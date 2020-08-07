Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Aug. 6.

Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department is not working in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail. We retrieve voice mails remotely each night; but if you do call, be sure to leave your name and phone number so we may contact you if there is a problem. Results may also be emailed to sports@lnpnews.com. They appear in the print edition of LNP as space permits each day. Also, because LNP has recently begun running on a new press, print deadlines will be much earlier for the next several weeks during the shakedown process. The nightly cutoff for print will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m., depending on shifting deadlines.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED AUG. 6

14U

Section One

Manheim Lions 13, Hempfield Black 4

Section Two

Mountville Red Sox 3, Bowmansville Red Sox 2

Mount Joy Blue 13, Solanco Black 1

• Hackman and Allman threw a combined no-hitter, and Allman went 2 for 2 at the plate with a 300-foot home run.

Manheim Tigers 9, Hempfield Red 0

Elizabethtown Black 8, Lititz VFW 2

• Playoff game.

Section Three

Hempfield 21, Donegal Indians 14

12U

Section One

Mountville Indians 12, Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 1

Manheim VFW 15, Hempfield 5

Section Two

Manheim Township Thunder 14, Donegal Indians 3

• Playoff game.

Mountville Phillies 7, Lancaster Rec 1

Manheim VFW 6, Manheim Township Lightning 3

Mountville Yankees 10, Garden Spot Royals 5

• L. Weisglass hit a grand slam.

10U

Section One

Donegal Indians 12, Manheim VFW 4

GAMES PLAYED AUG. 5

14U

Section One

Cocalico Eagles 7, Penn Manor Comets 4

• Cocalico takes a 1-0 lead in the playoff series.

Section Three

Mountville Orioles 29, Cocalico Eagles 4

12U

Section One

Hempfield 15, Donegal Indians 7

Section Three

Donegal Black 12, Lancaster Rec 4

10U

Section Two

Cocalico Eagles 12, Penn Manor White 11

RECREATIONAL SOFTBALL

LANCO SENIOR MODIFIED

Good Food Inc. 15, Strasburg 11

RECREATIONAL BOWLING

222 DUTCH LANES

Aliza Shirk, 229-242-215—686

Trevor Courtney, 185-258-243—686

Drew Jaquith, 171-222-233—626

Morgan Kline, 190-220-211—621

Robbie Jack, 201-166-238—605

Owen Colby, 258-156-190—604

RECREATIONAL GOLF

BENT CREEK

PURPLE GANG STABLEFORD — Aug. 6. Front nine (+19.5) and total (+20): Don Emich, Rob Allen, Howard Eckstein and Jim Firmender. Back nine (+3): Tom DeLellis, Don Sherick and Pete Witman.

CROSSGATES

SENIOR LEAGUE — Aug. 6.

Flight A Gross: First, John Dorsey, 78; second, Roger Bruszewski, 79; third, Ed Bhopa, 80.

Flight A Net: First, Keith Hunsicker, 69; second (tie), John Hufnagel, Harry Stauffer, 71.

Flight B: First, Jerry Miller, 62; second, Wayne Hoffman, 65; third, Jeff Wolgemuth, 66; fourth, Larry Booz, 67; fifth, John Kitner, 68.

Flight C: First, John Palmer, 61; second, Steve Brickner, 64; third, Bob Burger, 69; fourth (tie), Len Eiserer, Richard Drennen, 70.

Flight D: First, Ricky Low, 64; second, Ron Ross, 66; third, Neil Gardner, 68; fourth (tie), Joe Hipple, Bill Bitterman, 70.

Flight E: First (tie), Bill Arms, George Lower, 65; third, Tom Hyland, 67; fourth, Bert Hampton, 72; fifth, Bob Shope, 73.

Closest to the Pin: No. 3, Don Denlinger, 5 feet, 4 inches; No. 13, Jack Manotti, 2-7.

FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Aug. 6. Flight A: Linda Goodhart, 32. Flight B: Janet Speros, 30. Flight C: (Tie) Linda Wilson, Rita Sellers, 37. Flight D: Peggy Sneath, 39.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — T’s & F’s, Half- Handicap, Aug. 6.

Flight A: First, Joyce Stabler, 32; second, Deb Kreiser, 40; third, Shirley Yoder, 49.

Flight B: First, Sue McMullen, 38; second, Carole Campbell, 39; third, Grace Sensenig, 40.

Closest to the Pin: No. 4, Deb Kreiser.

HAWK VALLEY

SENIOR LEAGUE — Points System, Aug. 6, 42 players. First: George Saltzman and Jack Janowicz, +18. Second: Greg Strunk and Herman Arters, +15. Third: Ted Kuzniar and Terry Trout, +13. Fourth (tie): Don Robbins and Rodger Hess, Ron Rydell and Charles Scheidy, Dave Hugenbruch and Mike Chism, +10.

Greenies: No. 2, George Saltzman; No. 8, Norm Koontz; No. 11, Charlie Miles; No. 17, Herman Arters.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

EAGLE — Bob Keaveney eagled the 370-yard, par-4 eighth hole on Aug. 6 using a driver and a 3-wood.

MEN’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT LEAGUE — Team Quota, Aug. 5. First: Will McGrorty, Dan Glick and Tom Holben, -4. Second: Bob Rose, John Enck, Bryan O’Toole and Craig Trout, -6.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Net Stableford, Aug. 5. First: Joyce Hodgson, 17. Second: Nancy Cummings, 14. Third: Julie Walsh, 13.