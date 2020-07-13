Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP over the weekend of July 10-12.

GOLF

CONESTOGA

LADIES' WEEKEND — Medal Play, July 10-12. First Gross: Wendy Biggs, 93. First Flight (net): First, Fern Clemmer, 69; second, Danielle Berger, 75; third, Kay McClenathan, 79. Second Flight (net): First, Gail Mowery, 63; second, Donna Beck, 71; third, Char Kocher, 73.

FOUR SEASONS

LADIES' 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Nine Shortest Holes Minus Half Handicap, July 10. Flight A: First (tie), Joyce Stabler, Lindsey Hunt, Shirley Yoder, 31. Flight B: First, Linda Landis, 29; second, Carole Keim, 30; third, Dawn Cook, 31. Flight C: First, Sue McMullen, 24; second, Julie Carlton, 27; third, Carole Campbell, 29. Closest to the pin: No. 4, Deb Kreiser.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

HOLE-IN-ONE — John Gingrich aced the 108-yard, par-3 12th hole July 11, using a 7-iron. It is his third career hole-in-one.

SATURDAY SWEEPS — 1 Best Ball of 4, July 11. First: Dwight Wagner, Steve Borkgren and Robert Belser Sr., 51. Second: Jeff Thornton, Dave Marks, Tim Brown and Dave Hornberger, 55. Third: Mike Krayer, Gerry Glenn, Richard Albright and Tom Schreder, 56.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

MEN’S SATURDAY SWEEPS — Net 2 of 4, July 11. First: John Matthews, Bob Keaveney, Randy Sensenig and Kevin Ducey, -20. Second: Jimmy Dunn, Ken Stutz Sr., Dave Ranalli, Tim Smith, -18. Third: Jim Pennington, John Enck, Steve Mitchell, Bob Rose, -16. Fourth: Scott Dichter, Tom Holben, Tom Bell, Bob Stauffer, -14.

LADIES' 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Red, White & Blue, July 11. Gross: First, Janice Leakway, 84. Net: First (tie), Ann Schein, Liz Martin, 71; third, Carolyn Salisbury, 72.

Net Skins: Carolyn Salisbury, birdie on No. 3; Liz Martin, eagle on No. 7; Ann Schein, eagle on No. 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

PLAYED JULY 10

12U

Section Three

Mount Joy 13, Penn Manor White 5

PLAYED JULY 9

14U

Section Two

Mountville Red Sox 13, Manheim Tigers 3

Section Three

Mountville Orioles 17, Hempfield 2

PLAYED JULY 6 (Reported July 12)

10U

Section Two

Donegal Black 5, Manheim VFW 4