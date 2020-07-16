Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 15.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 15

14U

Section One

Penn Manor Comets 14, Hempfield Black 4

Mountville Angels 22, Garden Spot Spartans 3

Manheim Township Streaks 8, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 1

Cocalico Eagles 6, Mount Joy 4

Section Two

Donegal Indians 15, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 5

Solanco Black 16, Manheim Township Thunder 2

Manheim Tigers 12, Lititz VFW 8

12U

Section One

Manheim VFW 14, Solanco Gold 2

Section Two

Mountville Phillies 10, Penn Manor Comets 0

St. Leo Gold Crusaders 13, Mountville Yankees 7

Manheim VFW 15, Manheim Township Lightning 1

• Michael Martin hit a two-run home run.

Section Three

Solanco Grey 12, Lancaster Rec 11

Manheim VFW 11, Donegal Green 10

Mount Joy 15, Manheim Township Chargers 0

Donegal Black 16, Mountville Tigers 0

10U

Section One

Manheim VFW 4, Donegal Indians 3

Section Two

Lancaster SALSA 13, Donegal White 0

Cocalico Eagles 2, Garden Spot 1

GOLF

BENT CREEK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Stableford Points, July 15. First: Kay McDowell, 75 points. Second: Sandy Firmender, 62 points. Third: Gayle Seropian, 51 points. Fourth: Carole Revell, 49 points. Fifth: Heidi Cohen, 48 points. Sixth: Bonnie Kraybill, 47 points.

SHOT THEIR AGE — John Whitehead and Barry Emich both shot their age July 15.

CONESTOGA

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE — Hate ’Em, July 15. First Gross: Wendy Biggs, 92. First Flight (net): First, Fern Clemmer, 68; second, Kay McClenathan, 69. Second Flight (net): First, Barb Landis, 70; second, Morgan Kibler, 80.

EAGLE — Chic Rhoades eagled the 300- yard, par-4 eighth hole with a 5-iron and an 8-iron.

CROSSGATES

WOMEN’S LEAGUE — July 15. A Flight: First, Joyce Stabler, 73; second, Deb Hagerty, 74; third (tie), Joyce Herr, Lindsey Hunt, 76; fifth (tie), Cindy Moore, Peggy Abrahamson, 78.

B Flight: First, Patty Wright, 69; second, Cindi Hendricks, 72; third, Carol Garrett, 77; fourth (tie), Kristin Schlageter, Mary Jo Plank, 78.

C Flight: First, Lori Dimmig, 60; second, Valerie Cornwell, 74; third (tie), Phyllis Diller, Allison Sullivan, 76.

Team Better Ball, Net: First, Val Cornwell, Allison Sullivan, Ginjr Robinson and Lori Dimmig, 57; second, Lindsey Hunt, Deb Hagerty, Cindy Moore and Carla Horn, 60.

FOUR SEASONS

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, July 14. Flight A: Neal Vital, 69; Michael Hess, 70; (tie) Rick Cless, Jerry Lind, 71; (tie) Jeff Bradley, Dave Doseff, 73.

Flight B: Jim Rapier, 66; Jim Kessler, 67; Sam Vogel, 68; Ed Rowlands, 69; Carl Spellman, 70; Bob Palmer, 71.

Flight C: Neil Gardner, 66; Jerry Hoff, 67; Mike Brown, 68; (tie) Dan Schultz, Dan Porreca, 69; Bob Slade, 71.

Flight D: (tie) Don Cunningham, David Nieman, 71; (tie) Jon Birtwistle, Ben Riggs, 73; Ric Hoover, 74; Joe Devine, 75.

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Lancaster Senior Net, July 15. Flight A; Randy Cooper, 63; Joe McDonough, 67; Paul Yeaglin, 70; Don Long, 71; (tie) Scott Madara, Cy Loy, 72.

Flight B; Bob Sadoski, 64; Bam Ratmoko, 66; John Russ, 68; (tie) Hank Christ, Dick Feather, Howard Pryor, 69.

Flight C: Terry Groft, 64; Joe Riley, 68; (tie) Bob Hoffmann, John Fehrman, Bob Seibert, Joe Klazas, 70.

Flight D: Clay Burkholder, 69; (tie) Jim Cook, James Pacelli, 70; Ron Shaeffer, 73; (tie) Dom Dibella, Erik Fredericksen, 74.

FOXCHASE

SENIOR LEAGUE — Team Points System, July 15, 30 players. First: Dave Hugenbruch and Tye Zerbe, +7. Second: Jim Regener, Jack Janowicz and Jerry Shick, +6. Third (tie): Jim Osborn and Bill McQuate, Quentin Furlow and Warren Kimmel, +5.

Greenies: No. 3, Charlie Wolf; No. 6, Don Gockley; No. 8, Dave Novak; No. 13, Ken Martin.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — One Best Ball; Match Play vs. Par, July 15. First Flight: Margot Hoerner, Emy Belser and Mary Ellen Kopetz, 12-up. Second Flight: Vicki Burton, Mary Lou Hershey, Nancy Kline and Molly Milner, 14-up.

MANOR

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — July 15. First Flight: Gross, Arlene Crouse, 49; net, Jean Krick, 31. Second Flight: Gross, Nicki Seibold, 46; net (tie), Susie Olson, Annette Lengel, 31. Third Flight: Gross, Lil Cramey, 47; net, Peggy Kopp, 29.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Fewest Putts, July 14. First (tie): Fran Sensenig, Sharon Barley, 14. Third (tie): Alicia Moranz, Nancy Cummings, 15. Fifth (tie): Mary Clinton, Lucy Toriello, Mimi Baron, Peg Kuhns, 17.

TANGLEWOOD

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Cross Country, July 15. A Flight: Low gross, Cindy Moore, 83; low net, Carla Horn, 32.5; second, Karen Miller, 34. B Flight: Low gross, Becky Reiber, 92; low net (tie), Cindy Tanner, Patty Wright, 29. C Flight: Low gross, Pat Coomes, 108; low net, Susan Mull, 28.5; second, Susan Melrath, 29.5. Closest to the Pin: No. 7, Cindy Moore, 24 feet, 9 inches; No. 13, Susan Mull, 46-2; No. 16, Cindy Moore, 16-0.

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Modified Alternate Shot, July 15.

White Tees A Flight: Low gross, Ralph Sexton and Mike Trout, 63; second, Henry Hershey and Jim Howell Jr., 68. Low net, Steve Kohlbus and Chris Weichler, 63.5; second, Bob Berczik and Josh Berczik, 67.5.

White Tees B Flight: Low gross, Ron Burkhart and Matt Campbell, 76; second (tie), Rocky Hodson and Bobby Hodson, Mike Murry and Rick Robinson, 77. Low net, Phil Graham and Randy O’Connell, 65; second, Ken Craul and Don Frank, 66.5.

Gold Tees: Low gross, Scott Aspril and Doug Finkbiner, 72; second, Rick Blevins and Dave Miller, 73. Low net, Blake Deibler and Bill Neidig, 59; second, Mike Dings and Bob Sturgill, 64.5.