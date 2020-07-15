Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 14.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 14

14U

Section One

Manheim Lions 6, Mount Joy 5

— Chase Travitz’s 7th-inning single delivered the game-winning run.

Mountville Angels 9, Penn Manor Comets 3

Section Two

Hempfield Red 9, Lampeter-Strasburg White 0

— Rhys Byers and Camerson Emerson combined to throw a no-hitter.

Mountville Red Sox 14, Manheim Township Lightning 12

Hempfield Black 20, Garden Spot Spartans 10

Section Three

Cocalico Eagles 11, Mount Joy 1

Donegal Indians 16, Hempfield 6 (6 inn.)

12U

Section One

Mountville Indians 5, Manheim Township Streaks 4

Section Two

Mountville Yankees 17, Solanco Black 5

Donegal Indians 11, Garden Spot Blue Sox 2

10U

Section Two

Mountville Giants 9, Mountville Pirates 4

Penn Manor Gold 10, Hempfield Red 4

REC SOFTBALL

GAMES PLAYED JULY 14

LANCO MODIFIED

Brew Crew 15, House of Pizza 8

LANCO SENIOR LEAGUE

L.H. Brubaker 13, Good’s of Ephrata 1

BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

JR/ADULT

Brandi Whitmyer, 215-213-289—717

Ryan Muckle, 212-248-226—686

Robert Walker, 251-224-179—654

FUNTIMERS

Eric Montgomery, 278-247-235—760

Austin Barilar, 193-267-299—759

Maggie Gribble, 220-203-194—617

GOLF

BENT CREEK

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Three Clubs & A Putter Scramble, July 14. First (tie): Jean Hosler, Kay McDowell, Joan Goldman and Marie Seminara, Carole Revell, Susan Eckert, Dot Vaudo, and Doris Horenkamp, 40.

CHAPEL HILL

TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S LEAGUE — Team Points, July 14. First: Rennie Petre and Harry Ramsay, plus-12. Second: Dave Novak and Don Robbins, plus-6. Third: Brian Ruhmel and George Saltzman, plus-5.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Crier’s Tournament, July 14. First, Jo Ann Canosa, 32; second, Molly Milner, 33; third, Deb Wasiewski, 34.

OVERLOOK

LADIES’ 9-HOLE LEAGUE — July 14. Flight A: Dawn White, 60. Flight B: Mary Piehl, 54. Flight C: Pam Lane, 55. Flight D: Anna May Lapp, 70.

LADIES’ 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, July 14. Flight A: First, Brenda Moran, gross, 93; second, Debby Pegg, net, 75; third, Jill Kerchner, net, 75; lowest putts, Linda Scott, 33.

Flight B: First, Glenda Dornes, gross, 101; second, Linda Goodhart, net, 73; third, Jennifer Mundy, net, 76; lowest putts, Carol Horning, 32.

Flight C: First, Pam Williams – Gross, 104; second, Kitty Smoker, net, 70; third, Karen Zielinski, net, 75; lowest putts, Dottie Croessant, 32.

Flight D: First, Pat Hunt, gross, 110; second, Lynn Mercein, net, 76; third, Audrey Harman, net, 77; lowest putts, Carole Price, 33.

PILGRIM’S OAK

SENIOR LEAGUE — Whiners (throw out worst 3 scores in relation to par), July 14. Gross: First, Wayne Copes, -2; second, Paul Buehler, E; third, Sheila Bury, +6; fourth (tie), Jerry Miller, Doss Sams, John Hnat, +7 Net: First, Karen Miller, -13; second, Bill Kimble, -10; third, Harold Schirm, -9; fourth, Ron Van Norman, -8; fifth, Vicki Bily, -7; sixth, Joel Beldnor, -5.