cubs 4, Manheim Township Streaks 3
Section Two
Donegal Black 13, Hempfield 1