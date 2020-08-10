Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP over the weekend of Aug. 7-9.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

14U

Section Three Championship

Penn Manor 6, Mountville Orioles 0

• Daryk Groff pitched his second no-hitter of the season for undefeated Penn Manor (12-0). Working the complete game, Groff struck out 11 against just three walks.

10U

Section Two Playoffs

Lancaster SALSA 7, Donegal Black 0

RECREATIONAL GOLF

CONESTOGA

JUNIOR GOLF — Aug. 7.

Four-Hole Boys Group: First, Matthew George, 26; second, Frankie Rauch, 32; third (tie), Jackson Schmidt , Jameson Said, 33.

Four-Hole Girls Group: First, Mia Bonafede, 25; second, Josephine Bonafede, 32; third, Julianna Schmidt, 33.

Five-Hole Boys Group: First (tie), Leeland Draper, Bryce Biggs, Brady Biggs, 27; fourth, Owen McDonough, 31.

Seven-Hole Boys Group: First, Milo Van Harskamp, 36; second, Luke Gallion, 54; third, Dylan Gallion, 57.

Nine-Hole Boys Group: First (tie), Max Straub, Drew Bennett, 52; third, Ben Tomlinson, 53.

Nine-Hole Girls Group: First, Lucy Van Harskamp, 56.

LADIES WEEKEND —Medal Play, Aug. 7-9. First Gross: Joyce Herr, 87. First Flight (Net): First, Fern Clemmer,70; second (tie), Lyndsey Rote, Chris Cunha, 77.Second Flight (Net): First, Barb Landis, 75; second, Billie Besser, 77; third, Diana Roberts, 82.

FOUR SEASONS

HOLE-IN-ONE — Rick Cless aced the 164-yard 16th hole on Aug. 8 using a 5-hybrid.

GALEN HALL

EAGLE — Jane Glass eagled the 320-yard, par-five 18th hole off the ladies’ tee July 22 using a driver, 5-wood and putter.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Aug. 7. Front (minus-6), back (plus-8) and total (plus-2): Scott Burtner, Don Gehman and Tom Barch.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

2020 MGA CHARTER CUP — Aug. 8-9. (Asterisk denotes tiebreaker.) Championship Flight: First, Corey Gast, 144; second, KJ Stutz, 146; third, Bob Crandall, 150; fourth, Rick Pauli, 152*; fifth, Rocky Bare, 152.

First Flight: First, Mark Gast, 144*; second, Bryan O’Toole, 144; third, Dave Ranalli, 145*; fourth, Frank Dano, 145; fifth, Jim Pennington, 147.

Second Flight: First, Ed Berryman, 143*; second, Mike Wolf, 143; third, Tom Bell, 143; fourth, Jim Wohlsen, 151; fifth, Mike Chiodo, 152*.

Third Flight: First, Ken Long, 140; second, Jim Kauffman, 146; third, Ken Stutz Sr., 149; fourth, Ken Fisher, 153; fifth, Roger Harvey Jr., 155.

2020 WGA CHARTER CUP — Aug. 8-9. (Asterisk denotes tiebreaker.) Championship Flight: First, Julianne Futcher, 145; second, Des Pursell, 148; third, Suzette Crandall, 150*.

First Flight: First, Julie Walsh, 154; second, Cathy Figart, 156; third, Carolyn Salisbury, 160.

Second Flight: First, Joyce Hathaway, 141; second, Ann Schein, 154; third, Robin Stauffer, 156.

OVERLOOK

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP — Aug. 8. First Gross: First, Jeff Wintersteen, 69; second, Jim Mastromatteo, 69. Wintersteen won in a two- hole playoff. Net Winners: First, Ed Krzanowsky, 69; second, Chuck Lewis, 69; third, Bill schnelli, 70; fourth, Ed Bhopa 71.

SHOT HIS AGE — Ron Scifers, age 88, shot a round of 84 on Aug. 3.

SUNSET

HOFFMANTOUR. COM — Aug. 7. Calloway handicap scoring system; tie breaker = (gross score, #1 handicap). First, Wayne Hoffman, 72 (79); second, Jon Armstrong, 72 (80); third, Dan Miller, 72 (80); fourth, Don Martin, 73 (88); fifth, Jeff Wolgemuth, 73 (88); sixth, Joe Horst, 74.