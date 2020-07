Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on July 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 13

14U

Section One

Penn Manor Comets 6, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 5

Manheim Lions 8, Elizabethtown Black 7

Hempfield Black 11, Garden Spot Spartans 7

Section Two

Mount Joy Blue 11, Lampeter-Strasburg Black 1

Elizabethtown Navy 5, Manheim Township Thunder 1

Donegal Indians 7, Elizabethtown Black 1

Lititz VFW 14, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 1

Solanco Black 16, Cedar Crest 4

Section Three

Penn Manor Blue 11, Mountville Orioles 8

12U

Section One

Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 11, Hempfield 7

Penn Manor 4, Manheim VFW 3

— Logan Zinn notched the game-winning hit.

Donegal Indians 12, Solanco Gold 3

Section Two

Lancaster Rec 19, Cocalico Blue 3

Mountville Phillies 9, Manheim Township Lightning 8

Section Three

Manheim Township Chargers 13, Penn Manor White 9

Mount Joy 11, Manheim VFW 9

Donegal Black 16, Solanco Grey 8

Hempfield 7, Mountville Tigers 5

10U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 17, Manheim VFW 5

Section Two

Mountville Nationals 7, Lancaster SALSA 6

Garden Spot Spartans 13, Penn Manor White 5

Manheim VFW 15, Mount Joy 1

REC SOFTBALL

GAMES PLAYED JULY 13

PEQUEA VALLEY-PARADISE CHURCH LEAGUE

Weavertown 27, Calvary Monument 2

Leacock Presbyterian 14, Trinity 9

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

AO Sports Med. 16, GE Richards 7

Good Food, Inc. 17, Strasburg 2

GOLF

LANCO LANCASTER TOYOTA OPEN PAIRINGS

At Overlook Golf Course

Friday, July 17

7:30 a.m. — Chris Fairbanks, Jim Haus, Mark Naimoli

7:42 a.m. — Trey Kuntz, Michael Turner, Scott Lumbatis

7:54 a.m. — Zachary Ichter, Nathaniel Martin, Shane Glackin

8:06 a.m. — Richard Riva, Garbriel Bertini, Jon Ressler

8:18 a.m. — Jordan Hagel, Will Quinn, Jeffrey Wintersteen

8:30 a.m. — Andrew Fink, John Kitsock, Jason Lichty

8:42 a.m. — Chris Fieger, Marc Oliveri, Thomas Michaels

8:54 a.m. — Fredrick Taggart, David Denlinger, Rocky Bare

9:06 a.m. — Matt Goudie, Jarred Texter, Logan Hess

9:18 a.m. — Steve Brenner, Brian Groff, Derek McCarty

9:30 a.m. — Matt Harnish, Jonathan Glick, Brady Frampton

9:42 a.m. — Ron Weaver, Mason Wills, Michael DiSante

9:54 a.m. — Hamilton McNaughton, Seth Johnston, Dan Marz

10:06 a.m. — Chris North, Austin Lauver, Greg Osborne

10:18 a.m. — Rob Campbell, Brock Fassnacht, Daniel Fieger

10:30 a.m. — Jason Przystup, Shaun Fedor, John Barry

10:42 a.m. — Marlin Detweiler, Corey Wenger, Bucky Kenneff

10:54 a.m. — Paul Martin, Jim Mastromatteo, John Hughes

11:06 a.m. — Mathias Wanner, Matthew Berkenstock, Joe Klazas

11:18 a.m. — Frank Dano, Matt Kreider, Robby Gilbert

11:30 a.m. — Darl Yoder, Keith Rodgers, Marty Sowa

11:42 a.m. — Ian Albright, Eric Spence, Nathan Hertzog

11:54 a.m. — Craig Kliewer, Terry Hertzog, Zachary Drescher

12:06 p.m. — Kyle Harvey, Greg Monk, Benjamin Smith

12:18 p.m. — Tyler Wassell, Connor Sheehan, Corey Gast

LANCASTER COUNTY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR

GEORGE CRUDDEN MEMORIAL PAIRINGS

At Four Seasons Golf Club

Thursday, July 16

9:30 a.m. — Logan Wagner, Connor Strine, Garrett Engle, Trevor Snyder (Boys Gold)

9:40 a.m. — Ben Wilson, Colton Yenser, Brock Smith, Jonathan Glick (Boys Gold)

9:50 a.m. — Jack Novis, Derek McGlaughlin, Jared Foltz, Alex Williams (Boys Gold)

10 a.m. — Simon Domencic, Sean Cliff, Ben Feeman, Dante Billoni, Dante (Boys Gold)

10:10 a.m. — Bobby Nicholson, Trey Rios, Matthew Wilson, Evan Jozwiak (Boys Gold)

10:20 a.m. — Tanner Fackler, Jeet Patel, Tyson Mitchell, Reagan Flynn (Boys Gold)

10:30 a.m. — Tyler Swartz, Brant Bomberger, Brady Wiggins, Jacob Geiter (Boys Gold)

10:40 a.m. — Elle Overly, Keegan Dings, Kayla Maletto, Hannah Barrett (Girls Gold)

10:50 a.m. — Tristan Groff, Jillian Fidler, Taylor Hicks, Greta Plechner (Girls Gold)

11 a.m. — Sebastian Elias, Jesse Shue, Joseph Sembrot, Mark Gates (Boys Silver)

11:10 a.m. — Nicholas Stramara, Jamesson Radwanski, Joseph McGinty, Ian Stefanchik (Boys Silver)

11:20 a.m. — Hayden Hampshire, Austin Bortz, Isaiah Hansen, Zachary Lessley (Boys Silver)

11:30 a.m. — Carter Winters, Gavin Badger, Brad Hoffman, Aiden Doyle (Boys Silver)

11:40 a.m. — Drew Wilson, Alexandre Truong, Brody Mellinger, K. Holt Albertson (Boys Silver)

11:50 a.m. — Ian Kennett, Lachlan Keith, Vivek Patel (Boys Silver)

Noon — Gavin Bereschak, Dylan Ackerman, Jack Klazas, Kyle Ebersol (Boys Silver)

12:10 p.m. — Logan Barr, Christopher Hager, Caiden Frazier, Nicholas Edelman (Boys Silver)

12:20 p.m. — Martin Liu-Pahl, Kiran George, Justin Kemper, Ethan Rader (Boys Silver)

12:30 p.m. — Landon Reylek, Nathan Williams (Boys Silver); Braedan Stringer, Christopher Everly (Boys Bronze)

12:40 p.m. — Piper G. Smith, Mary Emma Guldi, Claire Hill (Girls Silver)

12:50 p.m. — Kennedy Dings, Maggie Eckroat, Madeleine Kemmick (Girls Silver)

1 p.m. — Savannah Miller, Lucy van Harskamp, Jilian Kloc (Girls Silver)

1:10 p.m. — Alexander Barr, Miles McGinty, AJ Everly (Boys Futures)

1:20 p.m. — Sonia Dumasia, Lily Kochersperger, Kyla Quimby (Girls Futures)

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 13. Front (minus-1): Scott Hirneisen, Lou Rizzuto, Larry Piet and Jim Lloyd. Back (minus-2) and total (minus-6): Don Gehman Roy Hoffa, Stan Kanavins and Ron Hirneisen.