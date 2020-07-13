Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP over the weekend of July 10-12.
GOLF
CONESTOGA
LADIES' WEEKEND — Medal Play, July 10-12. First Gross: Wendy Biggs, 93. First Flight (net): First, Fern Clemmer, 69; second, Danielle Berger, 75; third, Kay McClenathan, 79. Second Flight (net): First, Gail Mowery, 63; second, Donna Beck, 71; third, Char Kocher, 73.
FOUR SEASONS
LADIES' 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Nine Shortest Holes Minus Half Handicap, July 10. Flight A: First (tie), Joyce Stabler, Lindsey Hunt, Shirley Yoder, 31. Flight B: First, Linda Landis, 29; second, Carole Keim, 30; third, Dawn Cook, 31. Flight C: First, Sue McMullen, 24; second, Julie Carlton, 27; third, Carole Campbell, 29. Closest to the pin: No. 4, Deb Kreiser.
LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB
HOLE-IN-ONE — John Gingrich aced the 108-yard, par-3 12th hole July 11, using a 7-iron. It is his third career hole-in-one.
SATURDAY SWEEPS — 1 Best Ball of 4, July 11. First: Dwight Wagner, Steve Borkgren and Robert Belser Sr., 51. Second: Jeff Thornton, Dave Marks, Tim Brown and Dave Hornberger, 55. Third: Mike Krayer, Gerry Glenn, Richard Albright and Tom Schreder, 56.
MEADIA HEIGHTS
MEN’S SATURDAY SWEEPS — Net 2 of 4, July 11. First: John Matthews, Bob Keaveney, Randy Sensenig and Kevin Ducey, -20. Second: Jimmy Dunn, Ken Stutz Sr., Dave Ranalli, Tim Smith, -18. Third: Jim Pennington, John Enck, Steve Mitchell, Bob Rose, -16. Fourth: Scott Dichter, Tom Holben, Tom Bell, Bob Stauffer, -14.
LADIES' 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Red, White & Blue, July 11. Gross: First, Janice Leakway, 84. Net: First (tie), Ann Schein, Liz Martin, 71; third, Carolyn Salisbury, 72.
Net Skins: Carolyn Salisbury, birdie on No. 3; Liz Martin, eagle on No. 7; Ann Schein, eagle on No. 13.
LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE
PLAYED JULY 10
12U
Section Three
Mount Joy 13, Penn Manor White 5
PLAYED JULY 9
14U
Section Two
Mountville Red Sox 13, Manheim Tigers 3
Section Three
Mountville Orioles 17, Hempfield 2
PLAYED JULY 6 (Reported July 12)
10U
Section Two
Donegal Black 5, Manheim VFW 4